The best Prime Day 2023 clothing deals — including Levis, Calvin Klein, Crocs and more

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Prime Day is here and that means for two days, you can rack up major savings as you take advantage of the best clothing deals. This year, Amazon has impressive markdowns on popular women's apparel, men's apparel, accessories and shoes. So if you've been waiting to fill your closet with new items to wear, it's prime time to indulge. Our team scoured the mega retailer and curated a list of the best deals on clothing, accessories and shoes from brands you've long loved (Levi's, Calvin Klein, Nautica) and brands you simply must meet (Tempt Me, Travelambo). After this stop, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Happy shopping!

Best women's clothing Prime Day deals

Get ready to stock up on this flowy maxi dress, yoga pants and more! (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been waiting until Prime Day to refresh your closet, you're in luck! During the mega sale event, you can score lace tops, top-rated yoga pants and flowy dresses to get you through the summer — for a fraction of the cost! This go-anywhere Grecerelle maxi dress is sure to be a hot seller. It's soft, loose and ultra flattering and it comes in 45 colors and patterns.

$37 $45.99 at Amazon

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $29 $35 Save $6 See at Amazon

Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit Bathing Suit $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans $70 $80 Save $10 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Off Shoulder Romper $28 $38 Save $10 See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants $22 $34 Save $12 See at Amazon

Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top $12 $29 Save $17 See at Amazon

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra $22 $26 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear for Women Tummy Control $18 $40 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Briefs $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette $24 $34 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ekouaer Bathing Suit Cover Up $20 $46 Save $26 See at Amazon

Best men's clothing Prime Day Deals

There's plenty of deals for the guys too. Let's dive in, shall we? (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's highly anticipated sale is an excellent chance to grab a few pairs of jeans and cold-weather gear that never goes on sale. This Prime Day, score Levi's jeans and ski jackets for up to 65% off.

$60 $69.50 at Amazon

Moerdeng Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket $32 $90 Save $58 See at Amazon

Under Armour mens Sportstyle Left Chest Short-Sleeve T-Shirt , Academy Blue (408)/Black , Medium $19 $25 Save $6 See at Amazon

Balennz Athletic Shorts for Men $31 $39 Save $8 See at Amazon

Russell Athletic mens Cotton Performance Tank Top $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants, Red, X-Small $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

Helly Hansen Men's Alpha 3.0 Jacket $330 $475 Save $145 See at Amazon

Under Armour UA Tech Graphic Shorts $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

OTU Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

David Archy Mens Underwear Dual Pouch Micro Modal Trunks $37 $44 Save $7 See at Amazon

Best accessory Prime Day Deals

Get organized with style with this genuine leather beauty — luxurious look and feel without the luxury price tag. (Photo: Amazon)

When did you last treat yourself to some new accessories? We'll hook you up! Amazon Prime Day deals include this widely popular Travelambo wallet that's now just $13 (was $15). You can add stylish and functional hats, belts, bags and more to your cart, too, for jaw-dropping prices.

$13 with coupon $14.99 at Amazon

Furtalk Sun Visor Hats $22 $26 Save $4 See at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with hanging hook $23 $29 Save $6 See at Amazon

Nautica Diver Nylon Small Crossbody Bag $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

Keecow Men's 100% Italian Cow Leather Belt $20 $23 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Timberland Men's Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Security Wallet $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Adidas Men's Superlite Relaxed Fit Performance Hat $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best shoes Prime Day deals

Why buy one pair of shoes when you can buy two? This Prime Day, save over 20% off on sandals, flats and sneakers. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're on the hunt for flats, sneakers or sandals Amazon's got you covered this Prime Day. Shop from a variety of loved brands like Crocs, Hey Dude and more. Our favorite pick? These No. 1 bestselling shoes from Oofos never stay in stock. Right now, add them to your cart for $56, but hurry! These won't be in stock for long.

$56.30 $59.95 at Amazon

STQ Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes $24 $71 Save $47 See at Amazon

Naturalizer Womens Adaline Slip On Lightweight Platform Loafer $110 $125 Save $15 See at Amazon

Hey Dude Women's Wendy L $48 $55 Save $7 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

Bronax Pillow Slippers $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Akk Women's Walking Sneakers $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

