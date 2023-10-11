The 15 best Prime Day deals to grab for holiday gifts: Hurry and save up to 70% now
Treat friends and family to Apple, Blink, Lodge, Cuisinart and more.
Make your list and check it twice because Prime Day is here!
Right now, you can score major sales on beloved brands like Blink, Lodge, Cuisinart and more. While you can (and should) shop for yourself, get a head start on your holiday shopping and pick up a few presents at incredibly low prices, too.
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, Pack of 2$11$30Save $19
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Case$15$25Save $10
Bronax Pillow Slides$25$36Save $11
COZSINOOR Hotel Grade Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 (Queen)$33$110Save $77
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece$80$150Save $70
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings$18$30Save $13
Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15 Count$24$30Save $6
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$10$20Save $10
Travelambo Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet$8$13Save $5
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
Renpho Active Massage Gun$50$110Save $60
Geekera 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station$30$53Save $23
The Gym People Men's Fleece Joggers$26$39Save $13
Blink Mini$20$35Save $15
As Yahoo's gifting expert, it's my job to help people track down special, one-of-a-kind gifts for different recipients and occasions. That said, I know what's worth the splurge and .... what's not. Luckily, if you shop directly from this list of gifts for him and her, you're bound to save big — up to 70% off, in fact. But hurry because the sale ends tonight!
Best Prime Day deals on gifts for her
Give her the gift of smoother, softer feet. Enriched with salicylic acid and good-for-skin ingredients, these exfoliating booties slough away dead skin and repair cracked heels. "My hard-working retail feet are now baby soft and ready for my beach vacation, and I have a second set waiting in the wings when needed," one reviewer raved, adding that the peels "take several days to work their magic."
Give all of her pretty baubles a home in this Oprah-approved velvet organizer, complete with ring slots, necklace hooks and removable dividers. Choose between eight luxe shades, ranging from a deep emerald green (shown here) to a dusty pink. Save 40% for Prime Day.
Because who doesn't want to walk on clouds? Save 40% on these lightweight slides, which one reviewer with arthritis said allowed them "to stand for longer periods of time without pain."
A good night's sleep is truly the best gift you can give — and pillows lay the foundation. "I am particular about my pillows. It has to be firm enough to hold its shape but still be comfortable to cradle my neck. This does both," one well-rested reviewer wrote. Save 70% now.
Snag the lowest price of the year on this bestselling 10-piece cookware set, which includes a 9.5 and 11-inch frying pan, 4.5 quart sauté pan, 4.3 quart casserole, 2.4 quart saucepan, steamer and silicone turner. The pieces are just as effective as they are eye-catching: "The non-stick coating is truly remarkable, making cooking and cleaning an absolute breeze. I was able to prepare a variety of dishes with minimal oil, and the food effortlessly glided off the surface," one five-star reviewer wrote.
If she isn't already living in leggings, she's about to. Currently on sale at their lowest price of the year, these leggings are a steal compared to the ones sold by Lululemon and Athleta. The quality is still top-tier though: "They are so comfortable, wash well, have pockets on each side for your phone or keys, and I no longer need to buy expensive leggings," one new fan wrote. Save over 40%.
Stick one of these bestselling tabs under a light stream of water to breathe in a relaxing lavender scent. If you pick up this bag of 15 shower steamers now, you're sure to stay calm (or at least, calmer) during the craziness of the months ahead.
Best Prime Day deals on gifts for him
He finds the adventure in everything — but that shouldn't come at a cost. The next time he's on the trails, he can turn any stream into clean drinking water with this portable water filter. Pick it up for just $10 and stick it in his stocking.
You can't beat the price of this top-selling wallet. Although it's compact enough to fit inside a front or back pocket, it still has enough compartments to hold six cards and cash.
Tuck some AirPods in a stocking and win the holidays. These might not come with all the bells and whistles as the AirPods Pro, but they still provide a seamless wireless experience with stunning sound. Could 521,000 five-star reviewers be wrong?
Down to $20 right now (a sweet 50% off), the Fire TV Stick gives access to millions of TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other top streaming services. Press a button and ask Alexa to adjust the volume, skip episodes or change channels.
Ease troublesome aches and pains with this top-rated massage gun. It comes with five massage heads to target different areas and needs, plus you can switch up the speed depending on the desired intensity. This is the best price of the year, so get it while it's 55% off.
Charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all in one go, thanks to this space-saving dock. It doesn't get much better than this Prime Day price — you'll save over 40%.
Who wouldn't love some new comfy sweats? This isn't your average pair though: One satisfied customer wrote that they were "perfect for colder months" since they're "thicker than most."
Keep an eye on what's going on indoors and out with this smart security camera. No wires here: Just power it up with AA batteries and check in from the Blink app. The peace of mind is well worth it — but luckily, it's on sale for 43% off right now.
