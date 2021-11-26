Walmart's Black Friday deals are still breaking the internet! Prices start as low as $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gather up these goodies on the cheap — let the Black Friday frenzy begin! (Photo: Getty Images)

Black Friday deals are still going strong! The savings are incredible all around, and Walmart is leading the charge. The retailer just dropped a ton of discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.

Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Check out Walmart's extended Black Friday deals below.

TVs

When a 65-inch Samsung drops this low, we pounce. (Photo: Walmart)

Prices for high-quality TVs from trusted brands like Samsung can approach astronomical territory really fast — so you need to jump on amazing deals like this one when they pop up. It's got easy-to-use smart TV capabilities, which we're always on the lookout for these days. Plus, the 65-inch screen is souped up with tech like Pure Color, HDR, Edge LEDs, and contrast enhancer, which all work together to deliver a crystal clear picture.

"If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. Amazing picture," gushed one reviewer.

$568 $648 at Walmart

Check out more deals on TVs below:

Headphones and earbuds

Listen to your tunes hands-free...then use those hands to count all the cash you just saved. (Photo: Walmart)

Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — which are on sale for $79, or $71 off, at Walmart — offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to an impressive 11 hours per charge (not counting the additional 11 hours you'll get from the included wireless charging case). That's nearly a full day of use! Plus, you can get an hour of playback with a three-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls will sound pristine thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise even when you’re in a busy location. "These earbuds are fantastic," raved a delighted Walmart shopper. "Samsung hit it out of the park with how easy they connect to my devices. All the features are cool. I especially like the ambient sound on them — it's really crystal clear."

$79 $150 at Walmart

Check out more headphone deals below:

Video games

The (price-slashing) Force is strong with this one — save 77 percent! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $14 (was $60), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. It follows a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 — the massacre of the Jedi Order. Now he must complete his Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down.

The award-winning title brings a lot of new gameplay and Force abilities — it's challenging in a good way. And gamers are patiently waiting for the next incarnation. "Very fun game. I loved exploring the environments, and the characters are great," shared a satisfied shopper and PS4 gamer. "When is the sequel out?"

$14 $60 at Walmart

Check out more video game deals below:

Smart home

Time to get on the smartwatch bandwagon — this guy's over $80 off. (Photo: Walmart)

One of the beautiful things about smart technology is that it allows you to combine a multitude of functions all at once. Like this (steeply!) discounted FitBit smartwatch, which can act as a command center for your smart-home tech, while monitoring your sleeping patterns, your heart rate and more. You can control your music stations as well as your calendar with just a glance.

In case you thought we were kidding, here's just one reviewer's assessment: "The alarm wakes me up daily; it keeps track of my health. The clock face is customizable...This is everything I was looking for in a smartwatch!"

$119 $200 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

An affordable robot vacuum? Dreams do come true. (Photo: Walmart)

Hate having to vacuum all the time? Yeah, us too. Well, if you've ever heard someone suggest one of those fancy robot vacuums and you thought: 'Who can afford that', have we got a deal for you. Eufy is one of the most popular and powerful robovac brands around, and while this little baby usually goes for well over $300, it's currently on sale for less than half of that. Seriously! It's over $200 off!

Not only that, this high-end model comes with boundary mapping and boundary strips so it knows where to go and where not to. Use the app to schedule cleanings at your leisure.

Just listen to this relatable reviewer: "I love this thing! I have a cat and a dog. PLUS a man and a teenager. I used to sweep, then Swiffer every day. And when I didn't, you could tell. Now, I use this bad boy twice a day and I have more time for other things."

$144 $350 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchenware

Just think of all the tasty treats this device can help you whip up. (Photo: Walmart)

Who doesn't love crispy fries, or perfectly tender buffalo wings, or golden brown toast? This smart toaster does double duty as an air fryer, which means that all those crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside foods you love can be cooked up in just one handy appliance. It evenly cooks whatever goodies you place inside using little to no oil, making it healthier than traditional frying methods. It also has two racks, so you can make two meals in one shot (or cook up multiple batches).

"This toaster oven is excellent," shared a home cook. "I bake deserts and fries and wings and they all come out great. I loved the toaster oven so much that my friend bought one exactly like it to replace his disappointing toaster oven that he paid five times more for."

$49 $89 at Walmart

Check out more kitchenware sales below:

Style

These stunning sparklers are just a fraction of their original cost....which itself was nothing compared to how luxe they look. (Photo: Walmart)

Who says you need to rely on diamonds for that telltale sparkle? These cubic zirconia stunners are enveloped in 18k gold and look like they cost you hundreds, if not thousands, more than you actually spent. Plus, for just $16 a pair, you can grab a bunch as stocking stuffers.

"They are gorgeous!" a shopper reported. "Completely stunning! Super shining, cute, very expensive look, very lightweight and comfortable to wear! I got a lot of compliments about them!"

$18 $119 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

Give your skin care routine a much-needed boost. (Photo: Walmart)

This hydrating serum is packed with Vitamin C, which helps with a ton of skin care concerns — dullness, uneven skin tone, acne scars, and even fine lines. Plus, the antioxidant-rich formula helps protect the skin against environmental aggressors and pollution.

"I love how refreshing this feels on my mature skin!" one shopper noted. "I've used it twice/day for the last 3 to 4 years and won't even entertain replacing it with anything else — I like it that much!"

$35 $72 at Walmart

Check out more beauty deals below:

Bedding

Drape one over a couch, armchair, or on your bed. (Photo: Walmart)

This fluffy throw is so much more than just cozy decor to throw on your couch for movie nights — it's heated, too, so you can stay toasty warm on brisk mornings or when you're curled up with a book.

It comes in three gorgeous colors, plus it's machine washable.

"The throw is so soft and comfortable," one shopper noted. "It matches my living room as expected. I especially love the shimmer/shine of the fabric! This was unexpected and a pleasant surprise."

$30 $50 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Toys

A fun, retro way to make (and keep) special memories. (Photo: Walmart)

One of the season's hottest toys, the VTech KidiZoom PrintCam turns out both digital files and quick-print images for $50 (was $69). The black-and-white photo paper is way cheaper than Polaroid film — just pennies per pic. That'll do for a novice photographer in my book.

Kids can even turn photos into stickers or artwork, and add filters and borders to images and videos. Yep, it takes videos too! The KidiZoom includes a slew of creative activities and games. Plus, the cam flips to take selfies, which we all know kids love. Designed for ages 4 and up.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "My kids love taking pictures — granted typically with my or my husband's phone. This gives them all, but mainly my 7-year-old, a way to get creative...She loves it. And it's so easy to use."

$50 $70 at Walmart

Check out more toy deals below:

