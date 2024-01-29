About half the world's population will deal with dandruff at some point, but that doesn't mean it's any less annoying. This buildup of shedding, dead skin might not be as problematic as lice, but it's definitely something you want to handle fast. The good news is that there are tons of products on offer in any shampoo aisle that will help tackle this condition quickly and discreetly.

But before you rush out to buy the first product you see claiming to fight the symptoms of an itchy, flaky scalp, take a few minutes to read our guide. We combed through — pun intended — a list of products and ran them past Yahoo's shopping experts, dermatologists and hair stylists to see which ones worked best. Our top-rated picks not only help stop dandruff, but they also soothe and hydrate your scalp.

Nizoral Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Best Overall Size: 7 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Ketoconazole This award-winning shampoo by Nizoral has been a cult favorite among experts and shoppers for years, likely because it is clinically proven to control flaking, scaling and itching from dandruff, according to the brand. Three dermatologists we spoke with recommended it, including New York–based Rachel Nazarian, MD: “The ketoconazole in this product decreases the yeast associated with seborrheic dermatitis," said the doc, adding that it can be "used long-term to prevent a return of flaking and scaling.” Michelle Henry, MD, clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, added, “The active ingredient also serves as a potent antifungal agent, particularly effective against Malassezia [a fungus that causes dandruff]." You only need to use it twice weekly to get relief; no wonder it’s also an Amazon bestseller with over 68,000 five-star ratings. Pros Tackles dandruff, itching and flakes quickly

Smells nice Cons Some shoppers said it stripped color from dyed hair $16 at Amazon

Dove Dove DermaCare Anti Dandruff Shampoo Best Affordable Size: 12 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Pyrithione zinc This popular Dove option proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get results. New York dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, recommends it. “It helps control dandruff because it contains pyrithione zinc, which adds anti-microbial properties to the shampoo," she said. "It also contains shea butter and coconut oil to keep your scalp hydrated and healthy.” Along with being gentle and calming enough to use daily, the shampoo has a delicious smell that shoppers adore. Some note that it can weigh your hair down if you don’t rinse thoroughly. Pros Removes flakes

Affordable

Smells great

Helps itchiness Cons Can weigh hair down $4 at Amazon$6 at Walmart$5 at Target

Neutrogena Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo Best Scalp Treatment Size: 4.5 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Salicylic acid Both Dr. Nazarian and Jeannette Graf, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, recommend this formula. “This shampoo incorporates coal tar to slow down the turnover of skin cells and reduce flaking,” said Dr. Graf. It contains 3% salicylic acid, which treats symptoms caused by scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff by removing scalp buildup while relieving itching and flaking. The shampoo says it’s fragrance-free, but some shoppers felt it had a medicinal smell to it. Pros Removes build-up

Afforable

Relives itching and flaking Cons Some shoppers don't like scent $7 at Amazon$12 at Walmart

Kerasilk Kerasilk Activating Scalp Foundation Best Moisturizing Option Size: 3.6 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Ectoin This ultra-hydrating option is celebrity hairstylist Harry David’s top pick. “It’s important to really target the scalp because that’s where the excess oil and yeast overgrowth starts," he said. "This shampoo moisturizes, stimulates and rebalances to strengthen the natural protective layer for a refreshed and energized scalp." Aside from nourishing, soothing and rebalancing oily, flaky or dry scalp, it also helps reduce scalp irritation and leaves hair silky smooth. Pros Nourishing

Hydrating

Reduces scalp irritation Cons On the pricey side $40 at Amazon

Kerastase Kératase Symbiose Anti Dandruff Shampoo Crème Best Editor-Approved Size: 8.5 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Pyrithione zinc Our deputy editor Izabella Zaydenberg has been using this Kérastase shampoo for three months: “It made my dandruff go away by about 90% after one use," she said. "I see far fewer flakes, my scalp is way less itchy and irritated, and it doesn't weigh my hair down. I'd buy it all the time if it weren't so expensive.” The shampoo’s main ingredient is pyrithione zinc, which, according to Dr. Graf, “helps regulate the sebum production on the scalp." (Note: A buildup of sebum, a natural waxy substance produced by hair follicles, can lead to dandruff.) Besides eliminating dandruff, the shampoo also works to hydrate your scalp and hair to leave it soft and moisturized. Pros Hydrating

