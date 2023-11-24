Black Friday TV Deals: Up to 40% Off Samsung, Sony, and More
Thanks in large part to Amazon’s Prime Day, more big sales are scattered throughout the calendar year now, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and even the days leading up to them) are still major days to score significant deals on lots of tech. This year, TV deals abound, from brands like Samsung, Google, Sony, Roku, and more.
Below, we’ve lined up our favorite early Black Friday TV deals to shop.
Samsung 55-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV
Samsung’s “The Frame” is the ideal frame TV, with a not-so-ideal $1500 sticker price. It’s currently discounted, though, by nearly $400 at Walmart ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s QLED, which helps prevent glare (making it more frame-like in sleep mode), and has crystal clear image and sound quality. A good discount for those who are Monet on the outside but Mad Men on the inside.
Sony 55-Inch X90K Series Full Array LED Smart Google TV
Sony’s LED Smart Google TV also drops from the $1,000+ tier to just under $800 for Black Friday — a nearly 40% discount. Gamers rejoice: It’s also got exclusive features for the Playstation 5.
Roku – 40" Class Select Series Full HD Smart RokuTV
Roku has its own option as well, which makes a great budget pick. It’s not 4K, OLED, or QLED, but for those just looking for a cheap HD TV to use with their Roku stick, this is a great option – even greater slipping from $229.99 to $159.99 for Black Friday.
LG 65" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
LG’s 65-inch eye popper is for those who want to a) maximize how many pixels they’re seeing over b) a maximum amount of space. (It’s what Christopher Nolan thinks you’re watching Oppenheimer on). The image quality is nearly peerless, and it’s nearly $1,000 for Black Friday. One of the best splurge options for someone looking to expand a home theater setup.
