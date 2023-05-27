The best cheap earbuds to buy this Memorial Day — save big from Amazon, Target and more
You might not be an audiophile, but everyone can appreciate a rockin' set of earbuds. This Memorial Day is a great time to pick up a few extra pair, especially if you have a tendency to lose yours! (And if you do, you're in good company. Mine have met my washing machine several times.) There are tons of lesser-known brands out there with quality products that are seeing mega sales this weekend from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, so make sure you don't miss your chance to try out a few great earbuds without breaking the bank.
CXK Wireless Earbuds$10 $51Save $41 with coupon
Psier Wireless Earbuds$10 $61Save $51 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15 $60Save $45 with coupon
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$16 $30Save $14
Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$20 $40Save $20
Tozo G1 Wireless Earbuds$21 $50Save $29 with coupon
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds$22 $70Save $48
Hkerr Wireless Earbuds$22 $30Save $8
Skullcandy Dime II True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$23 $30Save $7
JLab Go Air Wireless Earbuds$25 $30Save $5
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$30 $35Save $5
CXK Wireless Earbuds
One verified reviewer said, "Given that my base experience with earbuds thus far has been with the limited wired or quite noticeably cheap knockoffs (the last of which I had to be wary of wearing earrings in case of accidentally skipping a song), these have been a god send at a reasonable price! Durable, long lasting, and quick to charge, I can't find fault or need to search elsewhere. I've had these for months and they still work great."
Psier Wireless Earbuds
"I bought these because I keep losing earbuds. The quality on these is amazing. I use them to work out, they fit great and never slide. Sound is good. After having them for a while the battery life is wonderful I use them daily and only have to charge them once every few weeks." one fan raved.
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds
"These are my favorite earbuds! I've been using them for almost 3 months and I'm still happy. They work perfectly, the sound quality is great [and] the battery life is spectacular. I use these all the time and I charge them about once a week! I was a little weary about buying earbuds for such a low price but I am very satisfied with my purchase." said one five-star fan.
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds
"Love these," said one user. "I have major sensory and sound issues so these are a life saver in busy places. It’s so cool that the case recharges them and it holds a charge for a long time. I have never had them die on me. I can have them in my purse for months before charging again (not using them every day but popping them in for the grocery store or the dentist or whatever)."
Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
"The earbuds looks beautiful in person. The noise cancellation works great. Once I have the earbuds on, the background noise is minimized. The pairing is fast and easy. The charger case is cute with perfect size. I have used it for several days and have not had to recharge this case yet," said one user.
Tozo G1 Wireless Earbuds
"Affordability without sacrificing quality, as Tozo does best," said one fan. "The Tozo G1 earbuds are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable pair of wireless earbuds. These earbuds are packed with features and deliver exceptional sound quality that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophiles."
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds
One shopper said, "The sound quality and fitting of the earbuds is awesome. Battery life is also good. Using it for the last 4 days and still it shows 70 percent battery left."
Hkerr Wireless Earbuds
"I'm so happy and impressed with these," said one fan. "I bought these to replace an older pair that went missing. The old ones had a port for charging, but I greatly prefer the charging case with these that clear indicates the amount of battery remaining. I used the smallest ear cushions and I find them to be very comfortable and they don't fall out. I looked at a bunch before selecting these and can't believe the quality for the price!"
"I have had these for over 2 years now and they still work as great as the day I bought them. I use them all the time for both talking on the phone, and also music. Quality is impeccable for either. Great sound, holds a charge, long battery life, great functionality and I love the case. I could not be happier with my purchase!" said one shopper.
JLab Go Air Wireless Earbuds
One shopper said, "[These] true wireless headphones [are a] steal. They come with a burn-in tool on the JLabs app on iOS/Android which can help you tune these headphones into their peak performance. I love that it comes with a built-in USB adapter so all I have to do is plug it into a USB jack and you’re good."
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones
"Ever since the first musical notes rang out from my new TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones, I knew I was in for an audio experience unlike any other. As a dedicated audiophile, I've sampled an array of earbuds, each promising unique features and exceptional sound quality. However, these TAGRY earbuds have surpassed all others in a crucial aspect – volume," said one music lover.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
