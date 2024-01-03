The Best Electrolyte Powders To Mix With, Taste-Tested and Dietitian-Approved

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get to drinking (minerals).

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Electrolytes are key minerals, like sodium and potassium, that help your body and muscles function properly. They also help to keep you hydrated. As we start to learn more about the value of added electrolytes on the body, more and more electrolyte drinks are popping up on the market.

Electrolyte drinks can come in pre-made form (aka liquids in bottles and cans), or they can come in powder, tablet or drop form, which you’d mix with water before drinking. The powder, tablet and drop forms often come in small—sometimes even individual—packets, making them super accessible and easy to pack on the go. While athletes were the first ones to really be marketed to by electrolyte drink companies, the popularity of these drinks and powders have skyrocketed among non-athletes, particularly with a focus on hydration—and yes, even beating that hangover.

“An electrolyte drink can be used very regularly, even daily, if it’s serving a purpose for someone,” says Jenna Braddock, M.S.H., R.D.N., C.S.S.D., C.P.T., a sports and performance dietitian and founder of MakeHealthyEasy.com and RhythymSportsNutrition.com. “With so many different options on the market, you can experiment with them to see if they bring you benefit in how you feel and function.”

So, what electrolyte powders should you be trying? We rounded up 23 popular options to see how they stack up, taking into account things like flavor, smell, aftertaste and dissolvability. These are our top choices.



Our Recommendations

Best Overall: DripDrop Electrolyte Powder Packets

DripDrop

See at Amazon

See at Walmart

What we like: Contains zinc and vitamin C for extra immunity support.

What to know: The flavors run pretty sweet (even with little sugar).

DripDrop’s Electrolyte Powder Packets tout having three times the electrolytes than other sports drinks—and half of the sugar, as well. When we tested this drink, we loved that the powder dissolved quickly and impressively well, with no grainy bits floating to the top like some other powders tend to do.

The formula has no artificial preservatives, is gluten-free and non-GMO, and provides zinc for extra immunity support.

The flavor we tasted was watermelon, but there are a ton of other flavors as well, from lemon to Concord grape to fruit punch. Did we mention DripDrop is a Public Benefit Company, meaning it donates its products to help combat dehydration among refugees and people helping natural disasters, like volunteer firefighters? Sold.

Available Size: .35 oz sticks in 16, 32, or 80-count packages | Serving size: 1 stick | Certifications: Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, kosher | Flavors: Watermelon, berry, lemon, orange, fruit punch, concord grape, variety packs

Nutrition Information per Serving:

35 calories, 0 g total fat, 330 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar (7 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 185 mg potassium (4% DV), 70 mg vitamin C (80% DV), 39 mg magnesium (10% DV), 1.5 mg zinc (15% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Best Overall, Runner Up: Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at REI

What we like: Offers different levels of sodium (one regular and one for high intensity individuals).

What to know: The sugar profile is on the higher side.

The Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix is like if you took old school electrolyte drinks and started, well, from scratch. The brand says it crafted the drink “to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat and to provide a little bit of energy when working out, without offending your palate or gut,” and we have to say they succeeded. Using only the most basic of ingredients, the hydration mix owes its flavor to real fruit, and we loved how subtle it was. If flavor tends to be your biggest gripe with electrolyte drinks, then this might be the one for you.

The ratio of electrolytes in this drink is what you’d actually lose when sweating—800 mg sodium, 80 mg potassium, 100 mg calcium and 80 mg of magnesium per liter—so you’re also getting the correct electrolyte profile for the average person (including athletes). While we noticed the amount of sugar in a serving is higher than other electrolyte mixes, Skratch Labs notes that it’s due to a ratio of sugar (glucose and fructose) that is optimized for faster absorption, and is still characteristically low sugar for a sports drink.

Skratch Labs also offers a high-sodium option for intense athletes, as well as a “Clear” option that offers just a hint of lemon for even less flavor (aka for those who don’t like much “sports drink” flavor at all).

Available Size: .5 oz sticks in 16 stick bag or 8 stick box | Serving size: 1 stick | Certifications: Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, kosher | Flavors: Lemon lime, strawberry lemonade, raspberry limeade, fruit punch, orange, pineapple, “clear” (hint of lemon)

Nutrition Information per Serving:

80 calories, 0 g total fat, 380 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrates, 19 g sugar (19 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 38 mg potassium (0% DV), 18 mg vitamin C (20% DV), 39 mg magnesium (10% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Best Caffeine Option: Tailwind Nutrition Caffeinated Endurance Fuel

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at REI

What we like: Available in both caffeinated and non-caffeinated versions, as well as an unflavored option for those who don’t love electrolyte drink flavors.

