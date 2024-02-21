The Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms to Gift Year-Round (Starting at Just $30)



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who run the world? Moms! From the newborn stage to well past our adult years, moms always have an answer or remedy for any problem. And if you’re looking for a gift that shows how much she means to you or the kids, make sure you wrap up a meaningful piece of jewelry. That’s where the best birthstone necklaces for moms come in. Gone are the days when these birthstones come on cheap-looking chains from the gumball machine (you know, in those plastic containers where you pop the lids off?). Now, you can shop for sophisticated picks from brands like GLDN, Mejuri, Baublebar, and more. Each necklace is crafted with high-quality materials and stones — for all budgets. Keep on reading to learn more about each birthstone by the month, plus the best necklaces for moms to shop now.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms, at a Glance

Best January Birthstone Necklace for Moms: GLDN Aura Pendant Necklace, $60

Best February Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Amethyst, $55

Best March Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Brook & York Mackenzie Birthstone Initial Pendant, $98

Best April Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Swarovski Birthstone Pendant, $119

Best May Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Mejuri Birthstone Sphere Charm, $148

Best June Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Abbott Lyon Mini Heart Birthstone Necklace, $90

Best July Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Tai Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $80

Best August Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Baublebar 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace, $68

Best September Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Quince 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace, $129.90, was $280

Best October Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Adita Gold Store 14K Gold White Opal Necklace, $297

Best November Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Darling Jewelry Studio Personalized Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace, $29.99, was $37.49

Best December Birthstone Necklace for Moms: Gorjana Birthstone Coin Necklace, $70

Birthstones by Month

It can be challenging to pinpoint the correct birthstone for the corresponding months, that’s why we compiled a guide to help. Below, see every birthstone for every month ahead.

January: Garnet — can range from red, purplish, green, yellow, and orange stones. It symbolizes protection and shielding

February: Amethyst, which notes royalty. Now the stone connects to spirituality, mental clarity, and healing.

March: The aquamarine stone means seawater in Latin and was used to protect those on the water. According to the Gem Society, aquamarine also provides “marital happiness.”

April: April babies are assigned the diamond as a birthstone. The diamond is one of the most stored stones for jewelry and is known for being durable. They also symbolize strength and infinite love.

May: Emeralds have a rich, deep green hue. “Legend has it that wearing emeralds will imbue the wearer with heightened intelligence and allow them to think objectively,” the Gem Society shared.

June: For June, the pearl is the official birthstone. Pearls reflect qualities like honesty, purity, and wisdom.

July: A ruby is just right for the fiery temperatures in July. Rubies have stunning crimson hues and symbolize strength and stamina.

August: Did you know that the peridot is August’s birthstone? The stone has been a staple jewelry piece since ancient times, and it’s known for protecting those who wear it throughout the night.

September: Sapphires for September. They come in multiple colors, including yellow, green, blue, and more. But these stones don’t come in red shades. Sapphires ward off bad intentions and envy, which means the wearer will always be protected against ill will.

October: Opals also known as Tourmaline symbolize light and magic.

November: Citrine is the stone for November. This stone is in the quartz family and is packed with tons of sparkly. It’s also known for supporting healing and happiness.

December: Blue Topaz rounds out the year as the birthstone for December. The stones are mostly yellow in color, but also come in blue shades too. Topaz is a mystical gem that was said to attract gold.

Ahead, see our list of the best birthstone necklaces for moms for any occasion.

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST JANUARY BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

GLDN Aura Pendant Necklace

$60

Buy Now

If you’re looking for an affordable (yet high-quality) necklace, head to GLDN. Our senior commerce director, Gina Vaynshteyn, swears by the jewelry brand for dainty, modern pieces (it’s always her go-to whenever her husband is looking for Christmas or birthday gift inspo). The retailer has hundreds of items to browse through, including a selection of gleaming birthstone pieces that are perfect for everyday wear. The Aura Pendant Necklace features options for materials like sterling silver and gold fill. You can also choose the chain size: 15-17″, 17-19″, and a custom size that is available by request. You can also set the stone to your birth month to make it even more special.

Pros:

Multiple birthstones to choose from

Affordable

Cons:

Not many customizable options

Shipping & return policy: Eligible to send back for a refund (minus an $8 shipping & handling fee) within 30 days of your delivery date

Price range: $60

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST FEBRUARY BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Amethyst

$55

Buy Now

Kendra Scott is known for staple jewelry that looks chic without breaking the bank. This brimstone necklace is no exception. It has a dainty stone that’s set in the middle of a simple chain for timeless style.

Pros:

Bestseller

Every birthstone in stock



Cons:

Only a few chain lengths



Shipping & return policy: Eligible online purchases may be sent back to the Kendra Scott distribution center. Engraved and special pieces are not available for return.

Price range: $55

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST MARCH BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Brook & York Mackenzie Birthstone Initial Pendant

$98

Buy Now

Reviewers of all ages rave about Brook & York’s necklace, with many praising how pretty and durable it is. One wrote: “I gave this necklace as a gift, and she loved it! It was finely made, and the chain was beautiful!”

