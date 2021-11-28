We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon and Cyber Weekend: a match made in holiday-season heaven. (Photo: Amazon)

You've obsessed over it, dreamed about it, saved up for it. Well, guess what? Early Cyber Monday deals are on now! There's a mind-bending array of sales to take advantage of, and Amazon is, of course, at the center of the action. Its early Cyber Monday event features the top sellers in tech, gaming, beauty and more. Now's your chance to get a head start on holiday shopping... and maybe treat yourself to a little something, too!

So, without further ado, we present Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals.

You will, of course, be able to get free shipping on all your purchases if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? We can fix that — just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

It's Cyber Weekend, people! Let's do this!

TVs

$100 off the best in QLED TVs? Sign us up. (Photo: Amazon)

You deserve only the best in home entertainment at your fingertips — and that includes a stunning 4K, QLED screen. Luckily for you, that's exactly what you'll get with the TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K QLED Smart Roku TV, Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in QLED TVs, on sale now for $100 off.

The TCL 55-inch 6-Series combines sleek, modern design with access to thousands of streaming channels for the best way to catch up on all your favorite shows, movies, games and more.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "This is an excellent TV — beautiful picture quality and clarity...I highly recommend!" Us, too!

$700 $800 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds and audio gear

Story continues

Pump up the jams and let the Beats take you away. (Photo: Amazon)

Bliss out with your favorite music, podcasts and more with Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, now half off at only $100 (was $200). Whether you're on the go or basking in some relaxing "you" time in your crib, the Solo3 are the perfect everyday headphones. Take phone calls (on both iOS and Android devices), control your music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls while enjoying the top-of-the-line sound quality you expect from Beats.

The Beats Solo3 has over 25,000 five-star reviews, with one happy reviewer remarking, "The sound quality is AMAZING! They get really loud turned all the way up. I’m so happy with this purchase."

$100 $200 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

Fire HD 10 tablet + Black Friday deal = No-brainer. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for half off, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has made its mark as a great iPad alternative. This compact tablet has a brilliant 10.1-inch HD display at 1080p and boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. Its lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 3GB of memory and 64GB of on-board storage makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

"Best affordable tablet! The battery life is impressive," shared a delighted Amazon shopper. "All my apps and games run well on this tablet! It also supports Hulu and Netflix in HD!... Overall, I really enjoy it — it's a perfect companion on trips and for everyday entertainment."

This trusty tablet seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of other apps, games, e-books and more. Looking for a way to be the star of the family gift-swapping get-together? You've found it.

$75 $150 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Feel the rhythm, play the game, jump-start the fun. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, it's the holiday season, but wouldn't you like to ready to the party started year-round? Family favorite Just Dance 2022 is on sale for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for — you guessed it — half off. Just Dance is the ultimate dancing party game that you can enjoy with up to six players. But it's not only for parties — you can brush up on your moves solo or savor a heart-pumping dance workout with your own personalized custom playlists. This latest 2022 version includes hits like "Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish and "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift. There are even eight family-friendly song options, so the kiddos can join in with Kids Mode!

"This game is probably up on top with the other Just Dance games in the franchise. It has a good song list, awesome graphics, creativity, and unique and fun dances," shared one reviewer.

$25 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Your home should be your oasis — here's how to make it feel that way. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a simpler, more intuitive way to control your home's temp? We give you the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, now on sale for just $99 (down from $169). You can be sure that your home will be operating on your schedule, your way. Doesn't avoiding your utility company's peak-rate pricing sound tempting? Not only that: You can design a specific temperature profile for each day of the week, heating things up a tad when the family's at home, taking it down a notch when everyone's at school or work. That's just one reason the Honeywell is so "smart." Another? It's Alexa-ready and Google Assistant–friendly. Need to make a remote, impromptu adjustment? Just engage the app and make it happen!

It even has something to offer on the home-decor tip: You can customize the color of its screen to complement the color of your wall!

"This thermostat is awesome. I love that it will change from heat to cool automatically. It was very easy to install and set up," gushed one five-star reviewer. "I would definitely recommend this to a friend."

$100 $169 at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Your own home-cleaning robot at a third of the price? It's almost too good to be true! (Photo: Amazon)

What's cooler than having an actual robot clean your home for you? Well, just about nothing — that's why we recommend the iRobot Roomba i4+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, the next best thing, on sale this weekend for a ridiculous $251 off.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ delivers cleaner floors with less effort, tidying up in neat rows with 10 times the power-lifting suction of previous models. It'll even learn your habits and clean around your schedule, so you can keep your home fresh without the hassle.

One savvy shopper wrote, "I’ve had more than 20 different vacuum robots over the years...overall, [this is] my best floor vacuum robot so far, highly recommended!"

$399 $650 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Save big on the tool you've been thinking about getting for years. (Photo: Amazon)

Unless you've been living in a cave (in which case this product will be of no use to you anyway), you've heard about the wonders of the Instant Pot. But let's recap: It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer and more. It gets your food done to perfection up to three times faster than standalone appliances. Ah, but this is the 8-quart model, meaning faster, better food and more of it. Family mealtime just got way easier.

"I honestly am in disbelief how much I love using this thing," one shopper shared. "It is so versatile that I use it more than anything else in my kitchen, except maybe the sink."

$120 $200 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

The simplest way to whiten your smile. (Photo: Amazon)

Need to remove stains from your smile? Love your coffee, wine, or tea but hate what it does to your tooth enamel? Crest Whitening Emulsions are here to save the day (or at least that toothy grin). Unlike whitening strips, which can take up to an hour to work their magic, you just dab the serum on your teeth with the included applicator and you're free to head out the door (seriously, it takes less than a minute!). Here's a reason to smile: These are now over $20 off for Black Friday.

"Awesome product!" a shopper shared. "I’ve tried almost every whitening tool/trick and nothing worked like this. Very easy to apply, and it has a minty taste. I did only my top teeth just to try it out to see the difference and wow! In three days (using four times a day) I noticed a HUGE difference. I’m amazed and will be using it on my bottom teeth. I honestly can’t believe how fast and well it worked."

$42 $60 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

The perfect cozy throw-on. (Photo: Amazon)

Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket will keep you toasty on cool fall days, but it's also ready to be the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer come winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold your phone, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super flattering, but also ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf.

"Ok, I’ll admit, when I find a garment that fits me great and is extremely comfortable I tend to become obsessed with it," a shopper noted. "I own six of these and I love all of the colors, especially the Lily red. The colors are so beautiful. I wear these every day from early fall to late spring. They are my go-to jackets for my mountain hikes, park walks and all my daily outdoor activities."

$30 $60 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

Make sure you don't sleep on this deal. (Photo: Amazon)

These pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? Their no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!

$27 $45 at Amazon

Check out more bedding and home deals below:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.