Happy Thanksgiving! Walmart just dropped a ton of new deals — save big on Samsung, Bose, Nintendo and more!

Hooray! Walmart's early Black Friday deals have arrived. (Photo: Getty Images)

Before you dig in to your well-deserved Thanksgiving feast or sink into your post-turkey food coma, make sure you give yourself ample time to check out the sales you need to hit up tomorrow. First up: Walmart's massive Black Friday sale, and here's the best part: You can shop all the sales right now. That's right: They're already here!

Walmart’s massive savings event includes ridiculous sales on virtually everything you could imagine, from TVs and headphones to kitchen essentials and more. Be sure to grab what you need before it sells out — the best stuff won’t stay in stock long, and we doubt it'll even be in stock come tomorrow.

Want to score free shipping? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Here are the best deals from Walmart's massive sale.

TVs

Simply stunning — and 80 bucks off. (Photo: Walmart)

Want a massive TV at a massive discount? The Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV is here to win your heart. Right now, this 4K stunner is on sale at Walmart for just $568.

You’ll get a gigantic 4K display backed with a Crystal UHD resolution, and Samsung’s Pure Color HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for vivid colors and inky-crisp black levels. Translation: You'll feel like you're a part of the action. With nearly 4,000 five-star reviews, you're sure to be in good company.

"This Crystal UHD 4K TV has such brightness and sharpness to its image," a shopper raved. "I'm amazed! Pictures don't do this TV justice. It has good speakers too. The sound is loud enough and very clear. Comes with control and batteries. I love that it's already a smart TV, so you don't need any extra equipment to be able to watch your favorite apps."

$568 $648 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday TV deals below:

Headphones

Save 20 bucks on stellar wireless headphones! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $40 (was $60), these JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones are an epic pair of over-the-ear headphones that deliver impressive audio and a snug, comfy fit — they’re made to be worn for long periods of time. This pair sports a long battery life of up to 28 hours per charge — that’s more than a full day of use! World-class active noise cancelation means you can block out just about anything going on around you.

“These headphones are perfect for anything,” wrote a satisfied Walmart shopper. “I love that these are Bluetooth. It helps when I’m running on my treadmill trying to block everything out and I can listen to my own music. There are no cables hanging in my way too!”

$40 $60 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday headphone deals below:

Home office

Not a typo — this Samsung laptop is a wild $125 right now. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart just rolled out an amazing early Black Friday deal: A compact top-rated Samsung laptop for more than 55 percent off. Right now, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for just $197. Happy early Black Friday, indeed.

A true workhorse with a brilliant 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (plus 200GB of Google One storage included), this Samsung Chromebook has the strength of Intel's mighty Dual-Core Celeron N4000 Processor behind it with up to 13 hours of battery life.

"...This Chromebook is perfect for work or school," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It's super fast and it also looks great. I love the size — it's small and light, which allowed me to work in bed or on-the-go...I would definitely recommend it!"

It runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, this Samsung Chromebook is easy to use. You just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go. This Chromebook can even access and download ChromeOS and Android apps if you like.

$129 $284 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday home-office deals below:

Video games

When it's baseball's off season, you can stay inside and play MLB: The Show 21. (Photo: Walmart)

With baseball season is over, Walmart just marked down MLB: The Show 21 for PS5 for more than 40 percent off. The game has all 30 MLB teams, along with deep rosters featuring the best and brightest in baseball today, including Fernando Tatís Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, José Ramírez, and much more. Here’s your chance to play as your favorite players or just run your favorite teams.

"Another great entry in the MLB show franchise," wrote a delighted gamer. "And it's the first entry that is being released multi-platform. If you love America's pastime in stunning detail? Get it."

$40 $69 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday video game deals below:

Smart home

Make your home smart for just 25 bucks — a no-brainer. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $25 (was $49), the Google Nest Mini (second generation) is one-part voice assistant (powered with Google Assistant), one-part Bluetooth speaker, and one-part digital hub for all your smart home devices. It’s hands-down our favorite way to begin building a smart home.

Once it’s connected to your home Wi-Fi, the Google Nest Mini will be ready for just about any question you throw at it. You can get news, weather, and sports updates within seconds when you simply ask, ‘Hey Google! Will it rain today?’ and the voice assistant will fill you in. In orange (shown), charcoal, blue and gray.

“The sound quality is great, responds well to my voice commands and works as an intercom with my google home. The color looks adorable in my room,” shared a satisfied shopper.

$25 $49 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Let this robovac share in clean-up duty after the guests go home. (Photo: Walmart)

If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to finally get a robovac, here it is. For early Black Friday, Walmart has this Anker eufy 25C RoboVac for $201 off! It’s on sale for $149, down from $350—that’s a nearly 60 percent savings! The slim sucker glides under furniture for a thorough cleaning of hardwood, carpet and tiles with ease. Its high-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of run time.

"We love it. I honestly cannot believe I have ever lived without this," raved a satisfied shopper. "I feel like I am cheating a bit as it is doing the work and I am doing other things. Get one!"

$149 $350 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday vacuum deals below:

Kitchen gear

A popular pick for a quick pick-me-up! (Photo: Walmart)

Get your morning joe (or tea!) (or cocoa!) on the double with this Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker. It has a small footprint (about 11 inches wide) and a small price tag: just $130 (was $170). This gorgeous gadget even brews cold beverages! Choose a 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup; it's simple to use and clean, and shuts off automatically after two hours.

"Loving this coffee maker," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Having the option to brew a single serve cup on the go or a carafe on my days off work or when my daughter comes home from college is so gratifying! This is my 3rd Keurig and it's the best one yet!"

$130 $170 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday kitchen deals below:

Style

How cute are these booties? (Photo: Walmart)

These Dearfoams booties are like a spa day for your feet. Covered in super-soft teddy (inside and out!), they have a plush fleece footbed and boast anti-sweat tech that helps tootsies that tend to overheat. Pair with leggings, jeans, heels, or just wear them with your fuzziest bathrobe around the house. Also in gray and white.

"Loved everything about the slippers!" shared one happy shopper. We couldn't agree more.

$20 $40 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday style deals below:

Home

Sweet dreams for 14 bucks? Well worth it. (Photo: Walmart)

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your pillows, it's been too long. A great set shouldn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and this top-rated two-pack proves you can get great pillows for just $7 a pop. Offering Goldilocks-approved medium support, each pillow offers hypoallergenic fiberfill enclosed in a 100 percent cotton shell.

"Best pillow I have ever found," a shopper declared. "Soft yet firm. Like a cloud of comfort. I fall asleep almost instantly now and no tossing, turning, or bunching it up. Does not go flat. No bunching at night. No sweating. Just one pillow and done."

$14 $25 at Walmart

Check out more early Black Friday home deals below:

