The 10 best May video game deals this week — up to 75% off

Become a criminal kingpin, save the galaxy and more thanks to this week's game deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Gamers, start your engines — or suit up and make your way through a post-apocalyptic hellscape. Your choice! There are a lot of great deals right now that you don't want to miss. Catch deep discounts on first-person shooters like Halo Infinite for just $32, or take a role-playing approach with Tales of Arise — it's just $23, down from $60. Want something slower and more touching? Give Spiritfarer a shot at just $15. Ready? Scroll on to grab the best deals for Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox.

Syberia 3 is a narrative-heavy puzzle game. It's more focused on telling a story than presenting the player with challenges, but it's still a worthwhile adventure that differentiates itself from the first two games in the franchise. At for just $6, what do you have to lose?

CrisTales is a stylish love letter to Japanese RPGs, and it has everything you'd expect: powerful magic, incredible animation and a plot about time travel. I can see influences from Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger just from that description alone. Right now, it's down to just $15, so give it a shot.

When it comes to racing games, few are as intense as Need for Speed. The game is not only fast-paced and absolutely gorgeous to look at, but the vibrant colors pop off the screen. Race during the day for cash, or bolster your reputation with illegal street races at night. The choice is yours, but know there are consequences if you get caught during an after-hours event.

"This game is amazing. The gameplay is incredible, from just playing adventure mode, to racing online with friends. The graphics are super awesome, multi-platform cross-play–compatible," said one adjective-happy gamer.

Take 2 Interactive 'Grand Theft Auto V' for PlayStation 4 $20 $42 Save $22 The game that has captured players' attentions for thousands of hours, 'Grand Theft Auto 5' is now over 50% off — a great price for diving into the franchise if you've never played it. $20 at Walmart

Grand Theft Auto V is a popular game, but take note: it's absolutely not for kids. It throws players into the criminal elements of a fictionalized city, letting you explore the seedy underside and even become a crime lord yourself.

"I fully understand that this game is now pushing 10 years old, but it's still a marvel. The upgrade to the graphics and smooth gameplay are definitely worth the upgraded version for the new-generation consoles. Although it doesn't fully make use of the consoles' power given that it's a older game, it's still one of the cheapest options out there for PS5 games. If you haven't played in a while, or ever, give it a shot, especially if it's on sale," said one player.

The sales this week have been particularly great for JRPG fans, and Tales of Arise is a fantastic deal at just $23. The game will take around 40 hours to complete if you only focus on the main story, but tackling all the side quests and optional content will add hours of additional gameplay. And as a long-time Tales fan, I highly suggest checking out the other content, since it nicely builds out the world and characters even more.

One fan said Tales of Arise is one of the best entries in the franchise. "This is a fantastic game! It contains all the elements for an exciting and engaging JRPG. The story has depth and you come to really care about the characters. Highly recommended if you enjoy this type of game!"

Borderlands is best known as a looter-shooter, but New Tales is a narrative-driven adventure that lets you dive deeper into the tales of your favorite characters. The choices you make will influence the story, and a series of branching paths means that each playthrough can be different. Right now this game is 60% off!

"As someone who is fairly new to trying the Borderlands games, I wasn't sure what I should expect," related an enlightened player. "After all, looter-shooters are not my usual preferred game style. That said, this game pleasantly surprised me, and the fact it included both Tales games was even better... It has a good sense of humor, fun to play and you don't have to be a FPS pro to enjoy either game."

I've played almost every Star Ocean title before this one, and The Divine Force is one of my favorites. Between the bombastic story and lovable characters, the game will suck you in. The new ability to fly around the map makes exploration more fun than ever before, and of course, there are tons of side quests and extra content to explore once you finish the main story.

Fans have said this was a great comeback for the series. "Great game plot, game play and story. It’s reminiscent of the best Star Ocean games in the series."

Amazon 'NBA 2K23' for Xbox One $20 $60 Save $40 Dominate the game and sink shots from half court in the latest entry in the 'NBA 2K' franchise. $20 at Amazon

NBA 2K23 packs everything basketball fans know and expect into one tight, streamlined experience. You'll feel the rush of sinking three-pointers in the role of your favorite ballers. Play through Career Mode and forge a legend for yourself. Or take part in the Jordan Challenge and follow MJ's star-studded career from the ground up. Basically, whatever you want to do and whomever you want to play as is on offer.

This gift giver may have actually gotten more than she bargained for: "I was finally able to get my husband the PS5, so this game was amongst the five games that I bought him...and I haven’t seen him since Christmas because he has hidden away with this game, LOL, but he is happy

iam8bit 'Spiritfarer' for PlayStation 4 $15 $30 Save $15 Take on the role of a guide for the deceased in this gentle, charming game. $15 at Amazon

Spiritfarer is a cozy game about death. You take on the role of Stella, a girl who makes the idea of passing over as comfortable as possible. Ferry spirits around on your boat, fish for their favorite snacks (or hidden treasure) and so much more. But make no mistake — this game can tug at the heartstrings.

"I have only owned this game since early December and have fallen in love with the atmosphere, art style, and character design. The premise reminds me of The Wind Waker with an indie style. If you are a fan of games that present philosophical ideas with a cast of diverse characters full of personality,then this game is for you," said one fan.

All your favorite heroes (and villains) from the beloved Crash Bandicoot series are back, and there are even more characters to play as too. Try out new abilities, explore familiar and never-before-visited worlds, and so much more. The title is right — it's about time a new entry in this series came out.

"This is the one you've been waiting for," one gamer wrote. "I'm actually a bit astounded by how much of the spirit of the original is intact.... The amount of content in the game so far (I'm not even close to done) is rather shocking. The new playable characters get their own stages, the new mask abilities are a lot of fun, the 'flashback' challenge stages are extremely challenging and are a great test of your dexterity and jumping puzzle-solving skills."

Microsoft 'Halo: Infinite' for Xbox $33 $60 Save $27 The latest entry into the 'Halo' franchise, 'Infinite' revolutionizes the way the multiplayer works and introduces a brand-new story and characters to love. $33 at Walmart

Ah, Halo: Infinite — simultaneously one of the most celebrated and scorned games in the franchise. While fans can't agree on what they think of it, one thing is for sure: Movement in the game feels smooth, and there's an array of new weapons to choose from and vehicles to drive.

One fan said, "Definitely the best Halo since Halo 3! If there was a four-and-a-half-star option I would have done that, but the game is definitely more than deserving of a five than a four. I mainly play campaign, so that's what I'm basing my review off of. If you take your time and do all side missions and such, playing in two- to three-hour increments, it took me almost five days to do everything in the campaign!"

Scarlet and Violet are the two most recent Pokemon games, and two of the best ever made — at least in my opinion. If your partner enjoys gaming with you, then this 17% discount on the double pack of these is a great value. Snag both games for just $50 each, or $100 total.

"Bought this for me and my sibling and we had a blast playing it during launch since we both ended up sick and stayed home playing it online. The games problem I’ve seen didn’t really happen to us all that much just lagged a bit when in co op but other then that really enjoyed this new version of open world for a Pokémon game," said one gamer.

