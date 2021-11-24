Here are the 7 best early Black Friday tech deals at Amazon I'm eyeballing right now
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
To paraphrase the famous Christmas song, it's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday. Early sales are everywhere, which is especially good news if you're shopping for tech gear. You'll find some legitimately great gadgets available right now at legitimately large discounts.
Below I've rounded up the best Black Friday tech deals you can get at Amazon. Some of them are historic, like the price-slashed Ring Video Doorbell that also happens to come with a free Echo Dot. Others represent the lowest prices on record. All of them would make great gifts, though I won't judge if you're just shopping for yourself.
Read more: Amazing Amazon Black Friday hack: Get a $200 gift card and up to 25 percent cash back
(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $75 (save $75)
Not too long ago, the option to buy a 10-inch tablet for just $75 would have set the internet on fire. Sure, it would have been a low-resolution slowpoke with compatibility issues and a battery that required hand-cranking, but we'd have overlooked all that. Because $75!
The Fire HD 10, in contrast, delivers an embarrassment of riches, and yet it's only $75. Consider: Full HD screen, 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C charging, hands-free Alexa voice controls, compatibility with countless accessories and a battery that's good for up to 12 hours.
A few other notable Fire deals right now:
Fire HD 8 (32GB): Save $45
Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB): Save $55
Fire HD 8 Kids (32GB): Save $70
Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB): Save $75
Fire HD 10 Kids (32GB): Save $80
Fire 7 (16GB): Save $15
Facebook Portal 10: $79 (save $70)
The Facebook Portal is a smart display designed with video calls in mind, though it can do a lot more. It originally sold for $179 (and more recently $149), but right now Amazon has the Facebook Portal for $79. That ties the lowest price on record.
Available in black or white, the Portal resembles a digital photo frame (and of course that's one of its capabilities), one that can work in both portrait and landscape orientations. It supports video calls via Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Zoom. Its fixed-frame camera digital panning and zooming to help you stay "in the frame" as you move around.
By the way, just about everything in the Facebook Portal lineup is on sale right now, including the Portal TV (also $79) and newer Portal Go ($149). If you use your Prime Rewards Visa card to pay for any of them, you'll get 10% back instead of the usual 5%.
Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with $50 gift card: $299
Literally one of my favorite products in the history of technology, the Oculus Quest 2 delivers amazing virtual reality experiences at an affordable price. Discounts are extremely rare, but at least now you have the option of scoring a $50 gift card with purchase. (Be sure to use promo code OCULUS50 at checkout.)
Note that this is for the Quest 2 with 128GB of storage. I think that's ample for casual users, but hardcore gamers might want to choose the 256GB model for $100 more. The $50 gift card is included there as well.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot: $42 (save $58)
If you're looking to replace an existing wired doorbell with one that's smart, look no further: The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $42, the lowest price to date. And Amazon is currently bundling a free Echo Dot smart speaker, though take note that shipping is currently delayed by about a week.
With the Ring you can see a live video feed from your front porch, get notified of movement and even carry on two-way conversations — all from your phone.
The Echo Dot can serve as a surrogate indoor chime, alerting you when someone rings the Ring. Of course, if you want to actually see who's at the door, consider something like the Echo Show 5, currently on sale for just $45.
Roborock robot vacuums, starting at $220 (save up to $290)
I'm a big fan of Roborock's smart sweepers, having owned several different models in recent years and found them both reliable and effective. Half a dozen of them are on sale right now, some for the first time, some for the lowest price to date.
For example, the Roborock S7 drops to $455 when you clip the on-page $195-off coupon. Available in black or white, the S7 is the newest addition to the lineup, offering both vacuum and mop capabilities and a super-smart implementation of the latter: the mop pad automatically lifts off the floor when carpet is detected.
If that's a bit outside your budget, consider the Roborock S6 Pure for $360 (with coupon). It's a vacuum/mop hybrid as well, though without the auto-lifting option.
Both these models, like most of Roborock's robots, earned very high ratings from customers. I've been quite satisfied with mine as well — and I'm a tough grader when it comes to these things.
