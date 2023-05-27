The best cheap earbuds to buy this Memorial Day — save big from Amazon, Target and more

Save big this Memorial Day on your favorite earbud brands. (Photo: Amazon)

You might not be an audiophile, but everyone can appreciate a rockin' set of earbuds. This Memorial Day is a great time to pick up a few extra pair, especially if you have a tendency to lose yours! (And if you do, you're in good company. Mine have met my washing machine several times.) There are tons of lesser-known brands out there with quality products that are seeing mega sales this weekend from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, so make sure you don't miss your chance to try out a few great earbuds without breaking the bank.

CXK CXK Wireless Earbuds $10 $51 Save $41 with coupon These earbuds have up to 36 total hours of playback time, as well as 13mm drivers to produce bombastic sound quality. Don't forget to snatch the on-page coupon to save an extra 50% off. Save $41 with coupon $10 at Amazon

One verified reviewer said, "Given that my base experience with earbuds thus far has been with the limited wired or quite noticeably cheap knockoffs (the last of which I had to be wary of wearing earrings in case of accidentally skipping a song), these have been a god send at a reasonable price! Durable, long lasting, and quick to charge, I can't find fault or need to search elsewhere. I've had these for months and they still work great."

PSIER Psier Wireless Earbuds $10 $61 Save $51 with coupon These are sports-focused earbuds, so they give a better fit when you're on the move. You'll get over 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, or 50 hours total with the case — perfect for long weekends like this one! Save $51 with coupon $10 at Amazon

"I bought these because I keep losing earbuds. The quality on these is amazing. I use them to work out, they fit great and never slide. Sound is good. After having them for a while the battery life is wonderful I use them daily and only have to charge them once every few weeks." one fan raved.

ZIUTY Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon What do you get when you combine waterproofing, 50 hours of battery life, and an on-case LED display? Ziuty earbuds, obviously. Don't forget to clip the $5 coupon. Save $45 with coupon $15 at Amazon

"These are my favorite earbuds! I've been using them for almost 3 months and I'm still happy. They work perfectly, the sound quality is great [and] the battery life is spectacular. I use these all the time and I charge them about once a week! I was a little weary about buying earbuds for such a low price but I am very satisfied with my purchase." said one five-star fan.

TOZO Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 Tozo buds are fan favorites for a reason, and the sleek design plus a total 22 hour battery life will make a believer out of you. $16 at Amazon

"Love these," said one user. "I have major sensory and sound issues so these are a life saver in busy places. It’s so cool that the case recharges them and it holds a charge for a long time. I have never had them die on me. I can have them in my purse for months before charging again (not using them every day but popping them in for the grocery store or the dentist or whatever)."

Cshidworld Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 Another great budget option, the Cshidworld 'buds are a popular seller. They hold up to three hours of music or six hours of talk time and can be recharged six times off the case. You can also get up to six hours of playback time after just one hour of charging. $20 at Walmart

"The earbuds looks beautiful in person. The noise cancellation works great. Once I have the earbuds on, the background noise is minimized. The pairing is fast and easy. The charger case is cute with perfect size. I have used it for several days and have not had to recharge this case yet," said one user.

TOZO Tozo G1 Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon These ultra-fast earbuds are great for gamers — plus they boast a unique design that looks awesome while also acting as a battery life monitor. Save $29 with coupon $21 at Amazon

"Affordability without sacrificing quality, as Tozo does best," said one fan. "The Tozo G1 earbuds are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable pair of wireless earbuds. These earbuds are packed with features and deliver exceptional sound quality that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophiles."

ZINGBIRD Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $22 $70 Save $48 These earbuds come with a 12 month warranty, and are rated for more than 30,000 hours of use. They're also nearly universally compatible with any phone, be it Android or iPhone. $22 at Walmart

One shopper said, "The sound quality and fitting of the earbuds is awesome. Battery life is also good. Using it for the last 4 days and still it shows 70 percent battery left."

HKERR Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $22 $30 Save $8 Touch-sensitive controls make these earbuds easy to use while on the move, and the one-step pairing feature streamlines the setup process for even the most tech-adverse person. $22 at Amazon

"I'm so happy and impressed with these," said one fan. "I bought these to replace an older pair that went missing. The old ones had a port for charging, but I greatly prefer the charging case with these that clear indicates the amount of battery remaining. I used the smallest ear cushions and I find them to be very comfortable and they don't fall out. I looked at a bunch before selecting these and can't believe the quality for the price!"

Target Skullcandy Dime II True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $23 $30 Save $7 With a built-in microphone for easy chatting, water resistance to stand up to sweat and rain, and a total of 12 hours of battery life, these buds won't let you down. $23 at Target

"I have had these for over 2 years now and they still work as great as the day I bought them. I use them all the time for both talking on the phone, and also music. Quality is impeccable for either. Great sound, holds a charge, long battery life, great functionality and I love the case. I could not be happier with my purchase!" said one shopper.

One shopper said, "[These] true wireless headphones [are a] steal. They come with a burn-in tool on the JLabs app on iOS/Android which can help you tune these headphones into their peak performance. I love that it comes with a built-in USB adapter so all I have to do is plug it into a USB jack and you’re good."

TAGRY Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $30 $35 Save $5 These Bluetooth earbuds have 60 hours of playback and an LED display on the outside of the case that tells you exactly how much charge you have remaining. $30 at Amazon

"Ever since the first musical notes rang out from my new TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones, I knew I was in for an audio experience unlike any other. As a dedicated audiophile, I've sampled an array of earbuds, each promising unique features and exceptional sound quality. However, these TAGRY earbuds have surpassed all others in a crucial aspect – volume," said one music lover.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.