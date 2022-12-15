30+ cult-classic beauty products you need — including Kate Hudson's secret to soft lips

Any beauty-conscious consumer knows that, from expensive serums to "lifechanging" treatments that promise the world, it can be difficult to decipher what you should actually spend your money on (and slather on your face). A suggestion? Let your peers be your guide. To wit: We've rounded up the absolute best beauty products that have achieved cult status on social media, at Amazon and, of course, in our own writers' makeup bags. Some have even graced the skin-care routines of celebs like Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, the Kardashians and more. Read on to discover the products that actually live up to the hype and the brands' product claims.
Numerous celebs including Kate Hudson and Sydney Sweeney love this cult-classic from Laneige. Hudson recently shared her beauty secrets with Vogue and uses this as a step in her top-tier skincare routine. "I like the Laneige Lip Mask," she said. "You know the one."
We do know the one. This popular product is consistently on Amazon's beauty bestsellers list and our team loves it, too. A little goes a long way, too, and a tub of this stuff will last quite a long time. Nearly 16,000 people have blessed it with five-star reviews, many of them saying it's "magic." "My lips are constantly peeling and flaky. No matter what I use, within an hour, they're dry as a bone again," one happy shopper shared. "This stuff is the best I've found BY FAR. I am so happy I found this I could cry!"
“Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times, thanks to her," Markle's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello. "This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”
Markle and her makeup artist are not alone on this — nearly 34,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon agree. Legions of happy shoppers depend on the Maybelline mascara and say this is the best mascara they've ever tried. "I absolutely love this mascara. It’s the best flake-free, smudge-free drugstore mascara out there," a five-star reviewer shared. "My lashes don’t clump, and it’s easy to remove without scrubbing my eyeballs out. All-time fave, for sure."
This wonder oil is loved by celebs like Kim and Khloe Kardashian (and more than 68,000 shoppers). Used to diminish wrinkles, scars and stretch marks, it's packed with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils.
PSA: Mascara does not have to be expensive to be effective. At five bucks, this crazy-popular mascara gives the false-lash effect of your dreams. We love it, and so do the 210,000 people who've blessed it with a five-star rating.
The go-to long-lasting lipstick of Beyonce's makeup artist, Sir John. He uses this on her regularly for red carpet events. It's a lightweight lippie that pairs the color impact of a lipstick with the soft texture of a stain.
This top-rated exfoliant contains beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which helps slough off dead skin cells and buildup that can clog pores. The result? A brighter complexion and minimized fine lines and wrinkles. 57,000 fans love it.
A favorite of celebrities like Sofia Vergara, this derm-recommended facial cleanser is an Amazon bestseller that deep cleans all skin types by removing excess oils and impurities without stripping the skin of necessary moisture.
Loved by nearly 18,000 shoppers, these affordable sponges allow base makeup to glide on and can also blend powders, blushes, and even eye makeup. The three-point design allows for effortless application anywhere on the face.
Drew Barrymore's favorite vitamin E oil is infused with jojoba and avocado oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and hair. "I just want to be soaking in this stuff," she said. More than 7,600 five-star reviewers love it, too. Be sure to click the on-page coupon.
This Ayurvedic oil acts as a natural moisturizer to add shine to the hair. It keeps flakes at bay and treats the scalp to promote hair growth. Over 2,500 five-star fans love it, with one calling it "better than Rogaine."
A serum that's so beloved by over 23,000 five-star fanatics on Amazon that it's been called "heaven sent," "miracle in a bottle," and "liquid gold." Good for all skin types, it brightens and helps to minimize pores and scars.
Have sensitive teeth? No need to endure an electric toothbrush if it feels too abrasive. These extra-soft toothbrushes are recommended by both dentists and over 12,000 five-star reviewers to gently fight plaque and stains.
This eye gel blends vitamin E and Matrixyl 3000 to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star review, with one saying they saw results after a week.
A sticker that essentially zaps zits overnight? Yes, please. It utilizes hydrocolloid technology to seal moisture out, improving the appearance of blemishes quickly. More than 81,000 shoppers haave sung its praises with a five-star rating.
This skin protectant and moisturizer heals cracked skin and even doubles as a face highlighter. (Meghan Markle's makeup artist used it for her glow on her wedding day.) It's got nearly 58,000 five-star fans.
Cracked heels? This No. 1 bestselling cream is the remedy, according to nearly 55,000 shoppers. It gives new life to irritated tootsies — and it works fast. Apply the concentrated cream right after your shower for quick results.
It's not a secret that this stuff is the best. It deep-cleans your pores in just a few minutes. It's also great to soothe bug bites and to use in other DIY treatments, like foot soaks, at home. Nearly 50,000 five-star fans love it!
This chemical-free whitening toothpaste binds to stains and eliminates plaque like a pro. It's packed with charcoal and coconut oil, a natural way to obtain those pearly whites. No wonder it's adored by over 24,000 shoppers.
Damaged hair? This at-home treatment is a serious savior. Similar to its in-salon counterparts, the bestseller (and love object of 94,000-plus reviewers) goes beyond traditional conditioner and helps repair the broken bonds in your hair.
This lightweight retinol cream helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, discoloration and hyperpigmentation. Over 8,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating on Amazon, with one calling it "the stuff of miracles."
This high-potency 20% vitamin C serum helps to improve the appearance of dull skin. Refreshing and light, it hydrates while delivering potent antioxidants for a radiant complexion. Over 8,000 shoppers are fans.
A top seller for 70 years, this cult-classic balm calms and hydrates the skin for up to eight hours. Makeup artists use it as everything from a primer to an eyebrow tamer. Amazon shoppers love it too — over 6,500 of them.
Define, fill and thicken the appearance of your brows with this fiber-infused tinted gel. The fibers are waterproof and won't smudge or transfer. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free. Nearly 19,000 fans gave it five stars, too.
This is the moisturizer that does it all! Not only does it hydrate and conceal imperfections, it contains retinol and sunscreen to repair and protect. One of its 9,600 fans liked it so much, he stole a tube from his girlfriend!
This anti-aging eye cream deeply hydrates and moisturizes to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. The bestseller has garnered nearly 19,000 raves, and many reviewers say it lives up to the product claims.
This beloved (read: 15,000-plus five-star reviews) tool not only cleans your face, but primes your skin to better absorb your favorite anti-aging products. It vibrates to lift debris from your skin to reveal a soft complexion.
This bestselling biotin-infused formula was specifically formulated to promote hair growth and increased volume. Nearly 13,200 shoppers rave over it. One noted that it seriously helped: "My hair is returning like gangbusters."
If you’re mourning the loss of elasticity in your skin, this collagen cream could be your proverbial fountain of youth. It boosts hydration to help restore its bounce. With nearly 35,000 five-star ratings, reviewers back up that claim.
Sure, it looks a little weird, but this tiny tool can actually help stimulate hair growth. The waterproof brush gently massages your scalp with the silicone bristles. Nearly 99,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon swear by it.
