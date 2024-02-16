Returning to the Office in 2024? These Are the Best Backpacks for Commuting



Whether you hitch a ride on the train or bike your way through traffic to get to work, the bag you carry can make or break your trip. It needs to be comfortable and keep everyday items secure for your 9-to-5 grind. The best commuter backpacks protect devices like your laptop and tablet , and have room for extras like water bottles and workout clothes.

Along with plenty of space for gear, backpacks designed for commuting are made of durable, weather-proof materials and have clever features so you can easily grab what you need while on the go. No matter how you commute or what you haul for a day’s work, there are key attributes to prioritize if you want a reliable bag that’s built to last.

We rounded up the most important considerations, plus give you our recommendations after trying out several options ourselves.

The Best Commuter Backpacks

What to Consider

Capacity and Dimensions

The best commuter backpacks should hold everything you need and be compact enough for daily carry. We find the sweet spot to be between 20 and 30 liters depending on how light or heavy your daily load is.

Some options have expandable compartments or cinch straps that allow you to shrink down the pack when you don’t need all that space.

Consider the dimensions of your bag to determine a comfortable fit on your back. A bag that’s too long and wide for your body can make you feel like a Ninja Turtle, while one that’s too small may make you feel like a preschooler.

Weatherproofing and Materials

Even if you drive to work, it’s smart to have a commuter backpack that can handle inclement weather. That way, whether you’re running to the car in a downpour or walking for 20 minutes in a drizzle, you can bet on your belongings staying dry.

All of the bags we recommend are constructed of nylon or a similar polyester because of their water resistance, and some have a DWR coating for added protection. Taped zippers keep moisture from seeping into pockets, and our Best Expandable Option even has a built-in rain fly.

Some of the commuter backpacks on our list are constructed of particularly durable nylon and polyester. These have a denier rating (abbreviated as D), which is a measurement of the thickness of the fibers—the higher the number, the more durable the fabric. Fabrics with a denier rating over 400 are abrasion-resistant and can stand up to daily wear and tear.

If you live in a climate with hot and humid temps or expect to work up a sweat on your route, look for a pack that has ventilation between the pack and your back, often in the form of breathable mesh panels. These help prevent that patch of sweat from forming on your nice work shirt.

Laptop Sleeves

Padded laptop sleeves are fairly standard in commuter backpacks, but it’s worth checking that the compartment is large enough for your tech. All of our picks fit at least a 15-inch laptop—some in sleeves inside the main compartment and others in separate compartments. A separate laptop sleeve gives you quicker access, but it’s mostly a matter of personal preference. Some backpacks also have a separate pocket to store your tablet or headphones .

How We Tested

Testing packs on a daily basis is the best way to discover what works, what holds up, and what won’t. Aaron Bible, the original author, tested most of these backpacks by loading them up and getting them out in the elements—from subways in Tokyo to ferries in San Francisco, to RVs in Colorado, and in trains in Virginia.

We also packed some of these bags with daily essentials while biking to our office in Easton, PA, and I tested some out while taking the subway into our office in Manhattan. We chose the best commuting backpacks based on construction, comfort, design features, and aesthetics.

Shop Now Crossroads Backpack yeti.com $230.00

The Crossroads is for the commuter or long-weekend traveler whose gear might encounter some abuse.

The shell is a 700-denier, water-resistant nylon, which has kept my laptop, prescription glasses, and cables intact and shown no wear over several months of use. Durability aside, the Crossroads executes smart organization. It’s split into a variety of compartments: a large main one (which contains several zip pockets and two water bottle sleeves), a thin one for holding a 13- or 15-inch laptop plus papers, and a couple of smaller external pockets on the front. I can fit small electronics in the external pockets, and quickly pull my laptop out of the dedicated pocket while being ushered through the TSA line at the Denver airport.

The 27-liter capacity is ideal for packing a few days’ worth of clothes while still being carry-on friendly. And the zipper to the main compartment is long so that the Crossroads can open like a clamshell for easy access. Just know that if it’s packed full, the pack might not fit all the way under an airplane seat, as it wouldn’t for me on that flight from Denver, further limiting the already tight legroom.

The back panel is comfortably padded, but not very breathable. The Crossroads also tends to shimmy the back of my shirt up as I walk, even after I messed with the tightness of the shoulder straps to adjust where the bottom of the pack falls. Those quibbles aside, the pack has become my go-to for walks to and from the office and weekend trips where I need room for a mix of clothes and electronics. It does come with compression straps to keep the load close to your back if you’re carrying a lot, too.

