Prime Day beauty deals: The 40+ best makeup and hair deals to shop, from Burt's Bees to Waterpik — starting at $4
You know what they say. Beauty comes with a price, and most of the time it's not a discounted one. Today, you can thank your lucky stars because we're on day two of an epic Prime Day sale. That means youthful skin and full hair can be yours if you're ready to pounce on these deals.
There are bargains available on luxe products like these skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels marked down by a whopping 44%, plus discounts on already affordable favorites like the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara by Essence now just $3.99.
Of course skincare and make up aren't the only beauty deals on this list — we've also got a whole section dedicated to hair products, dental products and beauty tools, so keep your eyes peeled for a product you just can't live without.
To kick off the sale of the season, we’ve rounded up the 40+ best Prime Day beauty deals below. Even if you're not buying for yourself, keep holiday gifts in mind — most of these make great stocking stuffers. And don't forget to check back often: We'll be updating the list with all the best can't-miss bargains as they pop up.
Best Prime Day skin-care deals
This wildly popular plant-based formula uses aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil, hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to smooth and protect skin. It's effective without being overpowering, especially on sensitive or delicate skin — and it's over 60% off.
"Is this a joke?" wrote a five-star shopper. "I used this once — ONCE — before bed...washed my face, applied this serum and finally my normal moisturizer and retinol. I woke up absolutely glowing, to the point that people were complimenting me ... My skin is so soft and radiant, I’m terrified that people will catch on to this and it’ll run out of stock. How is it possible that a serum could do this? Mind blown."
Why we love it
With regular use, Vitamin C helps to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, but we also love that this product has immediate effects, give you that dewy glow and boosting your skin's antioxidant defense after the first use!
Best Prime Day makeup deals
Ooh-la-la lashes can be yours, too! This clinical-tested, dermatologist-approved serum helps promote the growth of thicker, fuller lashes in four to six weeks.
"I have been using GrandeLash on my lashes for over a year and I can tell you that this product works with consistent use," shared one 5-star fan. "Not to brag, but I am almost 70 years old and get compliments on my eyelashes often. I attribute it to GrandeLash serum."
Why we love it
There are a million and one types of mascara that promise the look of falsies, but what's the point when you have to wipe it off each night? We love that this serum offers a way to get doe-eyed lashes for good with regular application at home in a matter of weeks.
Best Prime Day hair deals
If you're suffering with thinning hair, Viviscal may be able to help. The formula uses a special mix of collagen, biotin, zinc, vitamin C, iron and niacin to help stop shedding and promote growth. And now's the time to try it out: for Prime Day, the supplement is $30 off.
"Reduced my hair loss significantly," wrote one happy customer. "I purchased this after noticing significant hair loss after a very stressful period in my life. I didn't expect it to regrow my hair, but I hoped at least it would stop my hair loss. It has stopped the hair loss, and I am noticing hair re-growth after three months of usage."
Why we love it
Thinning hair can be a real confidence killer, so we're always on the hunt for products that actually work. This daily supplement does just that, and the reviews from dozens and dozens of satisfied customers speaks volumes.
Best Prime Day beauty tool deals
This FDA-cleared laser device uses red light therapy to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ife J. Rodney, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, tells Yahoo Life: "There's a lot of data showing the benefit of using low-level laser light therapy for hair growth — specifically red light," she says. "As part of an overall hair growth regimen, red light therapy can be very useful."
Why we love it
Any time a product delivers professional results from the comfort of home, we're in. Besides, where else would you feel comfortable wearing a laser helmet than in the privacy of your bedroom?
Best Prime Day dental care deals
The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel that just-from-the-dentist sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 97,000 at Amazon) alike, too. The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach molars.
"Cleans well," wrote a happy customer. "Using the Waterpik tool is a breeze. The water pressure is strong enough to dislodge food particles and plaque, yet gentle enough to avoid any discomfort or bleeding. After using the device, my teeth felt cleaner and my gums felt healthier. Even my dentist noticed less inflammation in my gums!"
Why we love it
Because flossing is such a pain, but this tool makes it easy and — dare we say — kind of fun?
