Early Black Friday Shoppers, start your engines! You have only a few days to beat the rush and catch the impressive tech deals retailers are quietly dropping, before the throngs come out to compete. Take out your wish list and check it twice. What have you been waiting on?

Whether it's a big-screen TV, that cushy pair of headphones or that new smart-home component, now is the moment to act. These price drops are epic!

To make shopping easier, we've put together the very best pre-Black Friday tech deals from all your favorite places: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop. Here you'll find mind-blowing discounts on everything from Apple AirPods and Nintendo video games to Lenovo laptops and Bose sound systems.

But don't wait. All that holiday enthusiasm is about to hit, and stock could fly off shelves. Do your shopping right now, then sit back, relax and enjoy Turkey Day, as you watch the rest of the world go wild.

Best TV deals

This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $100.

Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be yours. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

$100 $170 at Amazon

Shop more TV deals below:

Best headphone and earbud deals

Sometimes, we get really lucky, and a big name drops the price on luxe headphones for early Black Friday. Well, this is one of those times! These wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for just $78 — that’s a whopping $100 off! Don't you feel whopped? Shop now and get these headphones for nearly 60 percent off — this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these top-rated cans!

The wireless headphones feature the crisp, clear audio you expect from Sony. The pair's Dual Noise Sensor Technology blocks out nearly all background and ambient distractions. No humming from your air conditioner or thrum from the washing machine — it’s just you and your music! Any birthdays coming up? These make an impressive gift (they’ll think you spent a fortune).

“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved a solace-seeking husband and dad. “The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable....The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”

$78 $178 at Amazon

Shop more headphone and earbud deals below:

Best gaming deals

In this madcap crossover, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi join forces with four friendly Rabbids (from the hit gaming franchise Raving Rabbids) in a wacky adventure to save the Mushroom Kingdom from a not-so-friendly group of invading Rabbids.

The award-winning Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch — for players ages 10 and up — is a wild co-op game full of strategy and puzzles, with new weapons and attacks. It's fun for newly minted Mario fans as well as devotees.

"This game came far out of left field," raved a delighted gamer. "Nevertheless, it's executed flawlessly. No RNG frustrations, no save scumming necessary. Lots of little nods to various Mario lore and history. Challenging scenarios, solid skill progression where I never felt over- nor under-powered, and great artwork..."

Right now, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is down from $60 to just $28.

$28 $60 at Amazon

Shop more gaming deals below:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Ahead of Black Friday, the Fire 7 is Amazon’s entry-level tablet, and it’s on sale for $35! It features a gorgeous seven-inch display for a more compact and lightweight feel in the hand, while its 16GB of onboard storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB) makes it possible to enjoy dozens of TV episodes and songs, locally, without an internet connection. You’ll thank us when you take this beauty on your next six-hour flight!

“I couldn't be more pleased with this Amazon Fire product,” shared a savvy five-star shopper and traveler. “That was just the start. I wanted to go on a two week trip across country and didn't want to carry my big laptop as a carry-on. But, I wanted a bigger screen than a cell phone for reading books and checking email. The Amazon Fire was the perfect solution to my problem. The day I got it I started setting up Kindle and using the internet. It performed beautifully on the plane. Once I got to my destination I started seeing what else I could do. I was able to easily get into my email and Facebook within minutes. The only thing this little wonder won't do is make a phone call. Everything else is easy and intuitive. Love it!”

$35 $50 at Amazon

Shop more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Best smart-home deals

It's time to start streaming! On sale for $25 (was $50), the Fire TV Stick 4K plugs into just about any 4K or HD TV’s HDMI ports and setup couldn't be easier. It'll automatically search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and more.

You just might ditch cable altogether. “If you get this new Fire Stick, then you can just forget cable,” said an Amazon shopper. “I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room...”

$25 $50 at Amazon

Shop more smart-home deals below:

Best home office deals

On sale for $399 (was $600), the Lenovo Ideapad 3i has a brilliant HD 15.6-inch LED display that makes everything look great, from charts, graphs and your favorite shows to family Zooms. Count on a speedy, powerful Intel Core i3-1115G4 Dual-Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 256GB of on-board storage. Translation: The Lenovo Ideapad 3i can handle any task you throw at it.

Take advantage of this sale while you can save over 200 bucks, and enjoy the versatility and multitasking magic of the Lenovo Ideapad 3i.

$399 $600 at Walmart

Shop more home office deals below:

