30+ cult-classic beauty products you need — including Kate Hudson's secret to soft lips

Kate Hudson lives for the Laniege lip mask and we do, too. (Photo: Getty)

Any beauty-conscious consumer knows that, from expensive serums to "lifechanging" treatments that promise the world, it can be difficult to decipher what you should actually spend your money on (and slather on your face). A suggestion? Let your peers be your guide. To wit: We've rounded up the absolute best beauty products that have achieved cult status on social media, at Amazon and, of course, in our own writers' makeup bags. Some have even graced the skin-care routines of celebs like Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, the Kardashians and more. Read on to discover the products that actually live up to the hype and the brands' product claims.

Kate Hudson's favorite lip mask

Laneige Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask One of Amazon's top 10 bestselling beauty products is also a fave of Kate Hudson. This leave-on lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants to give you baby-soft lips while you sleep. $24 at Amazon

Numerous celebs including Kate Hudson and Sydney Sweeney love this cult-classic from Laneige. Hudson recently shared her beauty secrets with Vogue and uses this as a step in her top-tier skincare routine. "I like the Laneige Lip Mask," she said. "You know the one."

We do know the one. This popular product is consistently on Amazon's beauty bestsellers list and our team loves it, too. A little goes a long way, too, and a tub of this stuff will last quite a long time. Nearly 16,000 people have blessed it with five-star reviews, many of them saying it's "magic." "My lips are constantly peeling and flaky. No matter what I use, within an hour, they're dry as a bone again," one happy shopper shared. "This stuff is the best I've found BY FAR. I am so happy I found this I could cry!"

Meghan Markle's favorite mascara

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $9 $12 Save $3 Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her makeup artist. Nearly 34,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one. $9 at Amazon

“Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times, thanks to her," Markle's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello. "This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”

Markle and her makeup artist are not alone on this — nearly 34,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon agree. Legions of happy shoppers depend on the Maybelline mascara and say this is the best mascara they've ever tried. "I absolutely love this mascara. It’s the best flake-free, smudge-free drugstore mascara out there," a five-star reviewer shared. "My lashes don’t clump, and it’s easy to remove without scrubbing my eyeballs out. All-time fave, for sure."

Shop more cult-fave beauty products

Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $9 $12 Save $3 This wonder oil is loved by celebs like Kim and Khloe Kardashian (and more than 68,000 shoppers). Used to diminish wrinkles, scars and stretch marks, it's packed with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils. $9 at Amazon

essence cosmetics Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara PSA: Mascara does not have to be expensive to be effective. At five bucks, this crazy-popular mascara gives the false-lash effect of your dreams. We love it, and so do the 210,000 people who've blessed it with a five-star rating. $5 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Makeup Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain $4 $10 Save $6 The go-to long-lasting lipstick of Beyonce's makeup artist, Sir John. He uses this on her regularly for red carpet events. It's a lightweight lippie that pairs the color impact of a lipstick with the soft texture of a stain. $4 at Amazon

Weleda Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $14 $19 Save $4 A favorite of many celebs, including Julia Roberts, this is the ultimate multitasking moisturizer. This rich, botanical cream hydrates the skin (both face and body) and makes it appear more luminous. $14 at Amazon

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant This top-rated exfoliant contains beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which helps slough off dead skin cells and buildup that can clog pores. The result? A brighter complexion and minimized fine lines and wrinkles. 57,000 fans love it. $13 at Amazon

Cetaphil Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser $14 $17 Save $3 A favorite of celebrities like Sofia Vergara, this derm-recommended facial cleanser is an Amazon bestseller that deep cleans all skin types by removing excess oils and impurities without stripping the skin of necessary moisture. $14 at Amazon

Real Techniques Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge, 2-Pack Loved by nearly 18,000 shoppers, these affordable sponges allow base makeup to glide on and can also blend powders, blushes, and even eye makeup. The three-point design allows for effortless application anywhere on the face. $9 at Amazon

Health Priority Natural Products Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil $20 $25 Save $5 Drew Barrymore's favorite vitamin E oil is infused with jojoba and avocado oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and hair. "I just want to be soaking in this stuff," she said. More than 7,600 five-star reviewers love it, too. Be sure to click the on-page coupon. $20 at Amazon

Life & Pursuits Life & Pursuits Bhringraj Hair Oil This Ayurvedic oil acts as a natural moisturizer to add shine to the hair. It keeps flakes at bay and treats the scalp to promote hair growth. Over 2,500 five-star fans love it, with one calling it "better than Rogaine." $13 at Amazon

CeraVe CeraVe Retinol Serum $12 $18 Save $6 A serum that's so beloved by over 23,000 five-star fanatics on Amazon that it's been called "heaven sent," "miracle in a bottle," and "liquid gold." Good for all skin types, it brightens and helps to minimize pores and scars. $12 at Amazon

Curaprox Curaprox Curaprox Ultra-Soft Toothbrush, 3-Pack $14 $15 Save $2 Have sensitive teeth? No need to endure an electric toothbrush if it feels too abrasive. These extra-soft toothbrushes are recommended by both dentists and over 12,000 five-star reviewers to gently fight plaque and stains. $14 at Amazon