What to know: We noticed a slight aftertaste.

Tailwind Nutrition Caffeinated Endurance Fuel not only provides you with electrolytes to fuel your body, it also gives you a jumpstart of caffeine—perfect for those who are looking for more energy to get through their day, or who are weaning themselves off of other forms of caffeine in favor of more hydration.

The Caffeinated Endurance Fuel offers a clean, light taste that dissolves upon contact with water, and comes in two packaging options: a scoopable bag or single-serve packets. The powder is white and has no artificial dyes or preservatives, and it delivers 35 g of caffeine per serving. We loved how it tasted, and that it was not too sugary or salty. (Psst... Tailwind also offers uncaffeinated versions, as well.)

Available Size: 30- or 50-serving size bags or 12-single serving box | Serving size: 1 scoop or 1 stick (27g) | Certifications: Gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free | Flavors: Matcha, Raspberry, Tropical, and Cola (caffeinated versions); Mandarin, Lemon, Berry, and Naked (Unflavored) (un-caffeinated versions)

Nutrition Information per Serving:

100 calories, 0 g total fat, 310 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrates, 25 g sugar (25 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 90 mg potassium (2% DV), 12 mg magnesium (2% DV)

Best Tablet: NOW Sports Nutrition, Effervescent Effer-Hydrate

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at Walmart

What we like: It comes in a convenient tablet form.

What to know: Only 10 servings (or tablets) in each tube.

Not a stick, not a scoop, but a tablet—the NOW Sports Nutrition Effervescent Effer-Hydrate is super fun to just plop straight into your water to deliver hydration, with a tiny bit of lemon lime flavor. The tube is super portable and makes it a great addition to your first aid kit, camping kit, gym bag—you name it.

This drink has an effervescent, slightly fizzing quality, which we loved, and it kept us feeling super hydrated. The brand suggests mixing each tablet with 16 oz. of water, but when we used those proportions in our test, we noticed very little lemon-lime flavor. A little less water packs a bit more of a punch.

Available Size: 1 tube (10 tablets) | Serving size: 1 tablet | Certifications: Halal, vegan | Flavors: Lemon lime, mixed berry, orange strawberry, tropical punch

Nutrition Information per Serving:

10 calories, 0 g total fat, 360 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrates, <1 g sugar (<1 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 100 mg potassium (2% DV), 25 mg magnesium (6% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Best Flavor Options: Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at Walmart

What we like: Comes in fun flavors, like piña colada and peach bellini, and it’s sweetened with organic stevia leaf.

What to know: We noticed a definite aftertaste after drinking this.

The Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder is jam-packed with electrolytes, and not-so-jam-packed with sugar—in fact, it’s sugar-free! Ultima supports ultimate hydration with electrolytes, trace minerals, vitamin C and zinc (for immune support).

Sweetened with organic stevia leaf and made with real fruit flavor extracts, this powder is a great option for those looking for zero sugar, zero calories and zero carbs. Plus, it comes in a lot (and we mean a lot) of different flavors, including cocktail-inspired flavors like peach bellini, appletini and piña colada.

When we tested this drink, we tried the peach bellini variety, and the peachy flavor was subtle yet definitely present. It mixed easily into the water and the texture was smooth. However, we did notice an aftertaste of artificial peach flavor, so you may want to follow this drink with a glass of water to mask the lingering taste.

Available Size: 90 serving tub or 18- or 20-serving stick packs | Serving size: 1 scoop or stick | Certifications: Vegan, sugar-free, non-GMO, caffeine-free | Flavors: Lemonade, pink lemonade, grape, watermelon, cherry pomegranate, passionfruit, blue raspberry, raspberry, orange, peach bellini, piña colada, appletini, mango pineapple, strawberry kiwi

Nutrition Information per Serving:

0 calories, 0 g total fat, 55 mg sodium, 0 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 250 mg potassium (6% DV), 100 mg vitamin C (110% DV), 100 mg magnesium (25% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Best for Non-Exercise: Kaged Hydra Charge

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at Target

What we like: It has an antioxidant blend for added nutritional support

What to know: It’s made with freeze-dried coconut water for extra hydration

If you’re looking for added hydration and nutrition support throughout your day, Kaged Hydra Charge may be the choice for you. We loved that this electrolyte-packed powder absorbed quickly into water, leaving little leftover sediment. The formula is made with the benefits of 29+ fruits and vegetables in a Spectra Antioxidant Blend, which helps to power your immune system. It’s also made with freeze-dried coconut water, known for its hydrating properties. (Plus, obviously, electrolytes. Win-win-win.)

During our testing, we tried the Pink Lemonade flavor of this Kaged drink. We loved that the flavor was strong but not overly sugary, and we didn’t notice any lingering taste afterward. Additionally, the powder mixed beautifully into the water, and we noticed no textural issues or graininess when we drank it.

Available Size: 60 serving container | Serving size: 1 scoop | Certifications: Vegan, gluten-free | Flavors: Hibiscus pear, lemon lime, apple limeade, strawberry yuzu, fruit punch, glacier grape, orange mango, pink lemonade

Nutrition Information per Serving:

5 calories, 0 g total fat, 115 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 107 mg potassium (2% DV), 15 mg magnesium (4% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Best for Non-Exercise: Buoy Electrolyte Drops

Amazon

See at Amazon

See at Walmart

What we like: The little bottle is super portable and easy to carry around.

What to know: One serving doesn’t provide as many electrolytes as other products on our list.

These little Buoy Electrolyte Drops make it easy to give your water a boost. The drops come in the form of petite, portable bottles with the equivalent of 40 servings in each. One drop of this unflavored electrolyte liquid infuses your water with electrolytes and 87 trace minerals, so you can add it to coffee, water, iced tea, lemonade or any liquid your heart desires.

This drink contains no sugar or sweeteners, and it’s basically undetectable—we could not taste its presence in any drink we tried it with. Plus, it’s super easy to carry around, giving you extra hydration on the go.

Available Size: 1 bottle (40 servings) | Serving size: ⅓ tsp (1 squeeze) | Certifications: Sugar-free, caffeine-free, gluten-free | Flavors: Unflavored

Nutrition Information per Serving:

0 calories, 0 g total fat, 50 mg sodium, 0 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 10 mg potassium (<1% DV), .5 mg magnesium (<1% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

Editor’s Pick: Drink LMNT

LMNT

See at Amazon

See at Walmart

What we like: It has a kick of sodium and other electrolytes in one serving.

What to know: Definitely has a salt-focused flavor and has the most sodium per serving on this list.

With a good amount of sodium, magnesium and potassium, this Drink LMNT electrolyte powder is super popular—and it’s easy to understand why. One of our editors swears by this electrolyte mix, and another tester noticed their energy perk up after drinking. The flavors are not too sugary sweet, and the portable packets make it easy to keep this drink on hand.

When we put this drink to the test in our lab, we loved how quickly the powder dissolved in the water, and although it appeared a bit grainy, the texture didn’t feel grainy when we sipped it. However, we did notice that this drink is extremely salty—so much so that it overpowered the raspberry flavor. That said, there was no lingering aftertaste once we finished the drink.

Available Size: 12- or 30-count bag | Serving size: 1 stick | Certifications: Sugar-free, gluten-free | Flavors: Grapefruit, citrus, orange, watermelon, raw (unflavored), raspberry, lemon habanero, mango chili, chocolate

Nutrition Information per Serving:

10 calories, 0 g total fat, 1000 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 200 mg potassium (4% DV), 60 mg magnesium (15% DV)

EatingWell / Joy Kim

The Bottom Line: The Best Electrolyte Powders

When it comes to electrolyte drinks, our top pick is the DripDrop Electrolyte Powder Packets (view at Amazon), as we found them to be super easy to drink, with great flavor and very little graininess. We also loved that they have no artificial preservatives, and have an extra boost of zinc and vitamin C for immunity support. Lastly, we love that they’re a Public Benefit Company that gives back and donates to those who need to keep hydrated—from refugees to firefighters. We also loved Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix (view at Amazon) for its stripped-down formula, subtle flavor and great mix of electrolytes. Plus, the fact that there’s a higher sodium option for intense athletes is the icing on the cake.

How to Choose an Electrolyte Powder

Use

How are you planning to use the electrolyte powder: are you a very active person looking for extra hydration or are you looking for a daily boost of hydration and immune support? Do you plan on using a scoop or a single-serve packet? Taking these questions into consideration can help you pick the right electrolyte powder for your needs.

Ingredients

You’ll want to look at the amount of sugar—anywhere from 0 to 10 grams is not unusual in an electrolyte drink, but anything above that is on the higher side. In general, sugar can help absorption of electrolytes, but for those who need to avoid sugar, there are options that will still work well.

