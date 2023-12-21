The best compression packing cubes of 2023

A good set of compression cubes transforms packing — and ensures you can bring everything you need.

Some say the ability to pack a perfect suitcase is an innate talent — you're either born with it or you ain't. While this may be true, it's not the end of the story. There's a not-so-well-kept secret that enables even the most packing-challenged among us to excel at the daunting task of leanly loading up luggage. Three words: compression packing cubes.

These genius containers do exactly what the name suggests: They compress contents to remove the air, making each of your stacks smaller and more compact. While standard packing cubes are designed simply to help keep your items organized, compression packing cubes are engineered to make more space in your luggage. Just zip them up, and you have much more suitcase space.

With so much buzz around these cubes, many travel and luggage brands have come out with their own sets — so it can be a challenge to decide which to buy. That's why we're here! We pulled up the best in compression cubes in each relevant category (cost, size and so on), so you can snap up the set that suits you. And one brand is a Yahoo editor favorite. Read all about them below.

Best compression packing cubes for travel

Monos Monos Compressible Packing Cubes, Set of 4 Best editor-tested compression packing cubes Monos is my favorite luggage brand — and has been for a number of years. After testing out a few of its bestsellers (from its Hybrid Carry-On to its Metro Weekender), I'm yet to find a product that doesn't hit it out of the park. Not surprisingly, its Compressible Packing Cubes are brilliant. If you're an over-packer like me, you'll find that these cubes allow you to bring everything you could possibly need and still keep you organized. I recently used my set on a trip where I traveled with nothing but a carry-on. Normally it would stress me out to try to get everything I needed into a small bag. But with the Monos cubes, it was a breeze. My next trip was international, with a large checked suitcase. The Monos cubes compressed so well, there was room to spare. One more thing: I love the design of these cubes. They have a breathable mesh panel that lets you see what’s inside each cube without unpacking. And the anti-catch zippers ensure that packing is always snag-free. Monos Compressible Packing Cubes come in five colors — gray, tan, black, lavender and yellow — and are available in sets of four or six. Pros Comes in two quantities

Compresses height by up to 60%

Tear-resistant and water-resistant Cons No dedicated shoe storage $90 at Monos

Amazon Bento Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 4 Best affordable compression packing cubes Contrary to popular belief, compression packing cubes don't have to be expensive to be effective. In fact, this durable four-piece set from trusted brand Bento is just $20! Amazon shoppers say these cubes strike the perfect price-craftsmanship balance. "This set is very affordable compared to many others out there, and it doesn't seem to have compromised at all on quality," one Amazon reviewer wrote. Another titles their review, "Best compression bags I have gotten, period." This shopper cites the strong, durable zippers and sums up their experience with the Bento cubes pretty simply: "Very happy with this purchase!!" Pros Affordable price

Waterproof Cons Only comes in a set of four $20 at Amazon

Amazon LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6 Best compression packing cubes according to customers' reviews With more than 3,500 five-star reviews, the LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes are bestsellers on Amazon. Similar in design and functionality to the Monos Compressible Packing Cubes, they have double-zipper compression security and a durable mesh window for a peek inside. This set of six comes with two large cubes (big enough for jackets and pants), two medium cubes (for shirts) and a pair of small cubes for underwear, socks and other small items. Amazon shoppers highly recommend this set, so you know it's the real deal! Says one of many happy shoppers: "For 2 years my hubby and I have used these to travel and they're amazing. My luggage is the most condensed and organized it has ever been (even though not the lightest packer). We love these little guys. We were able to travel to Europe for 2 weeks with 1 suitcase and a backpack between the both of us. Would definitely recommend!" Choose from nine colors and patterns. Pros Nine colors to choose from

Durable mesh Cons Doesn't expand as much as other brands $46 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail Ultralight Packing Cubes, Set of 7 Best compression packing cubes with shoe storage This seven-piece set, made of ultra-lightweight nylon, has the added benefit of a dedicated shoe bag. So smart. Amazon shoppers appreciate this thoughtfully designed addition. "The zippered shoe bag works much better than plastic or drawstring bags," says one of many five-star reviewers, though some did note that they wished the bag was big enough to hold multiple pairs. In addition to the shoe bag, the set includes three standard packing cubes and three compression packing cubes. It's made of a material reinforced with ripstop, which increases its resistance to tears. Pros Comes with dedicated shoe storage bag

Extremely lightweight Cons Solid fabric prevents you from seeing its contents $28 at Amazon

How do compression packing cubes work?

You don't need any fancy contraptions to compress the air out of the compression cubes we feature here. Most have an additional zipper that does the work for you. You'll just need to zip the zippers fully and secure them — then you're good to go!