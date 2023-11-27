This Is the Best Cheap Place to Retire in the U.S., a New Study Finds

Turns out, retirement is a somewhat achievable dream in some U.S. cities, with one in particular being particularly affordable.

GOBankingRates recently published a study revealing the 15 best cities to retire on a low budget and found that the best low-budget place to spend your twilight years is Akron, Ohio.

To come up with their findings, the company compiled a list of American cities and gathered various data such as the cost of living, home value, and mortgage rates. These expenditures were then combined with a livability index to show the most livable addresses.

According to the research, it costs $4,345 a month on average to retire in most places in the U.S., but in Akron, a retiree only needs $2,500 a month. Having a population of just 191,481 residents, the mid-sized city is easygoing, yet has plenty of things to do. For instance, it offers Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, the Akron Art Museum, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It’s also just 45 minutes away from Cleveland.

In terms of cost of living, while Akron isn’t the cheapest on the list, it is affordable. The average monthly mortgage there is $699, and average monthly necessities cost around $1,662, resulting in an average total monthly expenditure of $2,361.

And while Akron doesn’t have year-round warm weather and white-sand beaches like in Florida, it does have the distinction of being LeBron James’ hometown. So that’s pretty cool too.

Also worth noting is that there are other Ohio locations on the list, including Alliance, Steubenville, and Cleveland. For people who want to retire someplace bigger, Texas also has livable locations in Memphis, Amherst, Borger, Robstown, and Pampa.

Here’s the complete list of the 15 best low-budget places to retire in the U.S.

Memphis, Texas

Population: 2,208

Livability: 60

Monthly mortgage: $421

Monthly necessities: $1,789

Total monthly expenditures: $2,211

Alliance, Ohio

Population: 21,864

Livability: 76

Monthly mortgage: $864

Monthly necessities: $1,624

Total monthly expenditures: $2,488

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Population: 44,114

Livability: 76

Monthly mortgage: $786

Monthly necessities: $1,702

Total monthly expenditures: $2,488

Steubenville, Ohio

Population: 18,122

Livability: 76

Monthly mortgage: $754

Monthly necessities: $1,733

Total monthly expenditures: $2,487

Riverview, Missouri

Population: 3,092

Livability: 59

Monthly mortgage: $375

Monthly necessities: $1,806

Total monthly expenditures: $2,181

Amherst, Texas

Population: 1,099

Livability: 61

Monthly mortgage: $471

Monthly necessities: $1,734

Total monthly expenditures: $2,205

Freeport, Illinois

Population: 24,087

Livability: 72

Monthly mortgage: $631

Monthly necessities: $1,764

Total monthly expenditures: $2,395

Cleveland, Ohio

Population: 374,861

Livability: 70

Monthly mortgage: $622

Monthly necessities: $1,690

Total monthly expenditures: $2,312

New Castle, Pennsylvania

Population: 21,992

Livability: 78

Monthly mortgage: $780

Monthly necessities: $1,656

Total monthly expenditures: $2,436

Jackson, Mississippi

Population: 156,803

Livability: 63

Monthly mortgage: $401

Monthly necessities: $1,758

Total monthly expenditures: $2,159

Borger, Texas

Population: 12,612

Livability: 73

Monthly mortgage: $526

Monthly necessities: $1,751

Total monthly expenditures: $2,276

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Population: 18,647

Livability: 78

Monthly mortgage: $573

Monthly necessities: $1,778

Total monthly expenditures: $2,351

Robstown, Texas

Population: 10,372

Livability: 78

Monthly mortgage: $553

Monthly necessities: $1,791

Total monthly expenditures: $2,344

Pampa, Texas

Population: 16,817

Livability: 76

Monthly mortgage: $528

Monthly necessities: $1,762

Total monthly expenditures: $2,291

Akron, Ohio

Population: 191,483

Livability: 81

Monthly mortgage: $699

Monthly necessities: $1,662

Total monthly expenditures: $2,361