You’ll also want to consider the electrolytes (potassium, magnesium, and sodium) and other items in an electrolyte drink or powder—such as caffeine and extra immunity support, like B vitamins and zinc—before committing to a brand, as well as how much of each is in a serving. Sodium is super important to hydration, with magnesium and potassium important as well (but often playing more of a supporting role).

Third-Party Testing and Certifications

If you're a competitive athlete or even just a concerned consumer, you may want to pay attention to whether an electrolyte drink or powder has third-party certifications, like NSF Certified for Sports or USP Verified, which verify the safety and/or accuracy of what's in each electrolyte mixture. USP Verified looks at the safety of ingredients, and NSF Certified for Sports means that manufacturers undergo product testing for 290 banned substances, as well as label content confirmation.

Value

How much are you getting from the electrolyte powder or drink—aka how many servings per box or tub—and at what price? Think about how much you’re willing to spend on extra hydration or performance.

Our Electrolyte Powder Drink Test

We compared 23 electrolyte drinks—mixes, tablets, and pre-made—and evaluated our hydration levels after consumption. We assessed the smell and fineness (aka granularity) of the electrolyte powders that came as powders (aka pre-mixing), then mixed them with water (as instructed on the packaging) and smelled and tasted them afterward. Finally, we assessed the sediment left over to speak to mixability or dissolvability. For liquid electrolyte drinks, we simply drank them and noted taste, smell and aftertaste.

We Also Considered

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier ($21 at Amazon): When you think of electrolyte powders, you can’t help but think of Liquid I.V.—it’s the number one powdered hydration brand in America, after all. These powder packets deliver three times the electrolytes of leading sports drinks, and are my personal saving grace (I love the “seaberry” flavor!). However, other testers commented on its saltiness, so if that’s not to your liking, you might want to steer clear.

Available Size: 16, 32, 48, or 64-pack | Serving size: 1 stick | Certifications: Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan | Flavors: Strawberry lemonade, seaberry, tropical punch, piña colada, concord grape, golden cherry, acai berry, lemon lime, watermelon, passion fruit, strawberry, guava

Nutrition Information per Serving:

45 calories, 0 g total fat, 500 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar (11 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 370 mg potassium (8% DV), 0 mg magnesium (0% DV)

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets ($26 at Amazon): Another tablet option, the Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets are easy to transport and deliver electrolytes and all the good stuff to you easily. One issue we found, though, was that the tablets do take a couple of minutes to fully dissolve.

Available Size: 1 tube of 10 tablets | Serving size: 1 tablet | Certifications: Vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO | Flavors: Strawberry lemonade, citrus fruit, fruit punch, grape, lemon lime, orange, tri-berry, tropical, watermelon

Nutrition Information per Serving:

15 calories, 0 g total fat, 300 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar (1 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 150 mg potassium (3% DV), 25 mg magnesium (6% DV)

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution Unflavored ($20 at Amazon): Pedialyte is known for its hydrating capabilities (hello, sick kids!), and it’s also great for adults who need some serious hydration fast. We didn’t love the taste of the “unflavored” Pedialyte, which left some testers with a chemical-y aftertaste. That being said, there are other flavors to try (though one tester notes that she has tried all the flavors and prefers other drinks), and it’s the number one brand recommended by doctors.

Available Size: 1 33-oz bottle | Serving size: 12 oz | Flavors: Unflavored, coconut burst, mixed fruit, strawberry, grape

Nutrition Information per Serving:

40 calories, 0 g total fat, 370 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrates, 9 g sugar (9 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 280 mg potassium (6% DV), 0 mg magnesium (0% DV)

Prime Hydration ($29 at Amazon): We tested the pre-made bottles, which offered an easy way to grab a drink to-go. It’s made with zero added sugar and has coconut water, B vitamins and antioxidants, so it’s definitely got the goods. However, we weren’t super impressed with the hydration qualities. Other testers noted that the powdered packets may be a better buy in terms of value.

Available Size: 1 16.9 oz bottle | Serving size: 16.9 oz | Certifications: Caffeine-free | Flavors: Lemonade

Nutrition Information per Serving:

25 calories, 0 g total fat, 10 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar (1 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 700 mg potassium (15% DV), 124 mg magnesium (30% DV)

TB12 Electrolytes ($18 at Amazon): These electrolyte packets come in a few different flavors, all with electrolytes and 72 trace minerals sourced naturally. We weren’t in love with how it dissolved, but it does seem to be a good hydrator.

