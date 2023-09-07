Get the Best of Both Machines With a Microwave Toaster Oven Combo

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Anyone tight on kitchen space knows the beauty of a two-in-one appliance. With a toaster oven and microwave combination machine, you’ll be on your way to faster meals in no time, while saving on counter space. The best models bring together the main functions of each appliance: heating food quickly, toasting bread or a bagel, crisping up frozen pizza, and warming leftovers without losing texture.

Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave

What We Like

Includes air fryer and convection

Even heat for microwaving

Keep-warm function

What We Don’t Like

Fan makes it bulky

This Galanz four-in-one microwave, air fryer, toaster, and conventional oven combination can do everything from air frying wings to defrosting meat for dinner. It has “inverter” technology that promises more even heating than standard microwaves and comes with multiple accessories, including a silicone cooking mat to prevent spills and splatters and a nonstick turnable. The air fryer capability features a kit that contains a mesh screen for air circulation and an elevating stand. Available in stainless steel and black, it’s more attractive than many microwaves and offers far more features.

Price at time of publish: $300

Capacity: 1.2 cubic feet | Watts: 1,000 | Dimensions: 21.25 x 22.25 x 12.56 inches

Panasonic NN-GN68KS 2-in-1 Microwave Oven

What We Like

Broiling rack

“Genius sensor” auto-adjusts power

Compact Size

What We Don’t Like

Face has small script

In addition to heating foods evenly with inverter technology and a smart sensor that automatically adjusts the power and time based on the food you place in it, this Panasonic model yields ultra-crisp and brown results thanks to its broiler. The heating element is infrared, so you don’t have to be as concerned about any foods scorching from being too close to a gas flame. We appreciate its small size, which makes it an ideal fit for little counters, as well as its 18 preset menu options.

Price at time of publish: $310

Capacity: 1.1 cubic feet | Watts: 1,000 | Dimensions: 14.5 x 22 x 18 inches

Farberware FMO12AHTBSG 1.2 Cu. Ft 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Grill Function

What We Like

Extra wattage

Multiple sizes

10 power levels

What We Don’t Like

Heavy

Available in four different sizes, this Farberware combo is a moderately priced option that serves a solid purpose beyond its microwaving capabilities. The grill function can cook protein, toast bread, and everything between. Multi-stage cooking means that your food will be cooked evenly through changes in cooking levels that occur mid-cycle. With the option to use its automatic settings or program your own preferred time and power, you have plenty of control over exactly how your dishes are cooked and reheated. With 1,100 watts, it’s our most powerful pick.

Price at time of publish: $130

Capacity: 1.2 cubic feet | Watts: 1,100 | Dimensions: 17.3 x 20.5 x 12.8 inches

What to Look for in a Microwave Toaster Oven Combo

Functionality

Microwave toaster oven combos should offer at least two distinct features: the ability to heat your food like a normal microwave and to make toast and work as a conventional oven. Some combos have additional features, such as convection or grilling.

Wattage

A microwave toaster oven combo should have at least 1,000 watts of power. One of our choices has slightly more, at 1,100 watts. It’s important that the machine has enough oomph to heat your food in an expedient manner.

Size

Because this is an appliance combination that many people choose for tight spaces, check the dimensions to ensure it will fit on your counter. These appliances are mostly compact. Features such as an air fryer, which requires a large fan, will make for larger appliances.

FAQs

How does a microwave toaster oven combo work?

This combination appliance works the same ways that a microwave and toaster oven do separately. You’ll choose whether you want it to work as one or the other. There are settings for both oven options and microwave ones.

What can you make in a microwave toaster oven combo?

You can make everything in this appliance that you could in separate microwaves and toaster ovens. This includes popping popcorn, thawing frozen protein, crisping pizza, and toasting bread.

How do you clean a microwave toaster oven combo?

Depending on the model you choose, you’ll likely clean this the same way you would a traditional microwave. Wipe down the interior with warm water and soap on a washcloth or sponge and dry thoroughly. Just make sure to check the manual that comes with your machine for specific guidance from the manufacturer.

Why Trust The Spruce Eats?

Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author. She is always on the lookout for fun kitchen gadgets that are cost accessible and easy to use for home cooks.

