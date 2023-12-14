37 Christmas horror movies to stuff your stocking full of scares

Love being terrified? We've got something this season that'll get you shaking in your shoes.

Since fright is what you came for, we're here to deliver — Christmas style! And, frankly, we can all agree that there's nothing scarier than the holidays.

If you prefer to mix a little black into your red and green, no problem. We'll help stuff your stocking full of scares this year with a comprehensive collection of Christmas horror movies.

You’ll be screaming, er, dreaming of a red Christmas with classic horror films like “Violent Night,” “Jack Frost” and other holiday movies available to stream on Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max and Netflix.

And, instead of guffawing over Chevy Chase attempting to light up the house in “Christmas Vacation,” you’ll be howling when you realize that Santa’s coming — but instead of coal, he’s delivering an ax for everyone on the “naughty” list.

So, prep the popcorn and pull the blankets over your eyes, because we'll guarantee your holidays are merry and fright.

‘Violent Night’ (2022)

Santa Claus (David Harbour) gets downright savage in order to save a family held hostage by “Mr. Scrooge” (John Leguizamo) and his group of violent mercenaries on Christmas Eve.

‘Mercy Christmas’ (2017)

Holiday gatherings don't get much more dysfunctional than this flick. Social outcast Michael Briskett (Steven Hubbell) joins his girlfriend and her family for Christmas dinner only to discover he's the main course.

‘Mrs. Claus’ (2018)

Santa's not the only one who's busy during the holidays. Mrs. Claus has her own agenda and it's not wrapping presents. Instead, she's a cold-blooded killer stalking a group of college students at a sorority house.

‘Snowmageddon’ (2011)

After finding a mysterious snowglobe on their front step, a family discovers that when shaken, very bad things occur not only inside the globe, but in the real world, too.

‘Christmas Presence’ (2018)

This 2018 black comedy (formerly titled "Why Hide?) follows a group of friends who must fight to stay alive after a holiday getaway turns into a deadly game of survival.

'Silent Night, Deadly Night' (1984)

Poor Billy (Robert Brian Wilson). His parents somehow end up on Santa's naughty list and the consequences are much, much worse than just getting a lump of coal. Now that he's all grown up, Billy's got a score to settle and you'd better hope you're on his "nice" list.

'Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2' (1987)

In this 1987 sequel to the original "Silent Night, Deadly Night," Billy's brother, Ricky (Erin Freeman) picks up where his dead sibling left off after being released from a mental hospital. Apparently, the therapy didn't take and now he's on a killing spree to avenge his brother's death.

“Red Snow” (2021)

Little does vampire romance writer, Olivia Romo (Dennice Cisneros) know, fiction is about to become reality after she nurses a wounded bat back to health. Spoiler: the bat turns into a debonair vampire (Nico Bellamy) and becomes a real pain in the neck.

'A Christmas Horror Story' (2015)

"Star Trek's" William Shatner stars as radio DJ Dangerous Dan in this 2015 flick that features four holiday horror stories for the price of one. The vignettes include a group of high schoolers who have a ghostly encounter, a young boy that drastically changes after picking out a Christmas tree, a family hunted by an evil demon and zombie elves at the North Pole.

'The Lodge' (2019)

You might want to scrap that Christmas getaway after watching this movie about a family vacation at a charming holiday lodge. Things go downhill pretty quickly after a blizzard traps two children and their father's demented girlfriend inside a remote cabin.

'Black Christmas' (2019)

School breaks just aren't what they used to be, especially when murder is involved. A group of college sorority girls are brutally killed on campus by an unknown stalker. The tables turn when they decide to take matters into their own hands in a fight for survival.

'While She Was Out' (2008)

Kim Basinger stars as Della, an affluent housewife whose last-minute holiday shopping trip at the mall takes a murderous turn when she draws the ire of a gang of killers. In order to survive, she must outrun – and outsmart — them if she hopes to see the light of Christmas Day.

'ATM' (2012)

After attending their office holiday party, three co-workers (Josh Peck, Alice Eve and Brian Geraghty) become trapped in a freezing ATM, stalked by a murdering lunatic who plays a sinister game of cat-and-mouse with the trio. Only for them, there's nowhere to run.

'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010)

You can't go wrong with a tagline that warns "This Christmas everyone will believe in Santa Claus." We're guessing it's not in a good way, either. An archeological dig uncovers Santa and his nasty "helpers" who are doing a whole lot more than just making toys at the North Pole in this Finnish movie.

'The Curse of Jack Frost' (2022)

You better watch out, Jack Frost is planning to do more than just nip at your nose. In this 2022 British movie, Jack Frost isn't a cheerful snowman, but a Christmas demon who's got an ax to grind with a family who must escape from his evil clutches.

'Better Watch Out' (2016)

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better run and hide or else you're going to die in this Christmas thriller. A babysitter (Olivia DeJonge) must protect a 12-year-old boy (Levi Miller) from malevolent intruders. But not everything is as it seems ...

'Krampus' (2015)

For the uninitiated, a Krampus is a mythological monster that comes to punish naughty children at Christmas. The film, by the same name, plays on the old European legend and tells the tale a young boy (Emjay Anthony) who accidentally releases the evil demon on Christmas Day.

