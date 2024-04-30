Who has the best burgers in the Wilmington area? Vote for your favorite!

Some conversations never seem to get old for foodies in the Wilmington area. One of them is about the best burgers around. The options in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties include thick patties, smashed ones, creative takes and simple diner-style presentations. They are from food trucks and gastropubs. There really is a burger for every occasion.

So, we decided to come up with some definitive answers – and put it to StarNews readers. For this poll, we’ve gathered some of those eateries most frequently mentioned when it comes to talking about the best local burgers. To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. (I know there are some favorites not on the list, including some of mine. Let me know what other burgers we may have missed by emailing aballard@gannett.com.)

Angus Grill, Wilmington

Although this restaurant wasn’t born in the Wilmington area, two of its five location can now be found here at 6331 Carolina Beach Road and 1001 N. Fourth St. There are other items on the menu, but it really is all about the burgers -- with 25 options. Favorites include the Fried Green Tomato Burger and the Big Wisconsin Burger.

Burg-Dog Grill, Shallotte

This restaurant is a consistent favorite at 150 Holden Beach Road SW. Bobby and Freida Huffstetler make many of the elements for their classic options daily and by hand -- from handmade patties to the slaw and house-favorite chili.

Burgaw Brewing, Burgaw

It hasn't been around long, but this brew pub at the 103 S. Wright St. in Burgaw is already earning rave reviews for its elevated comfort fare, from the country ham dip to the pork rinds. Their Burgaw Burger is served diner style with all the fixings.

Fork n Cork, Wilmington

If you're looking for something a little different than typical ground beef, the menu at 122 Market St. downtown offers lots of unique options, like the Hot Mess burger and Duck Duck Goose burger made with a ground duck patty and goose pate. There's also a Build Your Own, if you want to go simple, or creative.

Grimmburger, food truck

The name for this mobile burger joint comes from owners, Matt and Sammy Jo Grimm. But they make the most of the foreboding imagery with their branding and burger names like the spicy Carolina Reaper and the Gravedigger with bacon and their signature pimento cheese. As they would say, the burgers are “so good, they’re to die for.”

Island Burgers and Bites, Carolina Beach

If you pull into the former gas station at the corner of Lake Park Boulevard and Carl Winner Drive in Carolina Beach, you can still fill your (metaphorical) tank with the burgers (and other options) at this quick service restaurant. It was also named a top spot for burgers in North Carolina by Yelp in 2022.

Little Bit's Grill, Oak Island

Kim Bifano has taken over the restaurant established by her mother at 5902 E. Oak Island Drive and is continuing the tradition of preparing the popular burgers, which are available in large and small sizes and made on the well-seasoned flat top grill.

Merritt’s Burger House, Wilmington

If you’re craving a true old-school experience, there’s really nothing like this restaurant that has been a part of the Wilmington community since 1958. The drive-in is a cash only eatery with personal service, toasted buns and griddled patties at 2338 Carolina Beach Road.

Mess Hall, Wilmington

There aren't many burgers on the menu at 2156 Wrightsville Ave. in Wilmington's Cargo District but they're consistently a favorite with local burger lovers, especially the Samburger, named in honor of owner Sam Steger. It has cheddar, bacon, onion straws, caramelized onion and Mess Sauce on a potato roll -- served with tots, of course.

Oklahoma’s Original Burger, Wilmington

When this spot opened at The Pointe at Barclay, it brought along a new burger style, at least to many locals. This particular way smashes thin burger patties into thinly sliced onion for extra flavor. While there’s only one Oklahoma’s now, the owners say that more could be on the way to the Wilmington area.

The Original Salt Works, Wilmington

This diner at 6301 Oleander Drive has been a part of the Wilmington restaurant scene for 50 years and counting. Many people think of this spot first for their breakfasts and comfort food. But the owner says he will put his burgers up against any others in the area.

Platypus & Gnome, Wrightsville Beach area

This restaurant is now at its new location at 7205 Wrightsville Ave. and serving pizzas. But the burgers are still a big draw, and available in elk and duck varieties. One of the favorites it the Platyburger with a house made blend of ground brisket, short rib and chuck.

Poe’s Tavern, Wrightsville Beach

Of the four regional locations of this restaurant, one is at 212 Causeway Dr. in Wrightsville Beach with an open-air vibe and indoor and outdoor seating. It's a little brighter than Edgar Allan Poe's works -- but you can still find a dozen or so burgers with names like Rue Morgue and Annabelle Lee.

P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, Wilmington and Leland

This locally grown chain offers ample opportunity to try their customizable burgers at locations from Porters Neck to Monkey Junction and in Leland. The newest is at the Crossroads at Independence shopping center. More good news is that the burgers typically come with a side of their seasoned hand-cut fries.

Rebellion NC, Wilmington

Among the pub grub at 15 S. Front St. in downtown Wilmington is a selection of burgers and frequent specials. The signature Rebellion has two patties of the restaurant's custom burger blend topped with bourbon bacon jam, bacon, aged cheddar, bourbon barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a potato bun.

Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar, Carolina Beach

The owners of this new spot at 604 N, Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach say their burger has a delicious pedigree. It;s a recipe served at their previous restaurant -- and one they took to the World Food Championship one year. And, yes, it showed well there.

Smash N Dash, food truck and Castle Hayne

As their names suggests, smash burgers are kind of the thing for this food truck business. (Although bacon wrapped hot dogs are another specialty.) In addition to many appearances as a food truck, you can also find this business at the Cape Fear Community College's North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in their commissary.

SurfDog Brews & Bites, Surf City

At 204 N. New River Drive, the menu's burger section includes seven signature styles, all named for places around Topsail Island, from Hampstead to Holly Ridge. The Surf City, for example, comes with secret sauce, pepperjack cheese and bacon.

True Blue, Wilmington

Thrift foodies know that Wednesdays are when you can get a $5 smash burger from 4 to 7 p.m. from more than one location of restaurant family. It's available at Butcher & Table in The Forum, Beat Street in Wilmington's Cargo District, in the South Front District at Butcher & Barrel.

Winnie’s Tavern, Wilmington

With branding that proudly proclaims they serve Wilmington’s best burger; the secret is out about this longtime local's favorite at 1895 Burnett Blvd. The Trailer Park Burger with fried green tomatoes, bacon, and pimento cheese has been featured on the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and other national media outlets.

