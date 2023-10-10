Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day deals under $50 that somehow still haven't sold out

Get these Amazon discounts now before Prime Day comes to an end.

Carrie McCabe
Updated ·1 min read
12
crockpot, fire tablet, crocs shoe, and CoxRX snail mucin serum bottle on sale for Prime Day
We've got the scoop on the best Prime Day deals under $50 — and $25! (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day deals do not disappoint — but the fact they'll only last for the next few hours might. There are thousands of deep discounts for the taking, with some of the most highly-rated items on the site Add-to-Cart-able — trust us, sensational savings abound. It's a lot to comb through, to be sure, but luckily for you, we've done the footwork (well..."clickwork," in this case) to round up some of the steepest markdowns live on Amazon right this very moment.

Quick Overview

  • SUUSON Car Phone Holder Mount

    $14$50
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush

    $35$134
    Save $99
    See at Amazon

  • AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit

    $49$99
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • RAEMAO Massage Gun

    $50$90
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm - Grapefruit

    $13$18
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 7 Treatments

    $14$23
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger

    $34$50
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

    $32$60
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

    $39$60
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Echo Dot (5th Gen)

    $23$50
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Crocs Classic Lined Clog

    $35$60
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

    $25$65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

    $45$125
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, Queen

    $28$57
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

  • Anrabess Open Front Long Knit Jacket

    $40$67
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

    $70$100
    Save $30 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $30$50
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener

    $10$30
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

    $23$50
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug

    $16$36
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, 2-Pack

    $20$30
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket

    $17$30
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Leggings Depot Women's 3-inch Waistband Yoga Leggings

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • CosRX Advance Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

    $14$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, Queen

    $22$30
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $22$45
    Save $23
    See at Amazon

  • Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans

    $12$48
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

    $13$20
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

    $25$41
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

    $12$20
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Tnnzeet High Waisted Pattern Leggings

    $9$15
    Save $6
    See at Amazon
See 29 more

From bestsellers to beloved brands, we've collected 20 of the best Prime Day deals under $50 — and even those under $25! We're talking the Echo Show 5 — with a Blink mini included — for 65% off, Crocs for over $20 off, Fire Stick 4K for only $23 (it's over 50% off) and that's just the start. Keep on scrolling for our picks in home, kitchen, beauty and more.

Best Prime Day deals under $50

SUUSON

SUUSON Car Phone Holder Mount

$14$50Save $36

Want to mount your phone on your car dashboard, windshield or air vent for hands-free calls and navigation? Today, you can snag this one from SUSON at an incredible 73% discount. But is it compatible with your cell phone? Yes. Even yours.

$14 at Amazon
Nicebay

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush

$35$134Save $99

If you're still struggling with a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, allow us to introduce you to the wonders of the blow dry brush. Grab this one while you still can: The Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush is currently 74% off, plus there's an extra $5 off coupon. 

$35 at Amazon
AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit

$49$99Save $50

Usually twice the price, this AncestryDNA kit is now under $50 on Prime Day mega-sale. AncestryDNA is the top-selling DNA test (you probably know at least one person who's tried it!) and more than 64,000 Amazon reviewers recommend it. One shopper called it "super fun and very addictive" and another "found out that I have second and third cousins that I knew nothing about!"

$49 at Amazon
RAEMAO

RAEMAO Massage Gun

$50$90Save $40

Give yourself the gift of a deep tissue massage. Right now, you can save 44% (and another 5% by clipping the coupon on Amazon) on the RAEMAO Massage Gun, which has 10 speeds and eight massage head attachments.

$50 at Amazon
Waterpik

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

$50$100Save $50

Over 127,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Waterpik water flosser, which is a whopping 50% off for Prime Day, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you hate flossing but love having sparkling teeth and healthy gums, we suggest you snatch one of these up before the deal's gone.