Baebody Baebody Eye Gel $25 $35 Save $10 This eye gel blends vitamin E and Matrixyl 3000 to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star review, with one saying they saw results after a week. $25 at Amazon

Mighty Patch Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch A sticker that essentially zaps zits overnight? Yes, please. It utilizes hydrocolloid technology to seal moisture out, improving the appearance of blemishes quickly. More than 81,000 shoppers haave sung its praises with a five-star rating. $13 at Amazon

Aquaphor Aquaphor Healing Ointment $18 This skin protectant and moisturizer heals cracked skin and even doubles as a face highlighter. (Meghan Markle's makeup artist used it for her glow on her wedding day.) It's got nearly 58,000 five-star fans. $18 at Amazon

O'Keeffe's O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Cracked heels? This No. 1 bestselling cream is the remedy, according to nearly 55,000 shoppers. It gives new life to irritated tootsies — and it works fast. Apply the concentrated cream right after your shower for quick results. $9 at Amazon

Aztec Secret Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay It's not a secret that this stuff is the best. It deep-cleans your pores in just a few minutes. It's also great to soothe bug bites and to use in other DIY treatments, like foot soaks, at home. Nearly 50,000 five-star fans love it! $15 at Amazon

Cali White Cali White Natural Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste This chemical-free whitening toothpaste binds to stains and eliminates plaque like a pro. It's packed with charcoal and coconut oil, a natural way to obtain those pearly whites. No wonder it's adored by over 24,000 shoppers. $10 at Amazon

Olaplex Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment Damaged hair? This at-home treatment is a serious savior. Similar to its in-salon counterparts, the bestseller (and love object of 94,000-plus reviewers) goes beyond traditional conditioner and helps repair the broken bonds in your hair. $26 at Amazon

Baebody Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream $20 $25 Save $5 This lightweight retinol cream helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, discoloration and hyperpigmentation. Over 8,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating on Amazon, with one calling it "the stuff of miracles." $20 at Amazon

LilyAna Naturals LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum This high-potency 20% vitamin C serum helps to improve the appearance of dull skin. Refreshing and light, it hydrates while delivering potent antioxidants for a radiant complexion. Over 8,000 shoppers are fans. $30 at Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant Cream A top seller for 70 years, this cult-classic balm calms and hydrates the skin for up to eight hours. Makeup artists use it as everything from a primer to an eyebrow tamer. Amazon shoppers love it too — over 6,500 of them. $27 at Amazon

Wunder2 Wunder2 Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel Define, fill and thicken the appearance of your brows with this fiber-infused tinted gel. The fibers are waterproof and won't smudge or transfer. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free. Nearly 19,000 fans gave it five stars, too. $22 at Amazon

Neutrogena Neutrogena Tinted Facial Moisturizer $11 $12 Save $1 This is the moisturizer that does it all! Not only does it hydrate and conceal imperfections, it contains retinol and sunscreen to repair and protect. One of its 9,600 fans liked it so much, he stole a tube from his girlfriend! $11 at Amazon

LilyAna Naturals LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream $18 $25 Save $7 This anti-aging eye cream deeply hydrates and moisturizes to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. The bestseller has garnered nearly 19,000 raves, and many reviewers say it lives up to the product claims. $18 at Amazon

Olay Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $27 This beloved (read: 15,000-plus five-star reviews) tool not only cleans your face, but primes your skin to better absorb your favorite anti-aging products. It vibrates to lift debris from your skin to reveal a soft complexion. $27 at Amazon

RoselynBoutique RoselynBoutique Ice Roller The concept of a jade roller, but with icy coolness to reduce those puffy eyes and blotchy cheeks. The roller is detachable, so you can pop it in the freezer for when you need its palliative power. $15 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Collagen Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 If you’re mourning the loss of elasticity in your skin, this collagen cream could be your proverbial fountain of youth. It boosts hydration to help restore its bounce. With nearly 35,000 five-star ratings, reviewers back up that claim. $9 at Amazon

Heeta Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush $9 $11 Save $2 Sure, it looks a little weird, but this tiny tool can actually help stimulate hair growth. The waterproof brush gently massages your scalp with the silicone bristles. Nearly 99,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon swear by it. $9 at Amazon

Egyptian Magic Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream $32 $39 Save $7 Is there anything that Egyptian Magic can't do? This all-purpose skin cream is a moisturizing multitasker you can use to soften skin, hair and more. $32 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews mentioned above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered with fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. You’ll find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. On AOL, you'll find for gift ideas for seniors shopping for moms, dads, teens and toddlers.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Kitsch Brunette Spiral Hair Ties, 8-piece $8 $9 Save $1 Amazon

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush $9 $11 Save $2 Amazon

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver $25 $35 Save $10 with coupon Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $7 $11 Save $4 Amazon

Style

Syrinx High Waisted Leggings $14 $17 Save $3 Amazon

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $35 $65 Save $30 Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper $60 Amazon