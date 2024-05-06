Best of Chips and Salsa Competition comes to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, there was a heated match for who had the best red and green salsa in New Mexico.

Restaurants around the state who believe their salsa is the best put that to the test at the first “Best of Chips and Salsa Competition.”

The contest was held at The Avery in Downtown Albuquerque in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Those who came were met with mariachi music, paletas, and piñatas for a family fun event.

The contest named two winners because of a tied vote.

Papa Nachos, located on Lousiana in northeast Albuquerque, and Baca Boys, located in Downtown Albuquerque, took home the top prize.