Roku Streambar: $80 (save $50)
The Roku Streambar kills two birds with one stone — or, as my enlightened friends like to say, feeds two birds with one scone. First, it's a sound bar, something every TV owner absolutely positively needs (because built-in TV speakers all point down or back, exactly where your ears aren't).
Second, it's a Roku streamer, able to sling everything from Netflix to HBO to YouTube. That's great if you're upgrading a "dumb" TV or seeking an alternative to your existing streaming setup. (Example: Perhaps you don't like the user interface afforded by your LG TV.)
The Streambar is a top-rated product, featuring 4K streaming and a voice-powered remote, and this is the lowest price on record. It's also another great example of saving 10% (instead of 5%) when you pay with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa.
Wyze Headphones: $60 (save $29)
It's hard to believe given the price (the lowest to date), but Wyze's over-the-ear headphone competes favorably with Bose and Sony options costing 3-4 times as much. They're comfortable, they sound great and they offer ANC that works really, really well. (In one informal test, I found that the Wyze Headphones reduced fan noise better than Sony's much-ballyhooed, much costlier WH-1000XM4.)
I particularly like Quick Conversation mode: Cover the right earcup with your palm to instantly pause playback, disable ANC and activate the microphone — thus allowing you to converse without actually removing the headphones. And speaking of speaking, onboard Alexa support lets you utter hands-free voice commands.
Icing on the cake: Audiophiles can take advantage of the Wyze companion app to tweak equalizer settings.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch HD Fire TV, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch HD Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $710 (was $950), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Quantum Smart TV, $1,498 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Series 4K Smart TV, $1,498 (was $2,200), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Sony "Extra Bass" Earbuds (MDRXB50AP), $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Majority Teton Bluetooth Soundbar for TV, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds, $153 (was $209), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $178 (was $250), amazon.com
Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Motorola Moto G Stylus, $270 (was $300), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $759), amazon.com
Fossil Men's Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $149 (was $249), amazon.com
TCL 10L Smartphone, $190 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch Touch Screen Display, $114 (was $180), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Linksys AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router Home Networking, $119 (was $130), amazon.com
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $99 (was $169), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $155 (was $230), amazon.com
Kasa Full Color Smart LED Bulb, $10 (was $22), amazon.com
TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(TL-WA855RE), $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 with on-page coupon (was $321), amazon.com
OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $158 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $439), amazon.com
Deenkee DK600MAX Robot Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $328 (was $380), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $550 (was $800), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Anne Klein Women's AK/1868GBST Premium Crystal-Accented Gold-Tone Bangle Watch, $51 (was $150), amazon.com
Herou Womens Mock Turtleneck, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Ouges Women's Open Front Cardigan, $20 (was $29), amazon.com
Save up to half off select Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses, amazon.com
Save up to half off Watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and more, amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Gooseneck Electric Kettle, $33 with on-page coupon (was $55), amazon.com
Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven, $224 (was $350), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Ultrean 8.5 Quart Air Fryer, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Airpro Pasta Maker Attachment, $72 (was $128), amazon.com
RTGraphics Whiskey Stones (six piece), $9 (was $20), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $150 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Wireless Charging Electric Toothbrushes, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
HoMedics Compact Pro Spa Collapsible Footbath with Heat, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Svcouok Fast Heating Hair Straightener Brush, $32 (was $36), amazon.com
Handcraft Grapeseed Oil, $14 (was $19), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $21 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
SafeRest King Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $23 with on-page coupon (was $38), amazon.com
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Hotel Sheets Direct 100 percent Bamboo Sheets, Queen Size Sheet and Pillowcase Set (four piece), $48 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin Blanket in Black, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Shark HE601 Air Purifier, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
Lemomo Grey Blackout Curtains, $35 (was $44), amazon.com
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of Two, $10 (was $13), amazon.com
Y-Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $27 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Save up to 30 percent off on Casper mattresses and more, amazon.com
Save up to 20 percent off T&N mattresses and more, amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.