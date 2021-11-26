Walmart's Black Friday deals are still breaking the internet! Prices start as low as $10
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Black Friday deals are still going strong! The savings are incredible all around, and Walmart is leading the charge. The retailer just dropped a ton of discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
(Psst: Sign up for Walmart+ for free shipping!).
Check out Walmart's extended Black Friday deals below.
TVs
Prices for high-quality TVs from trusted brands like Samsung can approach astronomical territory really fast — so you need to jump on amazing deals like this one when they pop up. It's got easy-to-use smart TV capabilities, which we're always on the lookout for these days. Plus, the 65-inch screen is souped up with tech like Pure Color, HDR, Edge LEDs, and contrast enhancer, which all work together to deliver a crystal clear picture.
"If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. Amazing picture," gushed one reviewer.
Check out more deals on TVs below:
Samsung 32-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV, $448 (was $700), walmart.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K LED Smart TV, $698 (was $850), walmart.com
Hisense 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV, $448 (was $498), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED QLED Roku Smart TV, $898 (was $1,300), walmart.com
LG 75" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV, $848 (was $948), walmart.com
Headphones and earbuds
Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — which are on sale for $79, or $71 off, at Walmart — offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to an impressive 11 hours per charge (not counting the additional 11 hours you'll get from the included wireless charging case). That's nearly a full day of use! Plus, you can get an hour of playback with a three-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.
Calls will sound pristine thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise even when you’re in a busy location. "These earbuds are fantastic," raved a delighted Walmart shopper. "Samsung hit it out of the park with how easy they connect to my devices. All the features are cool. I especially like the ambient sound on them — it's really crystal clear."
Check out more headphone deals below:
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (was $179), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WIC200 Wireless In-ear Headphones, $25 (was $33), walmart.com
Mpow 65Hrs Bluetooth Headphones, $20 (was $48), walmart.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $190 (was $350), walmart.com
Video games
On sale for $14 (was $60), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. It follows a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 — the massacre of the Jedi Order. Now he must complete his Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down.
The award-winning title brings a lot of new gameplay and Force abilities — it's challenging in a good way. And gamers are patiently waiting for the next incarnation. "Very fun game. I loved exploring the environments, and the characters are great," shared a satisfied shopper and PS4 gamer. "When is the sequel out?"
Check out more video game deals below:
FIFA 22 (Xbox One), $26 (was $60), walmart.com
Death Stranding (PS4), $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Playstation Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Days Gone (PS4), $13 (was $60), walmart.com
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4), $10 (was $60), walmart.com
Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Smart home
One of the beautiful things about smart technology is that it allows you to combine a multitude of functions all at once. Like this (steeply!) discounted FitBit smartwatch, which can act as a command center for your smart-home tech, while monitoring your sleeping patterns, your heart rate and more. You can control your music stations as well as your calendar with just a glance.
In case you thought we were kidding, here's just one reviewer's assessment: "The alarm wakes me up daily; it keeps track of my health. The clock face is customizable...This is everything I was looking for in a smartwatch!"
Check out more smart home deals below:
La Crosse Technology Digital Soluna Sunrise & Sunset LCD Light Alarm Clock, $23 (was $50), walmart.com
RGB Floor Lamp, $71 (was $122), walmart.com
Cricut Joy Machine -DIY, Label Maker and Paper Cutter, $129 (was $149), walmart.com
Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager, $50 (was $130), walmart.com
MillonEssentials V4SHARK Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $50 (was $100), walmart.com
Wyze Color Bulb (two-pack), $19 (was $27), walmart.com
Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat, $87 (was $149), walmart.com
Vacuums
Hate having to vacuum all the time? Yeah, us too. Well, if you've ever heard someone suggest one of those fancy robot vacuums and you thought: 'Who can afford that', have we got a deal for you. Eufy is one of the most popular and powerful robovac brands around, and while this little baby usually goes for well over $300, it's currently on sale for less than half of that. Seriously! It's over $200 off!
Not only that, this high-end model comes with boundary mapping and boundary strips so it knows where to go and where not to. Use the app to schedule cleanings at your leisure.
Just listen to this relatable reviewer: "I love this thing! I have a cat and a dog. PLUS a man and a teenager. I used to sweep, then Swiffer every day. And when I didn't, you could tell. Now, I use this bad boy twice a day and I have more time for other things."
Check out more vacuum deals below:
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, $177 (was $275), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum, $279 (was $400), walmart.com
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $99 (was $180), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach, Handstick Vaccum Cleaner, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $29 (was $50), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $249 (was $600), walmart.com
Kitchenware
Who doesn't love crispy fries, or perfectly tender buffalo wings, or golden brown toast? This smart toaster does double duty as an air fryer, which means that all those crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside foods you love can be cooked up in just one handy appliance. It evenly cooks whatever goodies you place inside using little to no oil, making it healthier than traditional frying methods. It also has two racks, so you can make two meals in one shot (or cook up multiple batches).
"This toaster oven is excellent," shared a home cook. "I bake deserts and fries and wings and they all come out great. I loved the toaster oven so much that my friend bought one exactly like it to replace his disappointing toaster oven that he paid five times more for."
