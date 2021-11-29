Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is breaking the internet: Snag 75+ deals on iRobot, Samsung and more
You've obsessed over it, dreamed about it, saved up for it. Well, guess what? Cyber Monday deals are on now! There's a mind-bending array of sales to take advantage of, and Amazon is, of course, at the center of the action. Its Cyber Monday event features the top sellers in tech, gaming, beauty and more. Now's your chance to get a head start on holiday shopping... and maybe treat yourself to a little something, too!
So, without further ado, we present Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.
You will, of course, be able to get free shipping on all your purchases if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? We can fix that — just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
It's Cyber Weekend, people! Let's do this!
TVs
You deserve only the best in home entertainment at your fingertips — and that includes a stunning UHD Smart TV. Luckily for you, that's exactly what you'll get with the Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, on sale now for $100 off.
The 43-inch smart TV combines sleek, modern design with access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes — it's the best way to catch up on all your favorite programs, films, games and more.
One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "Best bang for the buck I’ve spent in a long time! Amazing picture and features and incredibly fast interface. Highly recommend."
Check out more great TV deals below:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $190 (was $250), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones, earbuds and audio gear
Bliss out with your favorite music, podcasts and more with Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, now half off at only $100 (was $200). Whether you're on the go or basking in some relaxing "you" time in your crib, the Solo3 are the perfect everyday headphones. Take phone calls (on both iOS and Android devices), control your music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls while enjoying the top-of-the-line sound quality you expect from Beats.
The Beats Solo3 has over 25,000 five-star reviews, with one happy reviewer remarking, "The sound quality is AMAZING! They get really loud turned all the way up. I’m so happy with this purchase."
Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets
On sale for half off, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has made its mark as a great iPad alternative. This compact tablet has a brilliant 10.1-inch HD display at 1080p and boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. Its lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 3GB of memory and 64GB of on-board storage makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.
"Best affordable tablet! The battery life is impressive," shared a delighted Amazon shopper. "All my apps and games run well on this tablet! It also supports Hulu and Netflix in HD!... Overall, I really enjoy it — it's a perfect companion on trips and for everyday entertainment."
This trusty tablet seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of other apps, games, e-books and more. Looking for a way to be the star of the family gift-swapping get-together? You've found it.
Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Gaming
Sure, it's the holiday season, but wouldn't you like to ready to the party started year-round? Family favorite Just Dance 2022 is on sale for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for — you guessed it — half off. Just Dance is the ultimate dancing party game that you can enjoy with up to six players. But it's not only for parties — you can brush up on your moves solo or savor a heart-pumping dance workout with your own personalized custom playlists. This latest 2022 version includes hits like "Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish and "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift. There are even eight family-friendly song options, so the kiddos can join in with Kids Mode!
"This game is probably up on top with the other Just Dance games in the franchise. It has a good song list, awesome graphics, creativity, and unique and fun dances," shared one reviewer.
Check out more gaming deals below:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Smart home
Looking for a simpler, more intuitive way to control your home's temp? We give you the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, now on sale for just $99 (down from $169). You can be sure that your home will be operating on your schedule, your way. Doesn't avoiding your utility company's peak-rate pricing sound tempting? Not only that: You can design a specific temperature profile for each day of the week, heating things up a tad when the family's at home, taking it down a notch when everyone's at school or work. That's just one reason the Honeywell is so "smart." Another? It's Alexa-ready and Google Assistant–friendly. Need to make a remote, impromptu adjustment? Just engage the app and make it happen!
It even has something to offer on the home-decor tip: You can customize the color of its screen to complement the color of your wall!
"This thermostat is awesome. I love that it will change from heat to cool automatically. It was very easy to install and set up," gushed one five-star reviewer. "I would definitely recommend this to a friend."
Check out more smart-home deals below:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $173 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $60 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, $50 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuums
On sale for $190, the Shark IQ cleans the way you want it to clean, whenever you want it to clean. Program it to tackle your entire home in one fell swoop every Saturday morning, or order it to clean just the living room tonight and the bedrooms tomorrow. You set its schedule using either the Shark IQ app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home, then sit back and let the smart disc do its thing.
The device really knows its way around. It uses an internal GPS, or an intelligent home mapping system, to travel through your entire domain. It meticulously cleans each room, one row at a time, directing itself through doorways, under furniture, and over any type of flooring. Debris, pet hair, crumbs — nothing can survive the Shark’s serious suction.
Check out more vacuum deals below:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Kitchen
Unless you've been living in a cave (in which case this product will be of no use to you anyway), you've heard about the wonders of the Instant Pot. But let's recap: It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer and more. It gets your food done to perfection up to three times faster than standalone appliances. Ah, but this is the 8-quart model, meaning faster, better food and more of it. Family mealtime just got way easier.
"I honestly am in disbelief how much I love using this thing," one shopper shared. "It is so versatile that I use it more than anything else in my kitchen, except maybe the sink."
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $150 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty
Need to remove stains from your smile? Love your coffee, wine, or tea but hate what it does to your tooth enamel? Crest Whitening Emulsions are here to save the day (or at least that toothy grin). Unlike whitening strips, which can take up to an hour to work their magic, you just dab the serum on your teeth with the included applicator and you're free to head out the door (seriously, it takes less than a minute!). Here's a reason to smile: These are now over $20 off for Black Friday.
"Awesome product!" a shopper shared. "I’ve tried almost every whitening tool/trick and nothing worked like this. Very easy to apply, and it has a minty taste. I did only my top teeth just to try it out to see the difference and wow! In three days (using four times a day) I noticed a HUGE difference. I’m amazed and will be using it on my bottom teeth. I honestly can’t believe how fast and well it worked."
Check out more beauty deals below:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $12 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Style
Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket will keep you toasty on cool fall days, but it's also ready to be the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer come winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold your phone, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super flattering, but also ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf.
"Ok, I’ll admit, when I find a garment that fits me great and is extremely comfortable I tend to become obsessed with it," a shopper noted. "I own six of these and I love all of the colors, especially the Lily red. The colors are so beautiful. I wear these every day from early fall to late spring. They are my go-to jackets for my mountain hikes, park walks and all my daily outdoor activities."
Check out more style deals below:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $23 with on-page coupon(was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, starting at $14 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $39 (was $70), amazon.com
ANRABESS Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Bedding and Home
These pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? Their no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.
They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!
Check out more bedding and home deals below:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $51 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $109 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
