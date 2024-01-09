Our Best Celery Recipes Celebrate the Underappreciated Vegetable

This crunchy co-star may just be the missing piece to your delicious recipe!

Celery is often overlooked and underappreciated when it comes to cooking. It may not have main character energy all the time, but this crisp ingredient may be just the co-star your dish needs. This versatile vegetable is a beautiful addition to stuffing, soup, salad, sandwiches, and all different types of casseroles. Read on to discover our best celery recipes.

These hearty pork chops are stuffed with a sweet and savory filling made with spinach, dried apricots, celery, and herbs de Provence. The pork chops can be cooked on a skillet or on the grill until tender and juicy.

Few things are more comforting than a bowl of hearty matzo ball soup. This soup is loaded with golden matzo balls, tender chicken, and tons of fresh vegetables including celery, carrots, onion, and turnip. Each spoonful will wrap you up in a big warm hug.

If you’re looking to switch up your traditional stuffing recipe, this spicy Italian version is the perfect option. Airy ciabatta bread cubes are tossed with mild sausage, crisp vegetables like celery and onion, and tons of fresh herbs before being smothered in sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. There’s crunchy texture and savory flavor in each bite.

Celery is the crunchy element in this dinner party-worthy dish. Catfish is crusted with a cornmeal batter and pan fried. It's then served with a sweet and tangy slaw composed of crispy celery, apple, and cabbage that's tossed in a lemon-honey vinaigrette.

This salad packs a crunch, that’s for sure! Celery, apples, walnuts, and red onion make a beautiful texture combination. Finish this celery recipe with a vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon, and honey. This celery salad is perfect for lunch or as a side dish with dinner.

This salad may be light, but it’s packed with flavors textures of snow peas, celery, and bendive, Marcona almonds, and Manchego cheese. Create piles of each element before tossing in a simple vinaigrette made with sherry vinegar and honey. Top it off with those crisp celery leaves, and you’ll be fine dining right at home.

People don’t often think of serving chicken salad as a hot dish, but this casserole is hearty, comforting, and delicious. Cubes of cooked chicken breast are tossed with crunchy celery, bell peppers, cheese, and cream of chicken soup before being transferred to a casserole dish. Top the celery recipe with corn flakes and nutty almonds.

While we’re encouraged to roast chestnuts by an open fire, here you can just toss them in the slow cooker with stuffing ingredients like mushrooms, leeks, and celery. While this mouth-watering stuff cooks, you can focus on the rest of your holiday menu.

This buffalo chicken sandwich brings the heat! Cool things off with a homemade celery slaw that's tossed with creamy blue cheese dressing. Serve on hamburger buns and top with more crumbled blue cheese.

If you love stuffing, imagine how much you’d like a pull apart bread made with all the classic stuffing flavors. A combination of stuffing and rolls are shaped into a wreath for easy sharing and devouring.

This celery salad recipe is filled with mushrooms, Pecorino cheese, and sliced celery. Toss the veggies in a bright, lemony dressing and serve the crunchy salad with chicken, fish, or your favorite main dish.

Celery adds the crunchy element to this take on classic potato salad. Echo the flavors of summer's favorite sandwich by adding bacon, lettuce, and tomato to a creamy new potato mixture.

This celery salad recipe easy to prepare as a lunch or dinner side salad. Cool celery is combined with fennel, and Parmesan cheese before being tossed in a citrusy dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, and minced shallot.

Israeli couscous is the base of this healthy celery recipe. To assemble the salad, toss cooked chicken with curry powder and place it on the couscous. Top with sliced vegies and finish with a green onion dressing.

Celery isn’t just for cooking. This versatile vegetable makes a beautiful addition to cocktails, like this tonic made with gin, celery juice, lime juice, and simple syrup. Serve it over plenty of ice with a celery stalk garnish for a refreshing beverage.