Shop Now Catalyst 26 Pack rei.com $179.00 Danny Perez

The Catalyst is a durable backpack that can easily work as a hiking day pack as well as your commuting bag. You can feel the durability from the sturdy 500-denier Cordura nylon material, which also repels water.

The zippers are substantial, with pull-tabs to make for easier opening and closing. They’re also DWR-coated to keep out precipitation. I love the three-zipper opening for both style and function. I can easily see everything that’s in my backpack and fit items in without effort.

There are two water bottle holders on either side made of Cordura, which means they can be inflexible when squeezing in a big bottle. They’re large enough to fit my water bottle, but it takes some maneuvering. (As in, I can’t just toss it in while in a crowded subway car, I have to take my backpack off to stuff it in.) But the plus side is there’s no elastic material that’ll stretch over time on the exterior.

This backpack has ample organization slots and zip mesh pockets on the inside that are helpful but not overwhelming. Sometimes commuter backpacks go overboard with interior pockets, but this has a good amount with a contrasting interior material so it’s easy to see everything at a glance.

I used this backpack for biking to the beach all summer and can speak to its well-ventilated back and its ability to get absolutely drenched while keeping my stuff safe when I forgot to check the weather (Rockaway beach has very little coverage).

Shop Now Apex Backpack 3.0 troubadourgoods.com $245.00 Danny Perez

Troubadour’s Apex 3.0 is thoughtfully designed with plenty of internal slots, a separate tech compartment, and a large main pocket to keep essentials organized. It has a sophisticated look thanks to the slim silhouette and faux-leather details, but it holds a lot more than you think. I was able to fit three 32-ounce water bottles, my lunch, a laptop charger, a book, and a notebook in the main compartment, with my laptop in the separate tech pocket. Still, there was room for more and the bag wasn’t jutting out, making it hard to pass people on the crowded subway platform.

The recycled polyester shell and faux-leather accents are waterproof and the zippers are taped to keep out rain. It has two exterior water bottle pockets on either side and one zip pocket at the front. The zip pocket is small but deep—perfect for your keys and earbuds. They even fit my over-the-ear headphones . Some might prefer more external pockets for easy accessibility but this has enough to hold what I need and I like the minimal look.

It sits comfortably on my back and the shoulder straps have plenty of padding for hauling heavy loads. There’s an expandable zip pocket on the left strap that fits my iPhone 14, which is perfect for listening to wired earbuds and checking texts between train stops. It’s a bit uncomfortable to keep things in that pocket when I’m bent over biking, but I still find it useful.

It has a luggage sleeve at the lower back that’s cushioned for added support. Our Senior Tech Editor, Stefan Vazharov, also uses this bag for work and says the capacity can hold his ever-changing collection of tech accessories.

Shop Now Parker Commuter Backpack amazon.com $229.00





Timbuk2’s Parker breezes through inclement weather thanks to its water-resistant Cordura nylon shell with a zip-away rainfly. Even without the rainfly deployed, water rolled right off the bag during downpours. The reflective mesh bottom panel kept Bible visible from up to 20 feet on both bike and foot. He wishes the reflector was a few inches bigger vertically, but says if you aren’t riding it night, it’s not an issue.

The oblong shape rests comfortably against your back, evenly distributing carry weight whether you’re at a standstill or in motion. Sternum and waist straps provide further support to keep you stabilized. While you’ll feel some pressure on your shoulders when the bag is fully loaded, the well-padded back panel ensures you never feel anything digging into your back. If you need more space, releasing the expansion straps bumps the top of the Parker’s body out to provide a 35-liter capacity while retaining easy front pocket access, taking it from a secure daily carry to a weekend travel bag.

Bible’s favorite section of the bag is the front middle pocket, which is secured by a sturdy magnet. He never felt like his tablet would fall out and was able to grab it in seconds without zipping or buttoning anything. Inside the backpack, a tech divider and laptop compartment keeps your gear within reach, while Velcro coverings provide a second layer of protection to ensure your tech doesn’t get wet.

Shop Now Subterra Daypack amazon.com $159.95

It’s the little things that make bike commuting enjoyable. Thule thought of a few key features and design elements that make it easier to opt for biking to work.

