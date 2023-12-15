The Best Clothes for Breastfeeding Parents

If you're new to the nursing game, here are the must-have items for your wardrobe.

If you're planning to nurse your baby, or if you're already breastfeeding, you've probably asked the question, "What should I wear?" This is an important question to ask before you nurse, as some clothes are much easier to wear than others.

You may have had friends offer suggestions, and after nursing awhile you'll probably be offering other friends the same tips. Having the right clothes can, and will, make your life easier during your busy days with your new baby.

Best Clothes to Wear

You don't have to buy special breast or chest-feeding clothes to be able to breastfeed comfortably. A button-down blouse that you can quickly open or a tee shirt that you can pull up to expose your chest will work just fine.

However, if you would like to purchase clothing made for nursing parents, there are plenty of designs and styles to choose from. With a slit or a flap in the front of the garment that can simply open up, nursing clothes can make breastfeeding easier and more discreet.

Wear This Not That Comfortable nursing tops Tight or flimsy tops Nursing bras Regular, underwire bras Nursing tank tops Excessive layers Nursing wraps, or button-down dresses Dresses without front buttons Jumpsuits or rompers

Tips For Picking Clothes

We will look at specific pieces of clothing below, but a few general tips for your wardrobe are a great way to begin planning.

When picking out items for your wardrobe, keep in mind that patterns, prints, and darker colors will help hide any unexpected leaks much better than solids or light colors.

You may also want to wear breast pads inside of your nursing bra to help soak up any breast milk from leaky breasts and prevent stains from reaching your clothing. While these are helpful, many new mothers will tell you that breast pads only help to a degree.

Jackets, vests, and sweaters are good to have on hand in case you need to quickly cover an embarrassing stain. They can double as a nursing cover allowing you to breastfeed more discreetly as well.

Scarves and shawls are also great accessories that can cover leaks and help provide privacy if you will be breastfeeding in public.

Try to stay away from tight-fitting bras, tops, and blouses. Pressure from tight clothing on your breasts can be uncomfortable and could lead to sore nipples, plugged milk ducts, or mastitis.

Types of Nursing Clothes

From casual wear to professional outfits and even formal wear, you can find a variety of blouses, shirts, tank tops, dresses, and sleepwear made especially for nursing parents. Breastfeeding clothes are found in maternity shops, department stores, or online.

Here are some examples of the types of nursing clothes available that you might want to purchase even before baby arrives.

Nursing Shirts and Blouses

Breastfeeding fashion has come a long way. Nursing shirts and blouses come in so many different styles and colors. Nursing tops may have sides that pull over, button-down, or pull up. There are also styles that don't look like nursing tops at all. You might even continue to wear some of your nursing tops long after you wean your baby.

Nursing Bras

A nursing bra has flaps or panels that move over or pull down so you can breastfeed without having to take off your bra. A good nursing bra will be comfortable, fit you well, and provide support for your heavy, milk-filled breasts.

When possible, choose a bra made from a natural, breathable, absorbent fabric with soft cups. It's easy for nursing bras to become wet, even with nursing pads, and an absorbent fabric will leave you feeling much more comfortable.

Nursing Tank Tops

The nursing tank top, also called a nursing cami, is a great addition to your wardrobe. With sides that you can unclip and pull down like a nursing bra, these comfortable tops allow easy access to your breasts for feeding.

You can wear a tank top on its own if you're feeling warm, or layer it under other items of clothing. These might be a good option to wear overnight for easy feeding.

Nursing Sleepwear

Whether it's a nursing tank and yoga pants, or a nursing nightgown, sleep in something comfortable that allows easy access for those nighttime feedings. If you only make one purchase designed specifically for breastfeeding, nursing sleepwear might be a good choice. Good nursing sleepwear will allow you to nurse your baby as easily as possible and get some more shut-eye before the next feeding.

Nursing Dresses and Formalwear

When you want to dress up a little, go out to dinner, or head off to a family party, you don't have to worry about what to wear. Stylish and flattering nursing dresses and formal wear are available.

The Bottom Line on Breastfeeding Clothes

Taking a little time to think about your wardrobe before your baby comes will help you free up more time after they arrive. You will be feeding your baby often, and having clothing that provides easy access to your chest can make feeding that much easier.