Effective

Doesn't weigh hair down Cons Expensive $42 at Amazon$42 at Kérastase USA

Briogeo Briogeo Scalp Revival Exfoliator Charcoal Shampoo Best for Maintenance Size: 8 ounce Hair types: All Key ingredient: Charcoal This exfoliating Briogeo shampoo is Zaydenberg's other top pick, but she uses it more for periodic maintenance. “It's not an everyday shampoo — it's a little heavy — but it really leaves my scalp feeling clean and flake-free. I have a friend who uses it for eczema on her scalp and she loves it, too,” she said. The scrub shampoo is formulated to get rid of impurities and buildup while balancing and soothing an itchy, irritated scalp. It can be used on oily or dry scalps and all hair types. Pros Reduces flakes

Hydrates

Exfoliates Cons Expensive

Not for everyday use $39 at Amazon$39 at Walmart$42 at Ulta Beauty

Ouai Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Best Gentle Formula Size: 10 ounces Hair types: All Key ingredient: Salicylic acid I noticed my hair getting flakier last winter, so I gave this anti-dandruff shampoo from Ouai a try when it launched last December, and I loved it. Thanks to the 2% salicylic acid formula, not only did I see a reduction in flakes after consistently using it for a few weeks, but I also loved how soft and clean my hair felt. It was much gentler than other dandruff shampoos I'd tried in the past — but since my case is mild, it worked great for my needs. I really fell for the ginger, basil and spearmint smell, too. Pros Great scent

Doesn't weigh hair down

Reduces flakes Cons On the pricier side $36 at Amazon$36 at Target$36 at Ulta Beauty

FAQs

What ingredients should a dandruff shampoo contain?

“Zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide and salicylic acid are all ingredients I tell my patients to look for when they have trouble with dandruff, because they have antifungal properties,” said Dr. Jaliman, a New York City dermatologist.

“Salicylic acid is a very good ingredient to look for,” the doc added, "because it helps the exfoliation process and gets rid of the dead skin cells on the outermost layer of the skin. While zinc pyrithione and selenium sulfide help eliminate the fungus on the skin called Malassezia, ketoconazole decreases the growth of the fungus that causes the dandruff."

Other key players: Coal tar and pyridoxine (vitamin B6), according to Michelle Henry, MD, clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. They both address the root causes of dandruff: “Coal tar slows down the growth of skin cells and pyridoxine (vitamin B6) helps regulate the production of sebum.”

What causes dandruff?

According to Dr. Graf assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, “Dandruff is caused by seborrheic dermatitis — a very common condition precipitated by increased oil production in the scalp. In response to the oil, our fungal microflora — part of our protective microbiome — rapidly multiplies as it loves the oily environment. As it continues, it can result in what seems like dry scalp with redness, scaling bumps, patches on the scalp and flaking along hair and shoulders.”

Another reason you may suffer from dandruff is from an overgrowth of Malassezia — a yeast-like fungus that occurs naturally on the scalp. “When this fungus proliferates, it can trigger an inflammatory response in some individuals, leading to the characteristic flakes and itching,” Dr. Henry told Yahoo Life.

What is the difference between dandruff and dry scalp?

While you may think they are the same thing, celebrity hair stylist Harry Josh explains, “Dry scalp is caused by the lack of moisture on the scalp, whereas dandruff is caused by excess oil,” so they are two very different problems. Dr. Graf added, “While both dandruff and dry scalp cause the scalp to flake off, dandruff flakes tend to be large, have a yellow hue and are oily to the touch. A dry scalp produces small, white flakes of skin. Since the fungus is part of our normal flora, dandruff is not curable but can be controlled.”

How often should you use dandruff shampoo?

While washing your hair every day can strip away oils, if you have dandruff, doing the deed daily can actually help (depending on the severity of your case). “If you’re experiencing dandruff, the more exposure to the active ingredients in the shampoo, the quicker the condition will resolve. Washing your hair daily is completely fine and encouraged,” said Dr. Nazarian. If your case is less severe, Dr. Jaliman says that, in most cases, "using a dandruff shampoo two to three times a week should be sufficient. Once dandruff is under control, the frequency can be reduced to once a week or as needed to maintain results.”

How long does it take to work?

Dr. Nazarian recommends “giving it a full week to notice improvement. But many of my patients experience relief after one wash.” Just remember that results can vary from person to person: Some individuals may notice an improvement after a few washes; others might require several weeks of consistent use to see full results.

Our Experts: