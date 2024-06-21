Best desserts in Pennsylvania? This list has you covered
Sugar-cravers and sweet-tooths have put several Pennsylvania confectioners among the "10Best" USA Today dessert categories.
Every week, USA Today invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. USA Today's 10Best editors then publish the results on the "10Best" website.
Mon Aimee Chocolat a '10Best' chocolate shop
Mon Aimee Chocolat, a Pittsburgh-based confectionary created by Amy Rosenfield, ranked eighth on USA Today's "10Best Chocolate Shop" list.
Here are the "10Best" chocolate shops, according to USA Today's panel:
Pizzelle's Confections, Huntsville, Alabama
Piety and Desire Chocolate, New Orleans
Saratoga Chocolate Co., Saratoga Springs, New York
Chocolat Uzma, Chicago
LaRue Fine Chocolate, Greenville, South Carolina
Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh, North Carolina
Bon Bon Bon, Detroit
Mon Aimee Chocolat
Eldora Chocolate, Albuquerque
Ragged Coast Chocolates, Westbrook, Maine
Famous 4th Street Cookie, Oakmont Bakery make '10Best' cookies
A pair of Pennsylvania-based bakeries are ranked among the "10Best Cookie Shops" by USA Today's panel.
Famous 4th Street Cookie, located in Philadelphia, ranked fourth on USA Today's cookie shop list, while the Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont ranked seventh.
Here are the "10Best Cookie Shops" according to USA Today's panel:
Grandma's Cookies on Main, St. Charles, MO
Please & Thank You, Indianapolis and Louisville
Katiebug's Sips & Sweets, Oklahoma City
Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
Hello Robin, Seattle
SugarBot Sweet Shop, St. Charles, Missouri
Oakmont Bakery
Christie Cookie Co., Nashville
The Sweet Shoppe of the South, Blue Ridge, Georgia
Extraordinary Desserts, San Diego
Beiler's Doughnuts makes USA Today's '10Best Donut Shop' list
Beiler's Doughnuts, which has locations in Lancaster, Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia and the Lancaster County Dutch Market in Maryland, ranked tenth on USA Today's "10Best Donut Shop" list, and is the only Pennsylvania baker to make the top ten.
Here are the "10Best Cookie Shops" according to USA Today's panel:
City Donut, Orange Beach, Alabama
Donnie's Donuts, Atlanta and Daytona Beach, Florida
Fox's Donut Den, Nashville
Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, Virginia
The Bakery Unlimited, Winterset, Iowa
Mountain Donuts, South Ogden, Utah
Darling Doughnuts, Saratoga Springs, New York
Jupiter Coffee and Donuts, Fairfield, Ohio
Holtman's Donut Shop, Cincinnati
Beiler's Doughnuts
Owowcow Creamery, Penn State Berkey Creamery bookend USA Today's '10Best Ice Cream Shop' list
Two of Pennsylvania's best-known creameries have made USA Today's "10Best Ice Cream Shop" list.
Owowcow Creamery, which has locations in Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey, ranked third.
Penn State Berkey Creamery, The Penn State-connected shop located in University Park, ranked tenth.
"One of a handful of ice cream companies in the country that's licensed by the Department of Agriculture to make its ice cream base from scratch, Owowcow Creamery's flavors are created daily with local roasted produce, organic extracts, hand-baked inclusions, and top-quality cocoa," read USA Today's "10Best" panel's description of Owowcow. "There are 12 signature flavors available year-round, including blueberry lemon, honey lavender, and mint chocolate chip."
Here are the "10Best Ice Cream Shops" according to USA Today's panel:
An's Dry Cleaning, San Diego
Owowcow Creamery
Coneflower Creamery, Omaha, Nebraska
Leopold's Ice Cream, Savannah, Geogia
Peewee's Ice Cream, Medford, New Jersey
The Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery, Boynton Beach, Florida
Island Creamery, Maryland and Virginia
Andia's Ice Cream, Raleigh, North Carolina
Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream, Charleston, West Virginia
Penn State Berkey Creamery