Check out more kitchenware sales below:
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (was $84), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 25 Piece Ceramic Nonstick Aluminum Easy Clean Cookware Set, $119 (was $159), walmart.com
Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $45 (was $80), walmart.com
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set, $18 (was $23), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier 5-Piece Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set, $45 (was $55), walmart.com
Air Fryer Toaster Oven Family Size Countertop Oven, $150 (was $300), walmart.com
Style
Who says you need to rely on diamonds for that telltale sparkle? These cubic zirconia stunners are enveloped in 18k gold and look like they cost you hundreds, if not thousands, more than you actually spent. Plus, for just $16 a pair, you can grab a bunch as stocking stuffers.
"They are gorgeous!" a shopper reported. "Completely stunning! Super shining, cute, very expensive look, very lightweight and comfortable to wear! I got a lot of compliments about them!"
Check out more style deals below:
Muk Luks Women's Melly Faux Fur Lined Bootie, $23 (was $65), walmart.com
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $17 (was $136), walmart.com
Free Assembly Women's Corduroy Knit Sweatshirt, $11 (was $22)), walmart.com
BAGATELLE.NYC Women's Puff Sleeve Snow Wash Cotton Top, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Muk Luks Women's and Women's Plus Long Sleeve Top and Pants, $16 (was $20), walmart.com
Beauty
This hydrating serum is packed with Vitamin C, which helps with a ton of skin care concerns — dullness, uneven skin tone, acne scars, and even fine lines. Plus, the antioxidant-rich formula helps protect the skin against environmental aggressors and pollution.
"I love how refreshing this feels on my mature skin!" one shopper noted. "I've used it twice/day for the last 3 to 4 years and won't even entertain replacing it with anything else — I like it that much!"
Check out more beauty deals below:
CHI 1″ Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
REN Skincare Glyco Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $27 (was $55), walmart.com
Obagi360 Retinol, $51 (was $69), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $28 (was $52), walmart.com
Bosley BosRevive Color Safe Conditioner, $33 (was $48), walmart.com
CHI Infra Treatment, $19 (was $32), walmart.com
Bedding
This fluffy throw is so much more than just cozy decor to throw on your couch for movie nights — it's heated, too, so you can stay toasty warm on brisk mornings or when you're curled up with a book.
It comes in three gorgeous colors, plus it's machine washable.
"The throw is so soft and comfortable," one shopper noted. "It matches my living room as expected. I especially love the shimmer/shine of the fabric! This was unexpected and a pleasant surprise."
Check out more bedding deals below:
Stearns & Foster Medium Standard Bed Pillows, $45 (was $120), walmart.com
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (was $79), walmart.com
Electric Heated Mattress Pad $76 (was $130), walmart.com
Mainstays Paris Night 8 Piece Comforter Set, $30 (was $35), walmart.com
PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Casper Original Pillow, Standard, $58.50 (was $65), walmart.com
Toys
One of the season's hottest toys, the VTech KidiZoom PrintCam turns out both digital files and quick-print images for $50 (was $69). The black-and-white photo paper is way cheaper than Polaroid film — just pennies per pic. That'll do for a novice photographer in my book.
Kids can even turn photos into stickers or artwork, and add filters and borders to images and videos. Yep, it takes videos too! The KidiZoom includes a slew of creative activities and games. Plus, the cam flips to take selfies, which we all know kids love. Designed for ages 4 and up.
A five-star reviewer wrote: "My kids love taking pictures — granted typically with my or my husband's phone. This gives them all, but mainly my 7-year-old, a way to get creative...She loves it. And it's so easy to use."
Check out more toy deals below:
Thomas & Friends Ready to Play Trackmaster Sodor Favorites Model Train Set, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen, $99 (was $200), walmart.com
Barbie Chelsea Color Reveal Doll with Confetti Print & 6 Surprises, $7 (was $10), walmart.com
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, $568 (was $648), walmart.com
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $279 (was $430), walmart.com
Samsung 32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020), $448 (was $600), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $140 (was $300), walmart.com
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Smart Home:
Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat, $87 (was $169), walmart.com
Google Nest Mini, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $59 (was $119), walmart.com
Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, $144 (was $350), walmart.com
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum, $143 (was $199), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Lugz Women's Hudson Lace-up Fur-trim Boot, $30 (was $80), walmart.com
Athlux Women's Active French Terry Hoodie, $10 (was $17), walmart.com
Cyn & Luca Women's Plaid Bomber Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, $45 (was $189), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (was $84), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender, $22 (was $42), walmart.com
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp™ 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $149 (was $229), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set, $87 (was $99), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, $90 (was $139), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $34 (was $72), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (was $79), walmart.com
Hallmart Collectibles 7-Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Allswell Flex Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Antimicrobial Cover, $35 (was $50), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Toy deals:
Little Tikes Activity Garden Playhouse for Babies Infants Toddlers, $54 (was $90), walmart.com
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Vet Clinic, $33 (was $40), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
The Skims Black Friday sale is still going strong (psst: sculpting leggings are now $36, from $72)
Cult-fave Diane Gilman jeans are still on mega sale for Black Friday — grab a pair for $32
Cult-fave Bala Bangles are still on sale for Black Friday — save $15
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.