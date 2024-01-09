Our Best Celery Recipes Celebrate the Underappreciated Vegetable
This crunchy co-star may just be the missing piece to your delicious recipe!
Celery is often overlooked and underappreciated when it comes to cooking. It may not have main character energy all the time, but this crisp ingredient may be just the co-star your dish needs. This versatile vegetable is a beautiful addition to stuffing, soup, salad, sandwiches, and all different types of casseroles. Read on to discover our best celery recipes.
Pork Chops with Spinach-Apricot Stuffing
These hearty pork chops are stuffed with a sweet and savory filling made with spinach, dried apricots, celery, and herbs de Provence. The pork chops can be cooked on a skillet or on the grill until tender and juicy.
Matzo Ball Soup
Few things are more comforting than a bowl of hearty matzo ball soup. This soup is loaded with golden matzo balls, tender chicken, and tons of fresh vegetables including celery, carrots, onion, and turnip. Each spoonful will wrap you up in a big warm hug.
Parmesan Cheese and Italian Sausage Stuffing
If you’re looking to switch up your traditional stuffing recipe, this spicy Italian version is the perfect option. Airy ciabatta bread cubes are tossed with mild sausage, crisp vegetables like celery and onion, and tons of fresh herbs before being smothered in sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. There’s crunchy texture and savory flavor in each bite.
Crisp Catfish with Apple-Celery Slaw
Celery is the crunchy element in this dinner party-worthy dish. Catfish is crusted with a cornmeal batter and pan fried. It's then served with a sweet and tangy slaw composed of crispy celery, apple, and cabbage that's tossed in a lemon-honey vinaigrette.
Celery and Apple Salad with Walnuts
This salad packs a crunch, that’s for sure! Celery, apples, walnuts, and red onion make a beautiful texture combination. Finish this celery recipe with a vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon, and honey. This celery salad is perfect for lunch or as a side dish with dinner.
Julienned Snow Peas, Celery, and Radish Salad
This salad may be light, but it’s packed with flavors textures of snow peas, celery, and bendive, Marcona almonds, and Manchego cheese. Create piles of each element before tossing in a simple vinaigrette made with sherry vinegar and honey. Top it off with those crisp celery leaves, and you’ll be fine dining right at home.
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
People don’t often think of serving chicken salad as a hot dish, but this casserole is hearty, comforting, and delicious. Cubes of cooked chicken breast are tossed with crunchy celery, bell peppers, cheese, and cream of chicken soup before being transferred to a casserole dish. Top the celery recipe with corn flakes and nutty almonds.
Slow Cooker Chestnut-Bacon Stuffing
While we’re encouraged to roast chestnuts by an open fire, here you can just toss them in the slow cooker with stuffing ingredients like mushrooms, leeks, and celery. While this mouth-watering stuff cooks, you can focus on the rest of your holiday menu.
Buffalo-Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich
This buffalo chicken sandwich brings the heat! Cool things off with a homemade celery slaw that's tossed with creamy blue cheese dressing. Serve on hamburger buns and top with more crumbled blue cheese.
Pull-Apart Stuffing Ring
If you love stuffing, imagine how much you’d like a pull apart bread made with all the classic stuffing flavors. A combination of stuffing and rolls are shaped into a wreath for easy sharing and devouring.
Shaved Celery and Mushroom Salad with Pecorino
This celery salad recipe is filled with mushrooms, Pecorino cheese, and sliced celery. Toss the veggies in a bright, lemony dressing and serve the crunchy salad with chicken, fish, or your favorite main dish.
BLT Potato Salad
Celery adds the crunchy element to this take on classic potato salad. Echo the flavors of summer's favorite sandwich by adding bacon, lettuce, and tomato to a creamy new potato mixture.
Shaved Fennel & Celery Salad
This celery salad recipe easy to prepare as a lunch or dinner side salad. Cool celery is combined with fennel, and Parmesan cheese before being tossed in a citrusy dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, and minced shallot.
Curry Chicken Salad with Couscous
Israeli couscous is the base of this healthy celery recipe. To assemble the salad, toss cooked chicken with curry powder and place it on the couscous. Top with sliced vegies and finish with a green onion dressing.
Celery Tonic
Celery isn’t just for cooking. This versatile vegetable makes a beautiful addition to cocktails, like this tonic made with gin, celery juice, lime juice, and simple syrup. Serve it over plenty of ice with a celery stalk garnish for a refreshing beverage.
