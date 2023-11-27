The Best Cities to Visit for the 2024 Solar Eclipse, According to Airbnb

Book now before there's nothing left!

Getty Images

If you haven't already heard, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. While that's a wide swath of the country, there's a catch: the total solar eclipse is only visible from a 115-mile-wide path called the path of totality. So if you want to see the total solar eclipse in all its glory — and trust us, you do — you'll want to be right on that path during the event.

As such, travelers are booking up all the accommodations in and near the path. Airbnb released some of its top trends of the year, one of which is bookings for the eclipse. According to the company, searches for listings in the path of totality from April 4 to April 7 are up 300 percent for 2024 as compared to the same dates in 2023.

Here are some of the trending destinations on Airbnb for solar eclipse bookings. If you're interested in heading into the path of totality for the show, you better book soon, before all the rentals are gone!

Kerrville, TX

NASA is hosting the Kerrville Eclipse Festival on April 8 — the free event will include talks by scientists, live music, and children's programming.

Louisville, KY

Louisville itself isn't in the path of totality, but it's just outside it, making it a reasonable home base for the eclipse. Just be prepared to drive at least 30 minutes north or west of the city for the event.

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis is one of the largest cities in the path of totality. NASA will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a public event, and it'll be live-streamed.

Pgiam/Getty Images

Marble Falls, TX

The solar eclipse coincides with one of Marble Falls' most famous events — the annual bluebonnet bloom. Peep the wildflowers as you await totality here.

Waco, TX

The city perhaps best known as the hub of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia empire is right in the path of totality. Lowell Observatory and Baylor University will host the Eclipse Over Texas: Live from Waco event from April 5 to April 8.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.