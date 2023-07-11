The best Prime Day 2023 clothing deals — including Levis, Calvin Klein, Crocs and more

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Prime Day is here and that means for two days, you can rack up major savings as you take advantage of the best clothing deals. This year, Amazon has impressive markdowns on popular women's apparel, men's apparel, accessories and shoes. So if you've been waiting to fill your closet with new items to wear, it's prime time to indulge. Our team scoured the mega retailer and curated a list of the best deals on clothing, accessories and shoes from brands you've long loved (Levi's, Calvin Klein, Nautica) and brands you simply must meet (Tempt Me, Travelambo). After this stop, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.Happy shopping!
Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals!
Best women's clothing Prime Day deals
If you've been waiting until Prime Day to refresh your closet, you're in luck! During the mega sale event, you can score lace tops, top-rated yoga pants and flowy dresses to get you through the summer — for a fraction of the cost! This go-anywhere Grecerelle maxi dress is sure to be a hot seller. It's soft, loose and ultra flattering and it comes in 45 colors and patterns.
Amazon's highly anticipated sale is an excellent chance to grab a few pairs of jeans and cold-weather gear that never goes on sale. This Prime Day, score Levi's jeans and ski jackets for up to 65% off.
When did you last treat yourself to some new accessories? We'll hook you up! Amazon Prime Day deals include this widely popular Travelambo wallet that's now just $13 (was $15). You can add stylish and functional hats, belts, bags and more to your cart, too, for jaw-dropping prices.
Whether you're on the hunt for flats, sneakers or sandals Amazon's got you covered this Prime Day. Shop from a variety of loved brands like Crocs, Hey Dude and more. Our favorite pick? These No. 1 bestselling shoes from Oofos never stay in stock. Right now, add them to your cart for $56, but hurry! These won't be in stock for long.