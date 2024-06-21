Best desserts in Pennsylvania? This list has you covered

Sugar-cravers and sweet-tooths have put several Pennsylvania confectioners among the "10Best" USA Today dessert categories.

Every week, USA Today invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. USA Today's 10Best editors then publish the results on the "10Best" website.

Mon Aimee Chocolat a '10Best' chocolate shop

Mon Aimee Chocolat, a Pittsburgh-based confectionary created by Amy Rosenfield, ranked eighth on USA Today's "10Best Chocolate Shop" list.

Here are the "10Best" chocolate shops, according to USA Today's panel:

Pittsburgh-based Mon Aimee Chocolat makes USA Today's "10Best Chocolate Shop" list.

Pizzelle's Confections, Huntsville, Alabama Piety and Desire Chocolate, New Orleans Saratoga Chocolate Co., Saratoga Springs, New York Chocolat Uzma, Chicago LaRue Fine Chocolate, Greenville, South Carolina Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh, North Carolina Bon Bon Bon, Detroit Mon Aimee Chocolat Eldora Chocolate, Albuquerque Ragged Coast Chocolates, Westbrook, Maine

Famous 4th Street Cookie, Oakmont Bakery make '10Best' cookies

A pair of Pennsylvania-based bakeries are ranked among the "10Best Cookie Shops" by USA Today's panel.

Famous 4th Street Cookie, located in Philadelphia, ranked fourth on USA Today's cookie shop list, while the Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont ranked seventh.

Here are the "10Best Cookie Shops" according to USA Today's panel:

Grandma's Cookies on Main, St. Charles, MO Please & Thank You, Indianapolis and Louisville Katiebug's Sips & Sweets, Oklahoma City Famous 4th Street Cookie Company Hello Robin, Seattle SugarBot Sweet Shop, St. Charles, Missouri Oakmont Bakery Christie Cookie Co., Nashville The Sweet Shoppe of the South, Blue Ridge, Georgia Extraordinary Desserts, San Diego

Beiler's Doughnuts makes USA Today's '10Best Donut Shop' list

Beiler's Doughnuts, which has locations in Lancaster, Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia and the Lancaster County Dutch Market in Maryland, ranked tenth on USA Today's "10Best Donut Shop" list, and is the only Pennsylvania baker to make the top ten.

City Donut, Orange Beach, Alabama Donnie's Donuts, Atlanta and Daytona Beach, Florida Fox's Donut Den, Nashville Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, Virginia The Bakery Unlimited, Winterset, Iowa Mountain Donuts, South Ogden, Utah Darling Doughnuts, Saratoga Springs, New York Jupiter Coffee and Donuts, Fairfield, Ohio Holtman's Donut Shop, Cincinnati Beiler's Doughnuts

Owowcow Creamery, Penn State Berkey Creamery bookend USA Today's '10Best Ice Cream Shop' list

Two of Pennsylvania's best-known creameries have made USA Today's "10Best Ice Cream Shop" list.

Owowcow Creamery, which has locations in Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey, ranked third.

Penn State Berkey Creamery, The Penn State-connected shop located in University Park, ranked tenth.

"One of a handful of ice cream companies in the country that's licensed by the Department of Agriculture to make its ice cream base from scratch, Owowcow Creamery's flavors are created daily with local roasted produce, organic extracts, hand-baked inclusions, and top-quality cocoa," read USA Today's "10Best" panel's description of Owowcow. "There are 12 signature flavors available year-round, including blueberry lemon, honey lavender, and mint chocolate chip."

Here are the "10Best Ice Cream Shops" according to USA Today's panel:

An's Dry Cleaning, San Diego Owowcow Creamery Coneflower Creamery, Omaha, Nebraska Leopold's Ice Cream, Savannah, Geogia Peewee's Ice Cream, Medford, New Jersey The Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery, Boynton Beach, Florida Island Creamery, Maryland and Virginia Andia's Ice Cream, Raleigh, North Carolina Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream, Charleston, West Virginia Penn State Berkey Creamery

