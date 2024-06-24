The best burrito in NC comes from this Wilmington restaurant, according to 2 national lists

A pressed burrito at Beer Barrio, 34 N Front St. in downtown Wilmington, N.C.

In not one -- but two -- national review roundups, a Wilmington restaurant came out on top and is said to serve the best burrito in North Carolina. For nine years, Beer Barrio has been serving tacos, draft beer, margaritas and (of course) burritos at 34 N. Front St. in downtown.

And they’ve received similar accolades before. But now their signature pressed burrito was named the best in the state by both loveFood.com and Far & Wide.

The U.K.-based loveFOOD.com compiled user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experiences of their team members. The Far & Wide travel site pulled from Yelp reviews to name the one they deemed “the best.” They noted that the pressed burritos are a “child of a normal burrito and a quesadilla, and locals can’t get enough of them.”

“Yes, they are pressed on our flat-top grill, so they’re crispy and melty,” said Hayley Jensen, an owner at Beer Barrio.

They’re also served with a side of guacamole and sour cream, no extra charge. You can get them filled with smoky black beans, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese. Diners can choose to add beef, grilled chicken, pulled pork or Al Pasto as a filling, too.

And though this isn’t the first time they’ve gotten this honor, Jensen said that she’s thrilled with the announcements.

