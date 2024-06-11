Best cities to raise a family? Memphis ranks as worst; other Tennessee cities don't fare much better

A new list found Memphis to be the worst city to raise a family in.

WalletHub, a personal finance company, recently released its list of the "Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family (2024)." It took the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state to come up with the list of 182 cities. From there, the cities were ranked based on five categories.

The five metrics the list is based on are: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics. Each of these categories were weighted at 20 points to come up with the total score.

Here is what the list found.

Worst cities to raise a family

Memphis ranked as the worst city to raise a family in. The city ranked No. 152 for family and fun, No. 182 for health and safety, No. 168 for education and childcare, No. 154 for affordability and No. 170 for socioeconomics.

Memphis, Tennessee with a score of 33.85 Detroit, Michigan with a score of 34.91 Cleveland, Ohio with a score of 35.40 Newark, New Jersey with a score of 37.99 Gulfport, Mississippi with a score of 39.07

Best cities to raise a family

Fremont, California ranked as the best city to raise a family in. It ranked No. 78 for family and fun, No. 3 for health and safety, No. 1 for education and childcare, No. 11 for affordability and No. 1 for socioeconomics.

Fremont, California with a score of 73.55 Overland Park, Kansas with a score of 70.11 Irvine, California with a score of 68.99 Plano, Texas with a score of 68.05 Seattle, Washington with a score of 64.14

Is Tennessee a good place to raise a family?

Unfortunately for Tennessee, none of its major cities scored well enough to rank in the top half of the list.

Chattanooga was the highest rank at No. 108 and a score of 49.53. Nashville ranked No. 116 with a score of 49. Knoxville scored 48.32 and ranked No. 123.

Source: WalletHub

Memphis ranked No. 182 out of 182 with a score of 33.85.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis and Tennessee score poorly as best places to raise a family