Pros:

Quick shipping

Does not tarnish, according to shoppers

Cons:

Disc and birthstone charm do not slide on and off the chain



Shipping & return policy: Brook & York accepts all returns within 60 days of purchase (excludes personalized items)

Price range: $98

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST APRIL BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Swarovski Birthstone Pendant

$119

Buy Now

Swarovski is another place to source the best birthstone necklaces for moms. The jeweler has this square cut pick for all those with an April birthdate. The necklace features a fine chain that’s decorated with crystals, which holds the stone securely in place.

Pros:

Excellent gift for any occasion

All birthstones are available

Cons:

More expensive than other options



Shipping & return policy:

Orders placed from Monday to Friday by 04:00 PM EST will be processed and shipped the same business day.

Standard delivery time: 2-4 business days after processing and shipping

Standard shipping cost: $6.95

Free standard shipping over: $75

Price range: $119

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST MAY BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Mejuri Birthstone Sphere Charm

$148

Buy Now

This emerald for May is “the perfect size for a necklace,” says one shopper. “It has a decent amount of weight to it & the emerald sparkles – now that’s quality!” You get a 14k gold chain that never oxidizes or discolors, meaning you can wear it every day — even in the shower without it showing any wear or tear.

Pros:

Crafted from 14k Solid Gold

Made with genuine mineral stones

Cons:

Smaller gem size



Shipping & return policy: 30-day return policy

Price range: $148

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST JUNE BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Abbott Lyon Mini Heart Birthstone Necklace

$90

Buy Now

Are you on the hunt for a birthstone necklace that looks like everything else out there? Look no further! We found just the thing. This dainty heart necklace is the solution to wearing an everyday necklace with some character. It offers your birthday stone in the center of a heart on the chain material of your choice. The best feature? It’s under $100.

Pros:

Unique birthstone design

Three different chain options

Cons:

Extra cost for chain extender



Shipping & return policy: 100 day returns policy

Price range: $85 to $100

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST JULY BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Tai Birthstone Pendant Necklace

$80

Buy Now

Tai’s Birthstone Pendant Necklace offers two additional stones that surround the ruby birthstone for added pizzazz. The necklace is also crafted with an adjustable lobster clasp that makes it easy to secure and customize to your preferred fit.

Pros:

Adjustable clasp

Cons:

Longer shipping times



Shipping & return policy: Ships within 14 business days and free standard shipping on qualifying orders of $50 or more

Price range: $80

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST AUGUST BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Baublebar 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace

$68

Buy Now

This teardrop-shaped gem necklace from Baublebar is another excellent choice for a birthstone necklace that you can layer or wear on its own. It includes a cubic zirconia stone and an 18k gold-plated chain to showcase your gem. There is also an easy-to-open lobster clasp.

Pros:

Crafted with high quality materials

Under $70

Cons:

No chain variations



Shipping & return policy: Final sale, no returns accepted

Price range: $68

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST SEPTEMBER BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Quince 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace

$129.90 $280 54% off

Buy Now

September is the month of sapphires that come in multiple blue tones like this one from Quince. The gem is set on a dainty chain that easily adjusts to your desired length.

Pros:

Adjustable 16-18 inches chain

Made with pure 14k yellow gold

Cons:

Small gemstone



Shipping & return policy: Items may be returned for a full refund or exchange within 365 days of the purchase date (with some requirements)

Price range: $129.90

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST OCTOBER BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Adita Gold Store 14K Gold White Opal Necklace

$297

Buy Now

For those who need a first-minute gift, consider this opal birthstone pick via Amazon. The necklace has a statement gem that rests daintily on a 14k solid yellow gold chain. “Opal is my birthstone, and I haven’t invested in one until now,” a shopper wrote. “It is the perfect size and a beautiful stone. I highly recommend it for someone looking for a quality opal necklace!”

Pros:

Larger stone

Fast shipping

Cons:

Shoppers say the clasp breaks easily



Shipping & return policy: Returns accepted via Amazon

Price range: $297

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST NOVEMBER BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Darling Jewelry Studio Personalized Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace

Buy Now $29.99

Darling Jewelry Studio’s Personalized Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace combines two personal touches into one necklace. You choose the birthstone and initial for the necklace, which creates the prettiest piece to add to any collection.

Pros:

Necklace includes a birthstone and initial

Handmade

Cons:

Made to order which can take longer

Shipping & return policy: Returns and exchanges accepted within 30 days

Price range: $29.99

12 Best Birthstone Necklaces for Moms in 2024

BEST DECEMBER BIRTHSTONE NECKLACE FOR MOMS

Gorjana Birthstone Coin Necklace

$70

Buy Now

This turquoise December birthstone is surrounded by scalloped layers in a unique coin pendant, which adds a fun way to showcase your stone without wearing a simple gem. The chain has a longer length to stand out in your layering stack. It’s gleaming with gold and also makes a statement when worn on its own.

Pros:

Unique design

High quality gold

Cons:

Spring ring closure can be challenging to maneuver

Shipping & return policy: Returns are accepted on all unworn items within 30 days of purchase.

Price range: $70

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.