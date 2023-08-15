The 11 best electric toothbrushes for 2023, tested by the Yahoo team

While brushing your teeth is probably one of the first, last and most important things you do every day, it’s also probably the one you put the least amount of thought into. It’s easy to just grab your trusty manual brush and have at it, but is that really providing the deepest, most thorough cleaning you can get?

It is not.

If you're looking for more cleaning power — or simply relish the prospect of a mouthful of healthy, intact choppers for decades to come — it's time to think about an electric or sonic toothbrush. Not only are these high-tech scrubbers clinically proven to be particularly effective at removing plaque; many of them now come with handy features that help improve your brushing techniques and keep you on track with your dental hygiene. Alas, with so many electric options on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose. So we turned to the experts — dentists — to find out exactly how to shop for the best electric toothbrush for your needs.

What makes an electric toothbrush better than a manual one?

According to cosmetic and reconstructive dentist Dr. Lior Tamir, “The purpose of a toothbrush is to physically remove plaque from the teeth. Plaque is the decomposed food and bacteria that cause cavities. Electric toothbrushes have been clinically shown to be significantly more effective at removing plaque from the teeth.”

Besides giving you that fresh-from-the-dentist feeling, using an electric toothbrush can also help improve your brushing habits. Dr. Chrystle Cu, DDS and co-founder of Cocofloss tells Yahoo Life, “One of the biggest benefits to using an electric toothbrush is consistency — we have our great days and our lazy ones, but our electric toothbrush will brush our teeth the same way every time.” Hence, that's the reason why most options feature a two-minute timer that lets you know exactly when you’ve hit your goal.

What to look for when shopping for an electric toothbrush?

One of the most important things to look for when picking an electric toothbrush is the brush head size. Sheila Samaddar, DDS and Academy of General Dentistry national spokesperson explains, “People often think as they get older and their mouths get bigger, that they need huge brush heads. This is actually the opposite — the smaller the brush head, the better it may be to get into hard-to-reach areas, and therefore be a more effective home-care tool.”

The next thing you should look for is the type of bristles. While you may think harder bristles will clean better, the opposite is true, according to celebrity dentist Dr. Joseph Goodman. “The ADA [American Dental Association] advises going for a brush with soft bristles. Harder tooth bristles can damage and remove enamel and root surfaces,” he says.

Once you’ve found the right brush head option for you, don’t forget to research the key features. If you never know when to switch sides, you might want to choose an option that has 30-second reminders to let you know when to move to the next quadrant. If you’re sharing a base with your family members, you should pick an electric brush that makes it easy to swap out the heads. It's always a good idea to pick one that is easy to grip and has multiple setting options, the latter an especially helpful feature for electric-brush newbies. Cu says a "sensitive" setting is a good place to start.

Is there a difference between sonic and electric toothbrushes?

While sonic toothbrushes are in the electric toothbrush family, there are a few differences. “Regular electric toothbrushes have rotating heads that can spin several thousand times per minute, but sonic toothbrushes spin tens of thousands of times per minute, which can give you a cleaner smile in a shorter period of time,” says Goodman.

Should you brush differently with a sonic/electric compared to a manual?

The short answer is yes. While it’s still recommended to brush for two minutes whether you use electric or manual, electric toothbrushes make it so you do less of the work. According to Dr. Jeffrey Rappaport, chief dental adviser at Quip, an oral care company, “For a sonic/electric brush, the vibrations and/or brush movements do a lot of the brushing work for you; therefore, you should be gentler when maneuvering the brush around your mouth. Be sure to move the brush slowly around each tooth to ensure the vibrations and/or brush movements have enough time to clean effectively.”

No matter what you’re using, Rappaport said, “Remember to be gentle with your teeth and gums, as brushing too hard can hurt your teeth and gums and cause them to recede.”

Think you might be ready to take the plunge and go electric? Good, because we've tested out nearly 20 options to see which worked the best. Keep reading to see all 11 of the best electric toothbrushes, below.

This Aquasonic electric toothbrush is so popular, it’s a top seller on Amazon. I have been using it for a few months now and love it because its charge time lasts up to a month, so I don’t have to keep the charging pad out on my bathroom vanity all the time. The toothbrush is equipped with a powerful motor that provides 40,000 vibrations per minute, which leaves my mouth feeling extra clean every time I use the toothbrush.

I also love that it not only has a two-minute timer ensure that I meet the recommended brush time, but it also pauses every 30 seconds so I know when it’s time to move to a different section to give all my teeth the same amount of attention. There are four cleaning modes to choose from: clean, soft, whitening and massage, and it comes with a whopping eight brush heads, so it will be awhile before I need to buy replacements.

