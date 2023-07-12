The 60+ best Prime Day beauty deals: Save up to 65% on Waterpik, Revlon, L'Oreal and more
Prime Day is prime time for scooping up beauty deals galore and you only have a few more hours to score all your faves at a steep discount! We know you have your eye on anti-aging skincare, hair loss gems and fabulous makeup, but don't forget the little guys. Says shopping expert Trae Bodge: “Obviously, you will save more on expensive items, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up that high-end hair dryer you’ve been coveting or that pricey face cream you received a sample of. But, if you love certain mass products and they are on sale, it’s a great opportunity to stock up. Just be mindful of shelf life and be careful not to overbuy." We’ve rounded up the 50+ best Prime Day beauty deals below; just be sure to bookmark this page — we'll be updating it regularly with all the not-to-miss bargains as they pop up. And be sure to add all your favorites to your cart before the deals end tonight!
Best Skincare Prime Day Deals
This superstar serum has been shown to replenish moisture for plumped, youthfully supple skin in as little as one week, says the brand. This affordable anti-aging product has already amassed 31,000 five-star reviews and counting. Plus, a bottle of the stuff is sold every single minute.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum$19$33Save $14
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum$14$25Save $11
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream$44$65Save $21
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set$30$40Save $10
XSOUL Laser Hair Removal$130$150Save $20 with coupon
Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser$32$50Save $18 with coupon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara$8$12Save $4
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$40$60Save $20
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush$60$110Save $50
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence$100$200Save $100
“I feel I look five years younger. My complexion is incredible. Can't imagine going without this product ever again,” raved one user.
Cosrx Snail Mucin$15$25Save $11
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream$44$65Save $21
L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer$9$11Save $3
Best Haircare Prime Day Deals
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set
The formula — great for both men and women — is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients, like biotin, zinc collagen peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to give you a fuller head of hair.
“Obsessed," one five-star customer wrote. "I absolutely love this product! How it leaves my hair shiny and soft. It also has an amazing smell and makes my hair feel full. I am not losing as much hair as I used to. I would buy it again and recommend 100%.”
Best Beauty Tool Prime Day Deals
XSOUL Laser Hair Removal
This hair removal device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Plus, it comes with a pair of shades to protect you from its hair-zapping rays — and so you can look your very coolest while sporting those smooth gams.
“Words cannot express how much this has changed my life. For years I’ve struggled with 'manly' stubby black facial hair on my chin and mustache area,” wrote one shopper. “I used it on my chin, mustache area and armpits so far. I 'zapped' each spot three times twice a day on level 5 … I was so pleased with the results that I bought my sister one so I wouldn’t have to share mine! I feel so much more confident!”
Loveps Hair Dryer with Diffuser$32$50Save $18 with coupon
Best Makeup Prime Day Deals
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her makeup artist. Over 83,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one.
One five-star reviewer wrote: “I have been blessed to try many high end mascara's. Nothing else is as good as this. I like waterproof black. After I curl mine this creates a flutter and length that is amazing.”
Best Dental Care Prime Day Deals
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
As one of Amazon’s topselling sonic toothbrushes, this AquaSonic toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque. Its motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. Another impressive number: It's earned over 77,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
“No lie, a game changer. Love love love how sleek and relatively silent it is. Super powerful, absolutely can feel the difference,” raved one shopper.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush$60$110Save $50
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence$100$200Save $100
Beauty and wellness