Available Size: 15 or 30-stick pack | Serving size: 1 stick | Certifications: Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO | Flavors: Grapefruit, lemonade, fruit punch, blueberry pomegranate, green tea with lemon

Nutrition Information per Serving:

5 calories, 0 g total fat, 120 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar (1 g added sugars), 125 mg potassium (3% DV), 40 mg magnesium (10% DV)

Thorne Research Catalyte ($28 at Amazon): Catalyte combines electrolytes with B vitamins, vitamin C, zinc and the amino acid taurine for broad-spectrum repletion of nutrients and rehydration of cells, basically suggesting that you’re going to feel better once you drink this. While we think this drink is a good value for the price, we don’t love that it only comes in one flavor.

Available Size: 30-scoop tub | Serving size: 1 scoop | Certifications: NSF Certified for Sport, sugar-free | Flavors: Lemon lime

Nutrition Information per Serving:

30 calories, 0 g total fat, 485 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrates, <1 g sugar (<1 g added sugars), 0 g protein, 96 mg potassium (2% DV), 100 mg vitamin C (111% DV), 40 mg magnesium (10% DV)

Common Questions

​​What are electrolyte drinks and why do they exist?

Like the name implies, electrolyte drinks are beverages that contain electrolytes—mainly sodium and potassium. The reason these drinks exist is because they are an easy way to not only replenish electrolytes lost in sweat but also combine it with hydration. These are two important elements for helping you maintain performance in the midst of sweating a lot.

“Initially these beverages came out of the sports nutrition world as an easy solution for athletes and active people,” says Braddock. “In more recent years we’ve seen this industry grow to promote ‘better hydration’ to anyone at any time. I think companies have begun to market [electrolyte drinks] as an ideal choice for everyday life and not just when being active.”

Why have electrolyte powder packets become so popular?

The convenience is definitely a selling point here, and Braddock notes how easy and portable electrolyte powder packets are. Additionally, “They help flavor water, which is always a welcome benefit for those who don’t love drinking plain water,” she says. There’s also an eco-friendly component in being able to use your own water bottle or cup for these drinks, instead of buying plastic bottles or cans.

Are electrolyte drinks good for you?

Electrolyte drinks are neither good nor bad, emphasizes Braddock. “The question to ask is: ‘Is it serving a purpose for me?’” she says. “All of the powders have different formulas and ingredients. The amount of sodium varies widely, so a high-sodium option like LMNT may be ideal for a heavy sweater, but it’s not appropriate for someone who is on a low-sodium diet.”

Braddock notes that electrolyte drinks also vary widely in the energy content, or calories, they contain. Some contain caffeine, some contain more potassium and some contain B vitamins. “Ultimately, I think people should start by assuming that electrolyte drinks are not necessary for health or optimal hydration, but they can be very helpful for the right person in the right situation.”

How often should you use or drink electrolyte drinks?

Braddock notes that electrolyte drinks can be used regularly—even daily, as long as it’s supplying the needed hydration. “For instance, someone who exercises regularly outdoors in the summer heat may really benefit from using an electrolyte drink to replenish what their body needs,” she says. “There is interesting research to support the idea that beverages with a higher osmolarity than water (more particles per liter) do a better job of hydrating the tissues of the body. This can certainly bring credence to using them regularly. However, it’s still a good thing to reach for your glass of water, electrolytes or not.”

Can electrolyte drinks help with a hangover?

Some of the negative symptoms of a hangover are related to the fact that drinking alcohol can lead to dehydration, says Braddock. An electrolyte beverage could help rehydrate your body more efficiently and contribute to you feeling better. “It’s important to note, though, that nothing is a cure-all for a hangover and electrolyte beverages have not been proven to be a full ‘treatment’,” says Braddock.

Our Trusted Expertise

Samantha Leal has over 13 years experience reporting, writing, and editing wellness articles, including health, food, and nutrition. To write this article, she drew on our team's tested insights, and she also interviewed Jenna Braddock, M.S.H., RDN, C.S.S.D., C.P.T., a Sports and Performance Dietitian based in St. Augustine, Florida about the health benefits and uses of electrolyte drinks. This article was edited by Kayleigh Drake, an EatingWell commerce editor and contributor to publications such as Food & Wine, The Spruce Eats and Simply Recipes.

Read the original article on Eating Well.