This powerful workhorse proves you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a high-quality electric toothbrush. Yahoo Life Senior Editor Nicole Lee is such a fan, she has been using hers for over five years. “It's affordable and it gets the job done, allowing me to brush my teeth efficiently and effectively,” she said. The toothbrush uses a dentist-inspired round brush head that helps remove plaque while still being gentle on the gumline.

Along with three cleaning modes, it also has a built-in timer that alerts you every 30 seconds so you know when to switch brushing zones; and it has a built-in two-minute timer so you know when you are done. It even has a pressure sensor that stops pulsations if you're brushing too hard to protect your mouth. While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of more expensive models, like apps or flashing sensors, Lee finds those aren’t terribly necessary and says that this option is “the best bang for your buck.”

This Oral B model is definitely the most expensive option of the bunch, but it’s also the most high-tech. It uses AI position detection “that tracks where you brush across all three surfaces of your teeth” so you can fully maximize your coverage and make your teeth as clean as possible. The app shows you exactly how long you’ve been brushing for, as well as what areas you’ve reached.

Senior Editor Lisa Schweitzer is a big fan of this model after using it for the past few weeks. “I liked that this toothbrush has a light that indicates if you're brushing with the appropriate amount of pressure. It works with an app to give you more information on how long and how well you brush. I liked the shape and fit of the brush head.” What really sets this techy model apart from the others is “the plethora of accessories as well as its connectivity to an app that gives you feedback on your brushing,” she added.

When we asked Lior what his favorite electric toothbrush was, he said, “Hands down my favorite electric brush is the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean. It just leaves your mouth feeling so clean and teeth so smooth.” Cu is also a fan because “it works great, has a long-lasting battery, is easy to charge and easy to keep clean.” And after using it for over a year myself, I would have to agree with both of them.

I loved that there are four cleaning modes to choose from, as well as three different smart brush head types. But my favorite part was the compact travel case that made it super easy to pack. Bonus: It also has a free phone app that will give you real-time feedback on your brushing.

If you lack space on your bathroom counter for more than one dental tool, our Partnerships and Branded Content Editor Rory Halperin says this Waterpik toothbrush might be just what you’re looking for. “I really liked that it's a 2-in-1 toothbrush and flosser — there's no need to have two devices on my bathroom counter.” Like many of us, Halperin said she wasn’t always diligent about flossing every day, but this device changed that! “I used the flosser a lot more since it's connected to my electric toothbrush, versus being stand-alone. My dentist always tells me to floss more (I'll admit, I'm not a great flosser!), and this device helps me do just that. My teeth definitely feel cleaner after using it,” she said.

You can choose from three cleaning modes: brushing, flossing or both simultaneously. What’s more, according to the brand, “it’s clinically proven up to two times as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health.” While it cleans your teeth amazingly well, just be aware it can get messy. “Be careful of the spraying water when using it,” Halperin said. “I definitely got wet, so make sure not to wear clothes you're planning on wearing out while brushing/flossing!”

“Pretty much every dentist I've ever had swears by the Sonicare, and I get it,” said our Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. “It doesn't have all the bells and whistles that the pricier options have, but I don't think I need them. It's sleek, takes up minimal counter space (no bulky chargers!) and reminds me to replace my brush head or that it needs charging. I also think it really gets my teeth clean!” According to the brand, the Sonicare 4100 removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, plus it has a trusty two-minute timer with a quad pacer.

One of its standout features is the pressure sensor that blinks red when you're brushing too hard. Though Zaydenberg did note that you do have to pay careful attention while brushing with this function, she also said, “Unless you're either looking at the brush or watching yourself in the mirror, you can miss it, so I've accidentally irritated my gums when the brush mode is set to the highest setting.”

Not only did this sleek and compact electric toothbrush make Oprah’s Favorite Things List, it is also one of our Shopping Editor Carrie McCabe’s top picks! “I liked the price (was on super sale at the time), my Quip had gone missing after a trip, the color was cute and I loved that it came with a travel case to make that whole ‘losing track of my toothbrush’ thing harder to do,” she said.

The soft-nylon tapered bristles gently polish teeth for a brighter smile, while the two-minute timer with 30-second notifications tells you how long to brush those pearly whites. Perhaps the best part is the battery life that will last up to 30 days and can be recharged with a simple USB cord. The other bonus is the travel case it comes with. “The case covers the full brush (vs. Quip's, which has the adhesive that stops being sticky and is only for half the brush), so it's better for travel,” raved McCabe.

Our Executive Editor Nicole Sforza’s 10-year-old daughter, Romy, has been using this ObeOral model and is a big fan of not only the pretty color (there are five to choose from) but also of the fact “that it has different modes — it can be really hard or really soft when you're brushing. Plus, it feels nice in my hand — I like the vibration." The toothbrush has four cleaning modes and three levels of intensity, giving you 12 cleaning options to choose from. Plus, it can be used on adults or kids over the age of 8.

