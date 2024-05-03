Best burgers and May events in this week's food and restaurant news

Welcome to the weekly Port City Foodies newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Allison Ballard. It seems too soon, but – yes! -- it’s May. The North Carolina coast is now heading non-stop to what looks to be a busy summer season. Are you ready? For the best burgers? We have this fun reader poll to determine local favorites. And there are so, so many events at local restaurants, breweries and more. And that’s just the start, read more about this week’s food and drink news below.

Do you have a favorite burger?

It can be a contentious question for local foodies. Everyone seems to have one (or two) favorites of this American classic. We decided to find out which one comes out on top for local readers. Here’s a list of 20 of those restaurants most commonly mentioned in this debate. And thousands of votes have been cast already. Have you added yours?

It’s also worth noting that I’ve already received more emails about burgers than I do for other articles. Most mentioned their favorites that *weren’t* on the list. So, feel free to add yours, too.

What’s new on the food scene?

The Burgaw Now Own Your Own contest – which offered chefs a chance to design and run their own restaurant in Pender County – drew culinary talent from all over. Including chefs from the Wilmington area, too. Many of them said the added attention has made new opportunities possible. While the original owner has since backed out of the project, two other finalists are opening two eateries in Burgaw. We have the details – as well as information about possibilities that other local chefs are working on. Read more here.

Plus, two downtown favorites – YoSake and The Husk – have new owners. (Don't worry! Nothing is changing, they said.) The renovated Roudabush building has three floors and word has it that with this change, something new is coming to the third. We’ll keep you posted as we know more.

Have you marked your calendar?

Hoo boy! There’s a lot happening this month. More even than I could include in this list. But it’s at least a place to start if you’re hoping to celebrate the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo this weekend, and then Mother’s Day and wine dinners and more later in May.

Let’s get social

