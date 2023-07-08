Best early Prime Day 2023 deals this weekend — including Apple AirPods for just $99

This weekend, let Amazon get you "primed" for next week's blowout bonanza. (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day is right around the corner, on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. OK, you probably already knew that, but did you know this? There are already special early Prime Day deals! Prime members can currently score jaw-dropping sales on select items, including smart TVs, fan-favorite air fryers, laptops and more.

In case you're not familiar with it, Prime Day is a huge annual sale event that's exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Don't panic if you're not currently part of the club — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now, giving you time to enjoy these early Prime Day sales. Want to wait? That's OK, too! You can sign up for Amazon Prime anytime, including during the event itself. Still, it's really best to sign up in advance so when the big day comes, you can focus on scoring deep discounts on a range of goods, along with the perks of Prime membership, including free Amazon delivery, access to Prime Video, free Prime Gaming and special sale prices all year.

Why the big deal? It's the best time to get your hands on Black Friday-level deals well before November and the holiday gift rush.

“The Prime Day event offers a major sale during the usual dead zone between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at deal-finding and cash-back site RetailMeNot. “According to our tracking, Amazon tends to offer the best prices on a slew of its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday.”

Ready to snap up some impressive early Prime Day 2023 deals right now? Add these to your cart ASAP.

The best Amazon sales right now

Prime-exclusive deals

Boldly go further than ever before with your favorite books, shows, tunes and games, thanks to the Fire 8 Tablet! (Photo: Amazon)

Comparing a Kindle to the Fire HD 8 tablet is a bit like comparing a commuter sedan with a sports car — they'll both get you from point A to point B, but one does it in style. The Fire HD 8 tablet works every bit as well as a Kindle for e-reading purposes, but you can also browse the web, stream Netflix and a whole lot more. A multimedia beast, this speedy tablet comes with 13 hours of battery life, 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Oh, and did we mention it's down from $100 to just $55?

70% off or more

Soothe all the aches away with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”

50% off or more

Been dying to "stick" it to your cable company? Let this be your weapon of choice. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, enables super-high-def resolution and is lightning fast. This nifty little device plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right? This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K imagery and puts all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips, so you can get from kicking back to pressing play in no time.

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Admit it; you've always wanted to be a Pod person. (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."

Best deals on tablets and tech

Just about everything you need in a laptop, delivered in a compact, crazy-cheap package. (Photo: Amazon)

This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can rev up to 2.4GHz. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"

$25-and-under deals

Trust Alexa with all your questions, shopping list adds, time checks ... and so, so much more. (Photo: Amazon)

The Echo Dot 5th Gen will tell you what time it is in more ways than one — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck — plus, its face automatically dims in the evening, so you don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.

Best TVs deals

The best way to enjoy the blazing summer sun — on your couch! (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.

Best auto deals

Planning a climbing expedition to McKinley, Rainer or Whitney this summer? Get this Mount first. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

Best vacuums deals

Only the red version is on sale but, really, what's cooler than that? (Photo: Amazon)

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save a whopping $500 (yes, you read that correctly) on this cordless vacuum cleaner. This versatile vac comes equipped with a powerful brushless motor, reaching up to 80,000 PRM, vanquishing hidden dirt, dust and debris from your home. Its flexible cleaning head has a vertical rotation range of 90 degrees and a horizontal range of 160 degrees to tackle every nook and cranny. The vacuum comes with several attachments, including a soft brush and long crevice tool, which are suitable for multiple types of flooring, furniture and fabrics. It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes and a large-capacity 800ml dust bin. Customers are loving it: "Love this vacuum cleaner! I’ve bought 2, one for the upper floors, and one for the lower floors (we have a 4 story home)," said one reviewer. "Great suction, and it’s one of the best vacuums I’ve ever had. Will buy another for our beach house. I love that it’s cordless as well. Great price too, and much less expensive than the Dyson vacuum cleaners. Would highly recommend."

Best kitchen deals

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?

Best home deals

Just so there's no misunderstanding: We recommend pairing with a case that covers the entire pillow. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

Best beauty and wellness deals

That's right; you get a free pair of shades with this deal. You'll be looking smooth in more ways than one. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping up with body-hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching and so on, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device, now on super sale with the on-page coupon and additional 10% off promo code, XIK8YBPB40JF. This popular treatment uses advanced IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth skin.

"I got this for using on my underarms, and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin, I forget to keep using it," said one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops" because of "such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."