For one, the expandable straps on this bag means you get to adjust the size to fit what you’re carrying that day—no bigger than you need, and no smaller. The additional room is a nice option for for those extra-long workdays or when you’re hitting the gym on your way home.

Exterior pockets secure belongings you want to keep accessible. We really like the molded pocket on the side of that’s basically a hard glasses case built into the bag. It makes it easy to quickly stash your shades, but also generally nice to have a protected external pocket. The other external pocket on the front is a perfect size to stash a small U-lock. The daisy chain on the front is also ideal for attaching a bike light or extra reflectors.



We like that the bag can be packed from the top or the side. It makes it easier to Tetris things in and not have any awkwardly placed objects poking out or into your back. The laptop compartment is also accessible from the top or side and has a separate compartment for your tablet.

Shop Now Circuit Backpack amazon.com $99.99





Swissdigital’s Circuit is extremely comfortable during long walks and standing subway rides. And compared to most quality bags under $100, it’s also packed with features. Don’t let the bulky shell design fool you—this bag is lightweight, well-padded, and ventilated throughout, especially in the back and shoulders.

There are over 15 storage compartments within the bag’s 30-liter capacity—ideal for separating your everyday essentials. The laptop slot is cushioned with durable EVA foam to prevent impact damage. While we were pretty rough on the bag, throwing it around when sitting for lunch or moving between desks at work, we wanted to test the absorption of the foam. We dropped our older iPhone X from the top of our townhouse’s loft (approximately 15 feet) toward the laptop compartment while the bag was open 180 degrees. The phone was unscathed when we retrieved it.



The same EVA material carries into the thick internal organization pockets for protection against rough drops. We found the compartments especially handy during travel. You can unzip the bag to 90- and 180-degree angles to easily access items at passport control or to do some work during a layover. When walking, we noticed the extra padding against our backs provided a comfortable fit compared to other bags at this price point.

Over the testing period, we filled it with work essentials, groceries, and Saturday pawn shop hauls. During storms, the shoulder straps soaked up a bit of water but moisture never penetrated the bag. There are no sternum or hip straps so if you want extra support, choose a different option.

Shop Now Max Backpack ablecarry.com $278.00

This is the daily driver for Reviews Editor, Kevin Cortez, who insists it’s one of the smartest bags he’s ever used. It’s compact enough to take to the office but it can easily double as a travel bag thanks to its large capacity.

“It’s big enough to fit at least two of my size US men’s 12 shoes in its massive second compartment, and its laptop sleeve is sleek and soft,” he says. “There’s an additional pocket for fitting up to four folded charging cables and loose items like lip balm and batteries.”

The 1000-denier nylon shell is extremely durable and DWR-coated to ensure your stuff stays dry. Its interior uses a 420-denier nylon so you know the lining won’t be scuffed and torn if you’re not the most gentle when packing. There are zip-pockets at the front and sides with one of them being the dedicated water bottle pocket that’s expandable. Cortez is able to cram his 51-ounce water bottle without any hassle and still zip it closed. Since the water bottle slips inside the bag and there’s minimal external pockets, the Max backpack still has a clean, office-appropriate style.

It makes good use of internal storage space with organization slots and zippers in both the main compartment and laptop pocket. Anyone who typically carries gym clothes or has a bulky work set up to lug around is bound to appreciate the capacity of the Max.

Command Your Commute With Backpack Buying Tips From Expert, Aaron Bible

Should I look for backpack with reflective detailing?

Yes! Reflective piping, pocket covers, and other design "hits" of reflective material are a great asset and trend in commuter packs.

Along with padding, is ventilation a must-have feature?

Commuter packs aren't typically designed with back ventilation in mind. Yes a nice padded back is great, and is often either hydrophobic or treated with an antimicrobial treatment, but you don't see a lot of true "venting" systems of commuter packs like you do on day hiking packs. Osprey and Deuter both have nice back venting, and if you are using more of a performance cycling pack, like one with a water bladder, tool pockets, etc. like you would use for a long mountain bike ride, then yes you might have venting on the back. Lastly, in my experience, every pack wets out on your back when you are working hard hiking, climbing, skiing, or biking. Even the best ventilated packs will still leave you with a wet back in some form.

Is there anything to avoid—any big don’ts—when making a selection?

Don't expect one pack to solve all of your problems. Someone is always trying to make a better backpack!

Photo by Aaron Bible