'Krampus: The Devil Returns' (2016)

One of multiple sequels, "Krampus 2: The Devil Returns," sees the return of the half-goat, half-demon monster, who's come bearing anything but glad holiday tidings. Shawn C. Phillips and Melantha Blackthorne star in this Christmas horror movie.

'The Day of the Beast' (1995)

Bad news: It appears the Anti-Christ will be born in Madrid on Christmas Day. Once unleashed, it's pretty much the end of the world. A priest, a death-metal fan and a TV show host team up to stop it from happening in this Spanish horror film, funny and unorthodox.

'The Children' (2008)

Something's definitely up with the kids in this 2008 horror film about a family New Year's celebration gone terribly wrong. It's a happy, snowy vacation until the kids get the stomach bug. Except, it's not the flu, like, at all. Now the others must find a way to stay alive.

'Inside' (2007)

After tragedy strikes pregnant couple Sarah and Matthieu Scarangelo (Alysson Paradis and Jean-Baptiste Tabourin) Sarah must defend herself from a woman who's determined to take her unborn baby on Christmas Eve in this French horror film.

'Red Christmas' (2016)

You've never seen a dysfunctional family quite like the one in "Red Christmas." A family holiday gathering quickly turns deadly after an unexpected guest shows up with a murderous agenda. Dee Wallace, Geoff Morrell and David Collins star.

'Gremlins' (1984)

Cute, fuzzy little pets make the very best Christmas gifts — that is, as long as you follow the instructions. Produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Chris Columbus, "Gremlins" is a 1984 classic film that's both scary and funny.

'Silent Night' (2021)

You can't go wrong with this holiday thriller starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode. The pair star as hosts of a stately Christmas gathering on what may be everyone's last day on earth. Melancholy and scary, the movie will have you wondering what you'd do in the characters' position.

'Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!' (1989)

There's no end to the sequels in this popular Christmas horror movie franchise. In "Silent Night, Deadly Night: Better Watch Out!" Ricky (Bill Moseley) is miraculously alive after a years-long coma and awakens with Christmas vengeance on his mind.

'Christmas Evil' (1980)

This Christmas horror classic from 1980 tells the tale of a Christmas-obsessed boy who's irreparably scarred after discovering some unfortunate truths about Santa Claus. After growing up and becoming a worker in a toy factory, he suffers a breakdown that leads to deadly consequences. John Waters called it the "greatest Chrismtas film ever made."

'Holidays' (2016)

The holidays are anything but happy in this 2016 anthology movie featuring a collection of short films, each based on a different holiday. Christmas and New Year's are included, of course, and Madeleine Coghlan, Savannah Kennick and Rick Peters star among others.

'Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

There's nothing worse than getting a zombie apocalypse for Christmas. Unfortunately, that's exactly what Santa delivers to the town of Little Haven, England. High schooler, Anna Shepherd (Ella Hunt) and her friends must battle scores and scores of zombies if there's any hope of saving the world.

'Jack Frost' (1997)

Jack Frost (Scott MacDonald) goes on a killing spree in yet one more horror film inspired by the serial-killing snowman. In this iteration, Jack Frost returns from near-death to find and murder the sheriff who sent him to his execution.

'The Gingerdead Man' (2005)

"The Gingerdead Man," get it? Based on the title alone, this one makes the list. Actor Gary Busey stars in this punny Christmas horror film about a gingerbread man possessed by the soul of murderer. The tagline? "Evil never tasted so good." Enough said.

'Saint' (2010)

"Saint" puts a whole new spin on Jolly Ol' Saint Nick. In this scary Christmas film, St. Nicholas is a child-killer who rises from the dead whenever there's a full moon on December 5. Instead of leaving presents for good little boys and girls, he stalks and murders them.

Wind Chill' (2007)

Emily Blunt leads the cast in this 2007 film about two college students who run into car trouble on their way home for Christmas break. Stuck in the middle of nowhere and slowly freezing to death, they encounter a series of ghostly apparitions.

'The Dorm That Dripped Blood' (1982)

Boasting the tagline "A crash course in terror!" this 1982 film follows four college students who remain on campus over Christmas break. They soon discover that they're not alone at the desolate school and, even more terrifying, someone wants them dead.

'Await Further Instructions' (2018)

There's nothing worse than waking up on Christmas Day to find you've been taken hostage in a house surrounded by a mysterious entity. But that's exactly what happens in the 2018 film, "Await Further Instructions." With only instructions from their TV to help make critical decisions, a family must battle an unseen enemy.

'Silent Night' (2012)

The popular Christmas song is the title of yet another horror movie and, yep, you guessed it, instead of delivering toys to good girls and boys on Christmas, Santa Claus is a maniacal serial killer. Starring Malcolm McDowell and Jaime King, "Silent Night" is guaranteed to ... slay you.

'Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?' (1972)

An oldie, but a goodie, "Who Slew Auntie Roo?" is a throwback to 1972 and a modern-day twist on the fairytale "Hansel and Gretel." Every year on Christmas, Auntie Roo welcomes children from the orphanage into her luxury home for a Christmas celebration. This year, however, she decides to keep one for herself.

'Silent Night, Bloody Night' (1972)

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, at least not in this vintage 1972 film, "Silent Night, Bloody Night." Trouble arises when a man decides to sell the home his grandfather was murdered in. Patrick O'Neal and James Patterson star in this old-school Christmas horror movie.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com