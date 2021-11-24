Here are the 7 best early Black Friday tech deals at Amazon I'm eyeballing right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's Black Friday tech deals include historic-low pricing on items like the Roborock S7 robot vacuum, Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Fire HD 10 tablet.

To paraphrase the famous Christmas song, it's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday. Early sales are everywhere, which is especially good news if you're shopping for tech gear. You'll find some legitimately great gadgets available right now at legitimately large discounts.

Below I've rounded up the best Black Friday tech deals you can get at Amazon. Some of them are historic, like the price-slashed Ring Video Doorbell that also happens to come with a free Echo Dot. Others represent the lowest prices on record. All of them would make great gifts, though I won't judge if you're just shopping for yourself.

Read more: Amazing Amazon Black Friday hack: Get a $200 gift card and up to 25 percent cash back

(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)

I still can't wrap my brain around the fact that this full-featured 10-inch tablet is only $75. (Shhh! Nobody tell Bezos!) (Photo: Amazon)

Not too long ago, the option to buy a 10-inch tablet for just $75 would have set the internet on fire. Sure, it would have been a low-resolution slowpoke with compatibility issues and a battery that required hand-cranking, but we'd have overlooked all that. Because $75!

The Fire HD 10, in contrast, delivers an embarrassment of riches, and yet it's only $75. Consider: Full HD screen, 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C charging, hands-free Alexa voice controls, compatibility with countless accessories and a battery that's good for up to 12 hours.

$75 $150 at Amazon

A few other notable Fire deals right now:

If you want a device that's equal parts smart screen and photo frame, the Facebook Portal is a solid choice -- especially when it's on sale for $79. (Photo: Facebook)

The Facebook Portal is a smart display designed with video calls in mind, though it can do a lot more. It originally sold for $179 (and more recently $149), but right now Amazon has the Facebook Portal for $79. That ties the lowest price on record.

Available in black or white, the Portal resembles a digital photo frame (and of course that's one of its capabilities), one that can work in both portrait and landscape orientations. It supports video calls via Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Zoom. Its fixed-frame camera digital panning and zooming to help you stay "in the frame" as you move around.

By the way, just about everything in the Facebook Portal lineup is on sale right now, including the Portal TV (also $79) and newer Portal Go ($149). If you use your Prime Rewards Visa card to pay for any of them, you'll get 10% back instead of the usual 5%.

$79 $149 at Amazon

Literally one of my favorite products in the history of technology, the Oculus Quest 2 delivers amazing virtual reality experiences at an affordable price. Discounts are extremely rare, but at least now you have the option of scoring a $50 gift card with purchase. (Be sure to use promo code OCULUS50 at checkout.)

Note that this is for the Quest 2 with 128GB of storage. I think that's ample for casual users, but hardcore gamers might want to choose the 256GB model for $100 more. The $50 gift card is included there as well.

$299 with $50 gift card

Ding, dong, the expensive video doorbell's dead. On sale for just $42 right now, this Ring requires existing doorbell wiring -- but comes with a free Echo Dot for your trouble. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're looking to replace an existing wired doorbell with one that's smart, look no further: The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $42, the lowest price to date. And Amazon is currently bundling a free Echo Dot smart speaker, though take note that shipping is currently delayed by about a week.

With the Ring you can see a live video feed from your front porch, get notified of movement and even carry on two-way conversations — all from your phone.

The Echo Dot can serve as a surrogate indoor chime, alerting you when someone rings the Ring. Of course, if you want to actually see who's at the door, consider something like the Echo Show 5, currently on sale for just $45.

$42 $100 at Amazon

The Roborock S7 is not only a smart vacuum and smart mop, it's also kind of fun to boss around. I mean, even if there's a robot uprising someday, what's this thing going to do? Bang your toe? (Photo: Roborock)

I'm a big fan of Roborock's smart sweepers, having owned several different models in recent years and found them both reliable and effective. Half a dozen of them are on sale right now, some for the first time, some for the lowest price to date.

For example, the Roborock S7 drops to $455 when you clip the on-page $195-off coupon. Available in black or white, the S7 is the newest addition to the lineup, offering both vacuum and mop capabilities and a super-smart implementation of the latter: the mop pad automatically lifts off the floor when carpet is detected.

If that's a bit outside your budget, consider the Roborock S6 Pure for $360 (with coupon). It's a vacuum/mop hybrid as well, though without the auto-lifting option.

Both these models, like most of Roborock's robots, earned very high ratings from customers. I've been quite satisfied with mine as well — and I'm a tough grader when it comes to these things.

See all Roborock vacuum deals

Even if you don't need the Roku part of this sound bar, $80 is a superb deal on a sound bar! (Photo: Roku)

The Roku Streambar kills two birds with one stone — or, as my enlightened friends like to say, feeds two birds with one scone. First, it's a sound bar, something every TV owner absolutely positively needs (because built-in TV speakers all point down or back, exactly where your ears aren't).

Second, it's a Roku streamer, able to sling everything from Netflix to HBO to YouTube. That's great if you're upgrading a "dumb" TV or seeking an alternative to your existing streaming setup. (Example: Perhaps you don't like the user interface afforded by your LG TV.)

The Streambar is a top-rated product, featuring 4K streaming and a voice-powered remote, and this is the lowest price on record. It's also another great example of saving 10% (instead of 5%) when you pay with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa.

$80 $130 at Amazon

The Wyze Headphones are a wise gift idea, as they offer great sound and features for far less than the competition. (Photo: Wyze)

It's hard to believe given the price (the lowest to date), but Wyze's over-the-ear headphone competes favorably with Bose and Sony options costing 3-4 times as much. They're comfortable, they sound great and they offer ANC that works really, really well. (In one informal test, I found that the Wyze Headphones reduced fan noise better than Sony's much-ballyhooed, much costlier WH-1000XM4.)

I particularly like Quick Conversation mode: Cover the right earcup with your palm to instantly pause playback, disable ANC and activate the microphone — thus allowing you to converse without actually removing the headphones. And speaking of speaking, onboard Alexa support lets you utter hands-free voice commands.

Icing on the cake: Audiophiles can take advantage of the Wyze companion app to tweak equalizer settings.

$60 $89 at Amazon

