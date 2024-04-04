Best empanadas in Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples? Here are our 6 favorites — JLB

We here in JLB land don’t pay much attention to national food days.

Sure, we’ll share our favorite slices with you on National Pizza Day in February. And we can’t wait for May when it’s National Burger Month.

With two national days, doughnuts pique our interest in June and November. And on Nov. 3, we gladly wrap up our favorite handhelds for National Sandwich Day.

While that might seem like a lot, we don’t cover many, including mint julip, muffin, martini, meatball, Malbec, maple syrup and mulled cider days.

But April 8 is a day we won’t overlook.

We love, love, love empanadas and we’re certainly not the only ones.

The empanadas from Pilar's are some of our favorites in Southwest Florida.

Pilar and Pedro Correch are all about these hand-sized pockets of joy.

They own and run two stores year-round — Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas & More in Fort Myers and Venice — and they're vendors at 14 different farmers markets during season.

“At peak, we make 10,000 a week,” Pedro said. “But it fluctuates. It slows down to maybe 500 a week in the summer.”

The duo will take the show on the road in May to offset those dog days.

“We will be doing nine farmers markets on the western shore of Michigan for five months,” Pedro said. “From Muskegon to Saugatuck and a couple in Grand Rapids.”

Beef, chicken and ham and cheese empanadas are ready to go at Pilar's in Fort Myers.

Why Michigan?

“Most of our snowbirds come from the Midwest,” Pedro said, “and more than half from Michigan. They kept telling us we have to go there. So we decided, yes. We’re going to be back and forth. Two of our kids will come help and two will stay here.”

They’re taking two food trailers and will rent a kitchen and cold storage space up there. Pedro is a pilot, making it easier for the family to fly back and forth.

“This doesn’t mean we’re abandoning here,” Pedro said. “This is just the perfect complement for what we do here. We’re just keeping our business growing.”

And that’s great news for us.

A customer places an order at Pilar's in Fort Myers.

Pilar’s empanadas — traditional, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based — are some of the best around.

She uses wheat flour, oil, water "and a lot of love,” in her scratch-made dough that comes out crispy, golden and never greasy.

“The best-selling overall is still the traditional beef (with onions, green olives, raisins and hard-boiled egg),” Pedro said. “But my favorite is the Amazing.”

He said all of the empanadas are gourmet, but in October, five specialty ones were added, including the Amazing Empanada.

My go-to was always the slightly tangy chopped chicken with onions and a hint of barbecue sauce.

Then I had the aptly named and richly flavored Amazing Empanada with a brie and fig compote filling.

Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas & More is off Boy Scout Drive in Fort Myers.

If I had to pick one empanada to eat for the rest of my life, it would be this surprisingly lovely one.

“I usually create these crazy things and Pilar makes them,” Pedro said. “When I tried this one, I told her we didn’t need to change anything.”

They actually don’t need to change anything at all. Ever.

“We’ve been doing the empanadas the same way since we started in 2015,” Pedro said. “We are proud to be consistent. All we do is add new flavors.”

In case you missed it: New Cape Coral pizza business opens with pies, slices and subs on the go

There's a lot to choose from — spicy and traditional beef, ham & cheese, bacon & plum, blue cheese, caprese, lentil & potatoes, braised lamb with carrot, Argentinean sausage, beef & melted cheeses and more.

It's enough for Florida and Michigan empanada lovers to share. (1850 Boy Scout Drive, No. 106, Fort Myers; 239-201-7078; pilarsempanadas.net and on Facebook and Instagram)

Here are five more of our favorite restaurants worthy of National Empanada Day:

Café YOU

Cafe YOU in Cape Coral has bags of frozen empanadas ready and waiting.

Empanadas aren’t on the regular menu at this vegan-and-gluten-free-friendly coffee shop/bakery/fine-dining restaurant in Cape Coral. Lucky for us, they keep a supply of frozen ones in stock, including breakfast (with egg, potato, bacon, white cheddar cheese and spices), spinach & ricotta and sweet potato, apple & chickpea. (They also have gluten-free and vegan granola, power balls and frozen meals, plus burger patties and soups in that treasure trove of a freezer).

There’s also Martin’s magnificent meat — named after the café’s barista and empanada guru — which are actually magnificent. The beef, onion, raisin and spice mixture has a bold flavor, making it our favorite meat empanada around. The chef-made empanadas cost $18 for a bag of six. (1423 SE 10th St., Unit 1A, Cape Coral; 239-600-0966; cafeyou2.wordpress.com and on Facebook and Instagram)

Yessy Cuban Bakery

We love the spinach and cheese, and chicken empanadas from Yessy Cuban Bakery in Fort Myers.

This Fort Myers gem was already on our radar for one of our favorite Cuban sandwiches. Then we tried the empanadas. There’s a good lineup – chicken, beef, sausage & cheese, pizza and ham & cheese. While they’re all solid choices, we love the creamy smooth spinach & cheese. One bite and you may too. The good-sized empanadas cost $2.95 plus tax each. (3805 Fowler St., Fort Myers; 239-204-9521)

Ori’s Bakery & Café

Ori’s Bakery & Café ham and cheese empanada

This 9-month-old café is one of the most fun-tastic for baked-from-scratch empanadas with one pastry showcase lovingly dedicated to them. Feeling breakfasty? There’s a bacon & egg, sausage & egg or a ham & cheese option. Want lunchy and later items? That’s when caprese, BBQ pork, mac n’ cheese and a bacon, blue cheese dates & mozzarella empanada could work. Want simple? Spinach, mushroom, beef and chicken are standing by. There’s even grouper and crab for an extra $2 each. Of the 15 flavors ($5.25 each or buy 11 and get 1 free), the majority are available in gluten-free. (945 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island; 239-450-4062; oriscafe.com and on Facebook and Instagram)

Empanadas to go at Macanudo Mate in Naples.

In between getting your tarot cards read and shoe shopping, there’s a marvelous selection of empanadas here. Choose between sweet and savory, lighter and heavier with options like cherry, apple, Nutella and meatball, Cuban and pizza empanada. Before opening this welcoming shop in August 2022, chef Mike Picerno and his wife Christine owned a similar business in Chicago. (5417 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples; 239-325-8173; macanudomate.com and on Facebook and Instagram)

Unidos Latin Kitchen + Bar

Verdura Empanadas with spinach, garlic and Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses will be featured on National Empanada Day at Unidos Latin Kitchen + Bar in downtown Naples.

This Latin fusion restaurant will celebrate the day with two kinds of empanadas on April 8. Verdura Empanadas, a chef’s special, are full of spinach, garlic and Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses, while Unidos Empanadas have shredded beef, sweet plantains and Chihuahua cheese.

“We take pride in its commitment to providing a genuine taste of Latin America at Unidos — honoring tradition while embracing innovation,” co-owner Carlos Angel said in a news release. “Our empanadas are a testament to this commitment with a nod to the authenticity of the dish’s origins and a creative twist.”

Empanadas are two for $12 on National Empanada Day (1 Ninth St. S, Naples; 239-331-3668; unidosrestaurant.com, Instagram)

Jean Le Boeuf is the brand under which our restaurant critics have written for more than 40 years. This article came from staff writer Robyn George. Connect: rhgeorge@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 6 SW Florida restaurants for empanadas, from Naples to Cape Coral