Prime Day deals under $50 that somehow still haven't sold out

Prime Day deals do not disappoint — but the fact they'll only last for the next few hours might. There are thousands of deep discounts for the taking, with some of the most highly-rated items on the site Add-to-Cart-able — trust us, sensational savings abound. It's a lot to comb through, to be sure, but luckily for you, we've done the footwork (well..."clickwork," in this case) to round up some of the steepest markdowns live on Amazon right this very moment.

From bestsellers to beloved brands, we've collected 20 of the best Prime Day deals under $50 — and even those under $25! We're talking the Echo Show 5 — with a Blink mini included — for 65% off, Crocs for over $20 off, Fire Stick 4K for only $23 (it's over 50% off) and that's just the start. Keep on scrolling for our picks in home, kitchen, beauty and more.

Best Prime Day deals under $50

SUUSON SUUSON Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $50 Save $36 Want to mount your phone on your car dashboard, windshield or air vent for hands-free calls and navigation? Today, you can snag this one from SUSON at an incredible 73% discount. But is it compatible with your cell phone? Yes. Even yours. $14 at Amazon

Nicebay Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $35 $134 Save $99 If you're still struggling with a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, allow us to introduce you to the wonders of the blow dry brush. Grab this one while you still can: The Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush is currently 74% off, plus there's an extra $5 off coupon. $35 at Amazon

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit $49 $99 Save $50 Usually twice the price, this AncestryDNA kit is now under $50 on Prime Day mega-sale. AncestryDNA is the top-selling DNA test (you probably know at least one person who's tried it!) and more than 64,000 Amazon reviewers recommend it. One shopper called it "super fun and very addictive" and another "found out that I have second and third cousins that I knew nothing about!" $49 at Amazon

RAEMAO RAEMAO Massage Gun $50 $90 Save $40 Give yourself the gift of a deep tissue massage. Right now, you can save 44% (and another 5% by clipping the coupon on Amazon) on the RAEMAO Massage Gun, which has 10 speeds and eight massage head attachments. $50 at Amazon

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 Over 127,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Waterpik water flosser, which is a whopping 50% off for Prime Day, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you hate flossing but love having sparkling teeth and healthy gums, we suggest you snatch one of these up before the deal's gone. $50 at Amazon

Ucomx Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger $34 $50 Save $16 Your devices are only useful as long as they stay charged, and nothing is worse than having to decide between giving your phone some juice or using that outlet for your watch or earbuds. With this handy gadget, you won't have to decide. This 3-in-1 wireless charger is ideal for iPhones and holds the devices in place with magnets. You can fold it up and take it with you while traveling, too, making it the must-have device for just about anyone on your Christmas list this year. But we won't blame you if you buy this one for yourself. $34 at Amazon

PicassoTiles PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set $32 $60 Save $28 So many toys made for kids are ones that they quickly outgrow or get bored with. So it can be hard to justify buying something you know will be discarded in a matter of weeks. That's why we love this PicassoTiles 100 Piece Magnet Building Set. Kids ages 3 and up will get a kick out of these tiles, which are easy to link together with powerful magnets that allow for hours of creative play. This reviewer said the set has kept her kids busy for hours on end "I have 2 very energetic boys (4 and 2 yrs old). These magnets are amazing! They will sit and build for literally hours! I have been amazed with their creativity." $32 at Amazon

Losuy Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $70 Save $20 There's a reason why they say cleaning requires some elbow grease, but a lot of times it also seems to require a little bit of back pain too. Enter the Electric Spin Scrubber by LOSUY. The next time you need to scrub your shower grout or remove stains from your kitchen tile, you won't have to add insult to injury by getting on your hands and knees to do the job. This extendable cleaning tool makes it easy to reach and delivers more power than you could by hand scrubbing. One reviewer even called it a "game changer for professional cleaning." $50 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender $39 $60 Save $21 You might not think you need an immersion blender, but are you fully aware of all that they do? These handy kitchen gadgets can blend up everything from protein smoothies to soups and dressings, and they're easy to clean and store. One reviewer said this blender in particular is the one you need to buy now: "Search no more. This is THE best immersion blender I’ve ever used. I’m an avid cook and love making my own sauces and this has worked perfectly every single time and without fail. It’s super easy to clean, small enough to store in a small drawer and just overall a cute color! Look no further, buy this one!" $39 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 You know and love the Amazon brand, and finding steep savings on their namesake gadgets is like hitting the jackpot. The 2022 Echo Dot boasts loud volume for clear vocals whether you're listening to your favorite Spotify playlist or getting updates on your day from Amazon's Alexa. Of course, it's not just for entertainment. The Echo Dot makes it easier than ever to manage the inner workings of your home when you sync it with smart devices that control your thermostat, make sure your keys are locked and tell you if you've had any packages delivered. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Crocs Classic Lined Clog $35 $60 Save $25 If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-resistant — not to mention surprisingly trendy at the moment. These are lined for added comfort. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smart color-coded collection, which comes with a lifetime warranty, for just $25 (that's over 60% off). We can think of no better culinary gift, whether it's for yourself or a loved one. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy for you to prep food for family and friends is a cut above. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini $45 $125 Save $80 With the Echo Show 5, you can set alarms, timers and reminders, and access news, weather reports and tunes galore. It can help manage your smart home too. Watch shows and movies, scroll through photos and connect with loved ones on video calls — you'll even get a Blink Mini security camera thrown in for free. $45 at Amazon

LuxClub LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon's top-selling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress. Save over 50% for Prime Day. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $40 $60 Save $20 A particularly wallet-friendly tablet, the Fire 7 features a touchscreen 7-inch display and a fab 10 hours of battery life. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy downloaded content wherever your journeys take you. Plus, micro-SD card capabilities mean you can expand your storage up to 1 TB. $40 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals under $25

Amazon KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug $16 $36 Save $20 This cushioned kitchen mat is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a surface made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 We've officially arrived at that time of year when you want to curl up on the couch and stay there with a cup of tea and binge watch everything. This Eddie Bauer sherpa throw will take your lounging life to a whole new level — and it’s a steal right now. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $22 $45 Save $23 Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for over 24,000 fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers for reinforcement and a window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 $20 Save $7 This instant-read meat thermometer is quick to turn on, easy to read and well worth the purchase price. It has saved me quite a few times from under- or overcooking meat. The backlight is nice if the sun goes down before you finish grilling your burgers, steaks or chicken. It's also fast and precise, making it an excellent addition to your grilling-tool arsenal. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder $25 $41 Save $16 At 40% off, this cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with each use. It's fantastic for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, boiling, baking, roasting and frying. At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; grab it for all your adventures — it can take the heat! It even comes with a hot handle holder to save your fingers. $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.