$50 at Amazon
LANEIGE

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm - Grapefruit

$13$18Save $5

Usually retailing for $18, this hydrating lip balm with a cult following is on mega-sale for 30% off. Shoppers say the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in Grapefruit (pamplemousse, if you're fancy) "smells like gummy bears" and "feels like heaven on your lips." 

$13 at Amazon
Lumineux

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 7 Treatments

$14$23Save $9

Save 40% on teeth whitening strips with 11,000+ 5-star reviews. Said one shopper, "I have seen these all over the internet and finally bought them. I was pleasantly surprised to see they actually work!"

$14 at Amazon
Ucomx

Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger

$34$50Save $16

Your devices are only useful as long as they stay charged, and nothing is worse than having to decide between giving your phone some juice or using that outlet for your watch or earbuds. With this handy gadget, you won't have to decide. 

This 3-in-1 wireless charger is ideal for iPhones and holds the devices in place with magnets. You can fold it up and take it with you while traveling, too, making it the must-have device for just about anyone on your Christmas list this year. But we won't blame you if you buy this one for yourself. 

$34 at Amazon
PicassoTiles

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

$32$60Save $28

So many toys made for kids are ones that they quickly outgrow or get bored with. So it can be hard to justify buying something you know will be discarded in a matter of weeks. That's why we love this PicassoTiles 100 Piece Magnet Building Set. Kids ages 3 and up will get a kick out of these tiles, which are easy to link together with powerful magnets that allow for hours of creative play. 

This reviewer said the set has kept her kids busy for hours on end "I have 2 very energetic boys (4 and 2 yrs old). These magnets are amazing! They will sit and build for literally hours! I have been amazed with their creativity."

$32 at Amazon
Losuy

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber

$50$70Save $20

There's a reason why they say cleaning requires some elbow grease, but a lot of times it also seems to require a little bit of back pain too. Enter the Electric Spin Scrubber by LOSUY. 

The next time you need to scrub your shower grout or remove stains from your kitchen tile, you won't have to add insult to injury by getting on your hands and knees to do the job. This extendable cleaning tool makes it easy to reach and delivers more power than you could by hand scrubbing. One reviewer even called it a "game changer for professional cleaning."

$50 at Amazon
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

$39$60Save $21

You might not think you need an immersion blender, but are you fully aware of all that they do? These handy kitchen gadgets can blend up everything from protein smoothies to soups and dressings, and they're easy to clean and store. 

One reviewer said this blender in particular is the one you need to buy now: "Search no more. This is THE best immersion blender I’ve ever used. I’m an avid cook and love making my own sauces and this has worked perfectly every single time and without fail. It’s super easy to clean, small enough to store in a small drawer and just overall a cute color! Look no further, buy this one!"

$39 at Amazon
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

$23$50Save $27

You know and love the Amazon brand, and finding steep savings on their namesake gadgets is like hitting the jackpot. The 2022 Echo Dot boasts loud volume for clear vocals whether you're listening to your favorite Spotify playlist or getting updates on your day from Amazon's Alexa. 

Of course, it's not just for entertainment. The Echo Dot makes it easier than ever to manage the inner workings of your home when you sync it with smart devices that control your thermostat, make sure your keys are locked and tell you if you've had any packages delivered. 

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

$35$60Save $25

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-resistant — not to mention surprisingly trendy at the moment. These are lined for added comfort.

$35 at Amazon
Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

$25$65Save $40

Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smart color-coded collection, which comes with a lifetime warranty, for just $25 (that's over 60% off). We can think of no better culinary gift, whether it's for yourself or a loved one. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy for you to prep food for family and friends is a cut above.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

$45$125Save $80

With the Echo Show 5, you can set alarms, timers and reminders, and access news, weather reports and tunes galore. It can help manage your smart home too. Watch shows and movies, scroll through photos and connect with loved ones on video calls — you'll even get a Blink Mini security camera thrown in for free.

$45 at Amazon
LuxClub

LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, Queen

$28$57Save $29

Amazon's top-selling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress. Save over 50% for Prime Day.