Sforza said they need to charge it only about once a month and leave it plugged in overnight, though the brand says it needs only three hours to get a full charge. Even better, the bottom of the device has a power indicator letting you know when it needs to be charged. Romy also advises not to turn on the toothbrush until it’s in your mouth because the powerful motor provides 40,000 vibrations per minute, which can cause “the toothpaste to go flying everywhere."

Back in March, our Shopping Editor Anna Wahrman replaced her old Oral-B electric (which lasted her a dozen years — an excellent run) with this newer model. “Given the longevity of its service, it felt only right to buy another Oral-B, this time the Smart 1500. I expected it to be pretty much the same — it's a toothbrush; how different could it be? — but as soon as it buzzed powerfully to life, I saw and felt significant improvements to the motor,” she said. “It's a workhorse. It makes my teeth feel super-duper clean and well cared for, and my dentist gives her seal of approval.”

Along with its 30-second-per-quadrant timer, this version also has four cleaning modes and a sensor that alerts you when you're pressing too hard. Wahrman was still able to use the older brush head she already owned on this newer model, which was an added bonus. “Oral-B seems very conscientious about making its brush heads fit all its models. I don't fault folks who are drawn to a subscription, but I feel perfectly capable of tracking the health of my brush without having to download yet another app or keep up with one more subscription.”

Each Quip toothbrush comes with a travel cover that converts into both a stand and a mirror mount. The motor runs on an AAA battery, so if it ever dies while you are traveling, it can easily be replaced. Even better, you can sign up for the brand’s auto-delivery subscription service to get brush head refills delivered right to your doorstep every three months, so you don’t have to worry about keeping track of when it's time to replace your bristles.

This was one of Rappaport’s top picks because it “ensures a thorough brushing while still looking sleek and simple in my bathroom.” Carrie McCabe also loved the look of the Quip toothbrush, saying, “I liked all the different styles/colors, so me and my husband could pick different looks.” Though she did note that while she loved getting new brush heads delivered without thinking about it, she found it a bit tricky when it came time to swapping them, especially if there was “dried toothpaste stuck in the cracks,” so we would recommend ensuring they are cleaned properly before you swap.

Unlike other options on this list, the Boka electric toothbrush uses activated charcoal bristles that help limit bacteria growth and provide a much gentler brushing experience. The soft bristles felt great against my teeth, and my gums had no sensitivity while using the toothbrush, which provides 30,000 vibrations per minute. I’ve been using it for almost a month and haven’t had to recharge the brush once yet, and I love that it has a two-minute timer with 30-second bursts to help me stay on track.

But the best part is the affordable subscription aspect. When you first order a Boka toothbrush, you’ll get the base, a magnetic charging station and two brush heads for $65. If you sign up for the membership, you’ll then be charged just $8 to get a new brush head delivered every two or three months — whichever option you prefer.

OTHER MODELS WE TESTED

Burst Burst Essentials Plan Our Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg has used this subscription plan and said, “You'll never have to worry about running out of brush heads or remembering when to replace them — having them arrive every 12 weeks is a great reminder.” But as much as she really liked the convenience of the subscription and how pretty the toothbrush looked in her bathroom, she felt it didn’t clean her teeth as well as she had hoped, so she wouldn’t plan on reusing it unless the brush was redesigned and optimized for a deeper clean. “I don't think it was able to reach each tooth; plus, even after a full brush, I didn't feel totally clean. The brand also claims that the brush helps reduce gum bleeding, and I don't think it had any impact.” $20 at Burst

Aquasonic Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush I’ve been testing this model for two months and love it. It’s very similar to the AquaSonic Black Series and has the same four cleaning modes, as well as the 40,000-vibrations-per-minute technology. It also comes with eight brush heads and a travel case. I think the main difference is the Black Series is a little bit sleeker, which upped its rating for me. $40 at Amazon$64 at Walmart$40 at Target

Oral-B Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush Senior Editor Lisa Schweitzer has been using the toothbrush for a few weeks now and was initially drawn to it for its tracking capabilities. While she enjoyed that it showed her “how well I brushed and where I needed to brush more as well as the pressure with which I brushed,” she added that sometimes “you just want to brush your teeth without bringing your phone into the bathroom and risking it falling into the sink or ... toilet!” She also found the brush head a bit big for her mouth, so we recommend checking if the size is right for you before buying. $180 at Amazon

OUR LIST OF EXPERTS

Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Joseph Goodman DDS, DMD

Chief Dental Adviser at Quip, Dr. Jeffrey Rappaport

DDS and Co-Founder of Cocofloss, Dr. Chrystle Cu

Cosmetic and Reconstructive Dentist, Dr. Lior Tamir

DDS and Academy of General Dentistry National Spokesperson, Sheila Samaddar