Best deals for Veterans this weekend

Stores all throughout America are putting out deals in place of Veterans this weekend, in honour of the annual holiday Veterans Day.

In 1926, President Woodrow Wilson first enacted what used to be called “Armistice Day”, to mark the end of World War I. In 1954, President Dwight D Eisenhower signed off on the name change, officially making the day Veterans Day.

Veterans Day has since become an annual day to honour all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces, with the holiday always taking place on 11 November.

This year, Veterans Day is on a Saturday, but because it’s a federal holiday in the United States, many businesses will be observing it on Friday 10 November. However, this isn’t to say that veterans won’t be offered deals on Saturday when they’re out shopping.

From Dunkin’ Donuts to Kohl’s, here are all the stores and restaurants that are offering discounts to former military personnel over the weekend.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s will be offering a 30 per cent discount in stores to active and former military personnel this weekend, as noted on the brand’s website. Shoppers with a valid military ID can receive the discount from Friday 10 November through Sunday 12 November.

Rite Aid

In honour of the federal holiday, Rite Aid will be offering a “Veterans Appreciation Days” promotion. Veterans and active military personnel are eligible for 15 per cent off regular-priced items in any Rite Aid store, with the discount active from 10 November to 12 November.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The beloved restaurant chain will give out a free doughnut to past and present people in the military on 11 November.

Starbucks

This year, Starbucks will be gifting a free tall coffee to “Veterans, military service members and military spouses,” who visit stores on 11 November, as noted in a press release. Starbucks will also be donating $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue and the Travis Manion Foundation, two organisations that have continued to support veterans and their communities.

Walgreens

As noted on Walgreens’ website, all “veterans, military and their families will receive 20 per cent off regular priced” items in all stores this year. Customers can receive the discount from Friday 10 November to Sunday 12 November.

Target

Unlike other brands, Target’s discount for Veterans Day is already in motion. More specifically, the brand is “offering a 10 per cent discount for active-duty military and veterans - as well as their spouses and children” - between 29 October and 11 November, according to an official press release. The discount can be used twice between these dates and can be applied to online or in-store purchases.

Chilli’s

Chilli’s is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members on 11 November. The discount can only be applied when dining in the restaurant, with select menu options offered to those who have their military IDs.

Applebee’s

For its 16th consecutive year, Applebee’s will be offering a free meal to former and active military personnel. If these customers dine in at an Applebee’s on 11 November, they can choose one out of eight different entrées to have as a free meal.

Kroger

On 11 November, Kroger will be offering active and previous military personnel a 10 per cent discount when shopping in stores.