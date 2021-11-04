Score incredible deals on home appliances from Shark, Ninja and more — starting at 55 percent off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cook, blend and clean with the push of a button. (Photo: Walmart)

This Shark Vacmop eats your dust (Photo: Walmart)

The Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop combines powerful suction and spray mopping in one hard-working tool. Suck up dust bunnies, scrub wet messes, then toss the disposable pad (and all the gunk) in the trash. With cleaning solution housed just above the head and tabs that release the pad without having to touch any of the debris makes for a mess-free cleaning experience.

Cordless with a rechargeable battery and lightweight (less than five pounds!), the Vacmop can go virtually anywhere. And at $59, you won't break the bank (or your back) with this handy helper.

$59 $99 at Walmart

Clean your floors with just one touch using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. Power it on from your phone, from the vacuum itself, or by voice when paired with a smart home speaker. The lithium-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes before the vacuum returns to its base to recharge. If your unit requires a recharge mid-clean, it will return to finish the job after powering itself up.

Don't worry about any obstacles your home might present: Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs and the machine will alert you if it gets knocked askew. Three brushes loosen particles that go through three-layers of filtration before collecting in the compact dustbin. Powerful suction provides thorough cleaning on both carpets and hardwood floors, and the brushless motor generates minimal noise. What's not to love? And, right now, you'll love the price of just $123.

$123 $250 at Walmart

Get restaurant-quality fries right at home. (Photo: Walmart)

The Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer will be a dinnertime game changer. Two independent baskets let you cook multiple foods at once, not back-to-back like the typical single-basket fryer. Best of all, it boasts a Smart Finish feature that lets you cook two foods two different ways and still have them finish at the same time.

Make family meals in a snap or serve up to 4 pounds of chicken wings on game day. With easy-to-clean baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates, you'll be done with dinner and cleanup in a jiffy. Order yours now for just $139.

$139 $160 at Walmart

Use the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner to scrub, spray and lift away dirt and stains from nearly any surface. The long power cord and lightweight design make it ultra portable. Tackle dirty footprints on carpet and stairs or eliminate spills in the car with this tiny tool's powerful suction.

It's easy to remove the dual water tanks (one clean, one dirty) and prep them for another round of scrubbing. Speaking of, the price has just been scrubbed down by 20 percent.

$99 $124 at Walmart

Give it a name and consider this a very helpful pet. (Photo: Walmart)

Watch the Ionvac SmartClean robovac work its way through the living room, bedroom and kitchen with expert precision to deliver a hassle-free clean. "Floor Wheel Drive" helps it navigate from rugs to hard surfaces and maintain traction.

Looking under the hood, you’ll find a complete cleaning system equipped with side brushes that pull debris into the suction area, a roller brush that captures even the smallest of particles, and a powerful motor that draws dirt, dust and debris into its giant bin. Program it to clean when you want, where you want and the machine will return to its port for charging when the job is complete. Get it now for just $129.

$129 $179 at Walmart

The Instant Pot DUO Plus incorporates all of the great features that have made it the #1 best-seller in the Instant Pot family along with new and improved features. The new Cake program will pressure cook soft and moist baked goods, the Egg setting prepares perfect eggs in just a few minutes, and the Sterilize option can pasteurize milk or sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils. Talk about a multi-tasker!

The Duo Plus kitchen appliance is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, sauté/searing pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer in one compact machine. It's perfect for big families and the upcoming hosting holidays. And right now, it's only $120!

$120 $140 at Walmart

If you've got tumbleweeds of fur decorating your home, try this puppy. (Photo: Walmart)

The Shark Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction with cordless convenience to deliver deep cleaning throughout your whole home. Its lightweight design and removable canister for handheld detail work allow for true floor-to-ceiling cleaning — particularly if you have pets.

There's powerful suction for everyday messes and a brushroll that digs deep into carpets. Best of all, pet hair won't gum up the works thanks to a self-cleaning brushroll. And with 40 minutes of run time, you'll have plenty of time to tackle any mess you come across. Fetch one for yourself for just $159.

$159 $279 at Walmart

This blender makes for smooth mornings. (Photo: Walmart)

With a sleek design and superior performance, the Ninja Performance Blender will be a staple on your kitchen counter. Boasting 1,000 watts of power and the brand's Total Crushing Blades, you'll get "true ice-to-snow" capability. The 72-ounce pitcher will fit enough to satisfy the whole family. Best of all, the parts are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

This reviewer raved, "The Ninja rocks. I purchased a cheaper blender before this one and returned it. The Ninja will power through frozen bananas like a boss. I can walk away from it while it is turning my frozen items into a smoothie and it stays put. And, it holds a lot in the large pitcher. I am very happy!" Sold? Get yours for just $69.

$69 $84 at Walmart

iHome is powerful enough to clean your home. (Photo: Walmart)

Enjoy seamless automated cleaning with the iHome AutoVac Nova. So seamless, in fact, that you don't even have to empty the dust bin after every run! When the machine docks for a charge, it automatically empties the collected debris into a lined compartment that will hold a week's worth of mess.

The unit uses lasers to map your space and navigate strategically around obstacles. Plus, you can vacuum and mop simultaneously for an ultra-efficient clean. At a whopping 55 percent discount, you'll clean up with this deal.

$269 $599 at Walmart

A countertop classic at a bargain price. (Photo: Walmart)

Featuring a secure-fitting lid and locking system that creates a tight seal, the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Digital Slow Cooker with Heat Saver Stoneware is designed for cooks who like to share good times and good food.

An easy-to-use digital display lets you choose from high temperature settings that cook for four or six hours and low settings that offer eight and 10-hour selections. Once cooking is complete, the machine automatically shifts to warm mode to keep your food at an ideal serving temperature. Extra-large handles make carrying convenient, while the stoneware insert and glass lid are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. It will be a hit at home and the life of the party! On sale now for 25 percent off.

$75 $100 at Walmart

