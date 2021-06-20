Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale is epic! Score Sony, Samsung, Bose and more, starting at $10

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This weekend's sale extravaganza is here to remind us why it's not called Meh Buy or Okay Buy — it's Best Buy! Got it? Good. (Photo: Getty Images)

Folks, it's been quite a year (make that 15 months!). But as we emerge into the sunlight — quite literally, with summer's official launch in just a few days — we have a lot of catching up to do. Surf, sand, pool, play — sure. But also shopping. This weekend brings some of the best deals of the season. Ready to upgrade and save big on the latest and greatest in tech? You've come to the right place.

Best Buy has just dropped a motherlode of deep discounts as part of the retailer's Bigger Deal Savings Event on just about everything — from 4K TVs and wireless headphones to smart-home gear and kitchen appliances. The savings are massive this weekend, so treat yourself and scoop up what you need (or just really, really want) before it sells out.

We rounded up the top offerings at Best Buy's Bigger Deal Savings Event, with prices starting at just $10. Scroll and shop below:

TVs

In case you need that summer vacation to the Rockies to be virtual, Sony's latest and greatest is $250 off. (Photo: Best Buy)

On sale for $900 (down from $1,150), this Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is the latest from this iconic manufacturer. Its massive 65-inch 4K display delivers images you can practically reach out and touch. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay, well, black.

"This is an excellent product. We upgraded our TV to this Sony," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "The picture is great. Our last TV was a 65-inch, so side-by-side this TV is a definite upgrade. The sound system is great and the Smart TV process is very responsive to our wireless internet connection. The TV connected to my phone and the voice recognition was simple to set up...."

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sony 65-inch 4K stunner features Google TV. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps like NBA Jam, Fortnite and Crossy Road — you won't get that with Fire TV or Roku. Just sync a wireless gaming controller via Bluetooth and you’re all set to get your game on.

Check out more TV deals below:

Earbuds & headphones

These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will outperform your Airpods, and for much less. How do you like them apples? (Photo: Best Buy)

It's easy to get distracted by quirky design flourishes and exotic add-ons, but at the end of the day, earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. Second-most, they want them at a great price. Well, get ready to check both boxes: These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $90 (in aura blue), or $60 off, at Best Buy — offer crisp, clear sound and punchy bass. The battery life is amazing: You'll get 11 hours per charge, plus an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case. That's nearly a full day of use! In a pinch? An hour of playback requires just a three-minute quick boost. You'll love this feature when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location. "Good sound quality and noise cancelation can silence a barking dog," shared a Best Buy fan. Woof!

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Tablets & smartphones

We haven't seen a tablet deal this impressive since Moses descended from the mountain. (Photo: Best Buy)

Been hankering to expand your computer arsenal with a tablet without going into hock? Here's the deal you've been waiting for. On sale for $200 (was $230), the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 weighs just over a pound and features 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). That's got it all over Apple’s entry level tablet, which isn’t expandable. And unlike the iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.

Also out-Apple-ing Apple? The A7's camera set is better than the one that comes with the iPad. It has an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. "Mostly use for mobile gaming. Tried to play PS4 remote play, and it worked," reported a satisfied gamer. "Sound is great and build quality is better than iPad. Speed is seamless."

Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in gray and gold.

Check out more tablet and smartphone deals below:

Video Games

Grab a controller and make these your Dogs days of summer. (Photo: Best Buy)

Just because it's fun-in-the-sun season doesn't mean you won't need to keep yourself flush with new gaming challenges. We've found a great one. Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One (also compatible with Xbox Series X) is now on sale for nearly 70 percent off — down from $60 to just $20. This action/adventure game and third installment in the franchise from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds, and an absolute steal at this price.

"This game is very fun to play," raved a happy gamer. "The setting is amazing and the attention to detail makes it better.... I bought this for my grandson and he absolutely loved the story so much, he accidentally stayed up all night long playing the game. He said the storyline is very interesting and fun to complete. He also says he likes the fact you get to choose strangers off the streets to work on your team. He has always loved technology so he absolutely loves this game and this view of what the future might be like."

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart-home gadgets

It's time for an alarm clock that'll have you starting the day plugged in, wised up and entertained. (Photo: Best Buy)

It's 2021 — shouldn't you be asking a bit more from your alarm clock? Elevate the mundane with the Lenovo Smart Clock. It's powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and that podcast you love.

"Replaced my old alarm clock and a Google mini speaker with one device," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "...I tell it good night when I am ready for bed and it turns off my lights, tells me the weather tomorrow and what is on my calendar the next day just like a Google mini can do. Plus the clock face can show the current temperature along with the time."

Really, who couldn’t use all the help they can get rousing themselves from bed in the morning? So why not let the Lenovo Smart Clock do it in digital style, and for just $50 (down from $80) at Best Buy?

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

This summer, get the sand out of your carpet while you're out getting it between your toes.(Photo: Best Buy)

Sun's up, the park, beach and bicycle await; this is no time to be stuck at home vacuuming. In other words: It's time to get yourself a robo vac! Turn it on, walk out the door and come home to a living space gloriously free of pet hair, dander, dust, dirt, crumbs and other ickiness. And do it for a song: Down from $650 to just $288, the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum has a dual digital navigation system that allows it to map your home’s floor landscape and avoid bumping into walls, scratching up furniture or tumbling down stairs. It can also tackle all sorts of household surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets and tile, while its one-pint dust bin has more than enough capacity to keep up with up to 100 minutes of battery life per charge.

"I love my Bob," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "It does a fantastic job of cleaning my floors; the convenience and ease of use allows me to have my house looking clean with the simple touch of a button! The bonus is the excellent customer service if you have any questions or concerns with your Bob. Highly recommended!!"

Find the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum in steel and gold.

Check out more robotic vacuum deals below:

Home Office

This Chromebook's a shining example of high performance and low, low price. (Photo: Best Buy)

All that working from home for the past year-plus have probably put a beating on your laptop. Maybe it's time for a replacement. From a top-of-the-line manufacturer. At a hefty discount. Here you go: The excellent Lenovo Chromebook C340 is on sale for just $329 (down from $499) at Best Buy. That’s $170 off the original price!

This Lenovo Chromebook C340 has a generous 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display at 1080p. Oh, and did we mention that it's also a tablet? Just rotate the screen on its 360-degree hinges and voila! It has 4GB of memory, 64GB of on-board storage, and its powerful Intel Core i3 processor makes navigating from app to app quick and seamless — go from Google Docs to Zoom to Netflix in no time.

Shoppers love it all, not to mention the C340's 10-hour battery life. "A terrific computer. I was online and had downloaded all my old files and programs within 30 minutes of opening the box," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "The speed is great, the imagery sharp, the sound divine. And it looks cool...I use this primarily for streaming movies and other relatively simple tasks, but I know others who use it for much more."

Check out more home-office deals below:

Kitchen

Looks like a face, doesn't it? Well, go ahead and stuff its gob; in no time at all you'll be ready to stuff your own. (Photo: Best Buy)

How 'bout some home-cooking convenience? On sale for $50 (was $100), the Insignia Analog Air Fryer lets you fry, roast or bake your favorite foods at temperatures up to 400 degrees — whip up anything from chicken to veggies to breaded tilapia!

The large five-quart basket can hold up to five servings, so it's great for having friends over for hangouts. Its timer features automatic shutoff, so you'll never have to stress about burning your food or blowing up your electric bill. This air fryer also has a sleek stainless steel finish with an easy-to-navigate dial display, while its basket and pan are dishwasher-safe, so fewer dirty dishes to worry about. If you've ever deep-fried something in oil you know how messy your counter and walls can get, but not when using this baby! Clean, smart, and healthy — the Insignia might just be our new role model!

We're not alone in our admiration. "This air fryer is easy to use," reported a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "Nice and simple so that I can teach my kids how to use it for little items. Great size. I have a family of five and it gets the job done. So far I have cooked things like bacon, broccoli, steak, chicken, salmon, potatoes, zucchini fries and reheated pizza, fries and more! I would recommend it!"

Oh, and have we mentioned that it's half price right now?

Check out more kitchen deals below:

