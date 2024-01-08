The Best Beauty Looks From the Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

It's officially awards season and Hollywood's biggest stars are kicking things off with the Golden Globes 2024. While we're keeping an eye on tonight's winners, the fashion and beauty looks are taking center stage on the red carpet. Of course, tonight's nominees came dressed to win—with flawless hair and makeup to match.

We've already spotted some of 2024's biggest beauty trends on the carpet. Winner Da'Vine Joy debuted her take on the popular honey blonde hair trend, while stars like Rachel Brosnahan and Amanda Seyfried went bold in red lips and vampy smokey eyes respectively.

And then there were the bobs. The biggest haircut of the night showed up on everyone from Greta Lee to Ayo Edebiri. Ahead, the best beauty looks at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.