$28 at Amazon
Amazon

Anrabess Open Front Long Knit Jacket

$40$67Save $27

This cardi will be the one you reach for on cozy days, with a soft knit material that's both lightweight, but warm enough for a breezy fall evening.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

$40$60Save $20

A particularly wallet-friendly tablet, the Fire 7 features a touchscreen 7-inch display and a fab 10 hours of battery life. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy downloaded content wherever your journeys take you. Plus, micro-SD card capabilities mean you can expand your storage up to 1 TB.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

$70$100
Save $30 with coupon

The Crock-Pot 8-quart is a classic slow cooker with a gorgeous design and a dishwasher-safe stoneware pot that's big enough to hold family-sized meals. Removable stoneware and glass lid mean you can easily pop into the dishwasher for a thorough clean.

Save $30 with coupon
$70 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals under $25

Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

$30$50
Save $20 with coupon

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and some 11,000 five-star fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want.

Save $20 with coupon
$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener

$10$30Save $20

This No. 1 bestselling gadget sharpens, hones and polishes in three steps. It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts — all for $10!

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$23$50Save $27

Unlock a complete HD experience! The genius Fire TV Stick 4K — backed by 221,-00+ five-star fans — enables you to experience the beauty of 4K Ultra HD movies and shows right on your TV.

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug

$16$36Save $20

This cushioned kitchen mat is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a surface made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine.

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, 2-Pack

$20$30
Save $10 with coupon

Dead phone batteries will be a thing of the past with this pair of travel chargers, which can juice up multiple devices on the go. 

Save $10 with coupon
$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket

$17$30Save $13

We've officially arrived at that time of year when you want to curl up on the couch and stay there with a cup of tea and binge watch everything. This Eddie Bauer sherpa throw will take your lounging life to a whole new level — and it’s a steal right now.

$17 at Amazon
Amazon

Leggings Depot Women's 3-inch Waistband Yoga Leggings

$15$20Save $5

These super-soft yoga leggings have over 28,000 five-star reviewers shouting from the rooftops about how comfy and wearable they are. The buttery-soft "naked feeling" of the fabric is amazingly cozy, designed to feel like a second skin rather than a pair of pants.

$15 at Amazon
Amazon

CosRX Advance Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

$14$25Save $11

Formulated with 96.3% snail mucin, this viral essence repairs and rejuvenates the skin. Say buh-bye to dryness, dullness and aging.

$14 at Amazon
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, Queen

$22$30Save $8

This 4-piece bedding set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made with 100% soft and cozy brushed microfiber. Choose from a variety of colors including gray, teal, coral and more.

$22 at Amazon
Amazon

Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack

$22$45Save $23

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for over 24,000 fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers for reinforcement and a window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

$22 at Amazon
Gloria Vanderbilt

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans

$12$48Save $36

The most popular women's jeans at Amazon for only $12 a pop?? Yep, we're shocked too. This incredibly popular pair, courtesy of Gloria Vanderbilt, is on massive sale right now — and sizes are going fast. 

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$13$20Save $7

This instant-read meat thermometer is quick to turn on, easy to read and well worth the purchase price. It has saved me quite a few times from under- or overcooking meat. The backlight is nice if the sun goes down before you finish grilling your burgers, steaks or chicken. It's also fast and precise, making it an excellent addition to your grilling-tool arsenal.

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

$25$41Save $16

At 40% off, this cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with each use. It's fantastic for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, boiling, baking, roasting and frying. At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; grab it for all your adventures — it can take the heat! It even comes with a hot handle holder to save your fingers.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

$12$20Save $8

This No. 1 bestselling facial sunscreen is fragrance-free, oil-free and hydrating. It's packed with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and niacinamide to help calm skin. 

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Tnnzeet High Waisted Pattern Leggings

$9$15Save $6

The 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric ensures you'll stay comfy and dry wherever your day may take you. 

$9 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Recommended Stories