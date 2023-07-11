The 30+ best Prime Day beauty deals: Save up to 65% on Waterpik, Revlon, L'Oreal and more

Hello, Gorgeous! Take a gander at these epic Prime Day beauty deals! (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day is prime time for scooping up beauty deals galore! We know you have your eye on anti-aging skincare, hair loss gems and fabulous makeup, but don't forget the little guys. Says shopping expert Trae Bodge: “Obviously, you will save more on expensive items, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up that high-end hair dryer you’ve been coveting or that pricey face cream you received a sample of. But, if you love certain mass products and they are on sale, it’s a great opportunity to stock up. Just be mindful of shelf life and be careful not to overbuy." We’ve rounded up the 25 best Prime Day beauty deals below; just be sure to bookmark this page — we'll be updating it regularly over the next 48 hours with all the not-to-miss bargains as they pop up.

Best skincare Prime Day deals

L’Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum $19 $33 Save $14 This superstar serum has been shown to replenish moisture for plumped, youthfully supple skin in as little as one week, says the brand. This affordable anti-aging product has already amassed 31,000 five-star reviews and counting. Plus, a bottle of the stuff is sold every single minute. $19 at Amazon

“I feel I look five years younger. My complexion is incredible. Can't imagine going without this product ever again,” raved one user.

Baebody Eye Gel $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin $15 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $39 $49 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cetaphil Face Moisturizer $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $15 $19 Save $4 See at Amazon

Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum $38 $44 Save $6 See at Amazon

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

EltaMD UV Sport Body Sunscreen $36 $55 Save $19 See at Amazon

Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment $70 $84 Save $14 See at Amazon

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Bioderma Micellar Water $13 $19 Save $6 See at Amazon

AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for All Skin Types $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum $48 $68 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best haircare Prime Day deals

BELLISSO Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 The formula — great for both men and women — is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients, like biotin, zinc collagen peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to give you a fuller head of hair. $30 at Amazon

“Obsessed," one five-star customer wrote. "I absolutely love this product! How it leaves my hair shiny and soft. It also has an amazing smell and makes my hair feel full. I am not losing as much hair as I used to. I would buy it again and recommend 100%.”

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp Oil $7 $10 Save $3 See at Amazon

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Batiste Dry Shampoo (Pack of 3) $15 $24 Save $9 See at Amazon

Nutrafol Women's Balance Hair Growth Supplements $73 $88 Save $15 See at Amazon

Nioxin System 2 Scalp Cleansing Shampoo $32 $45 Save $14 See at Amazon

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $25 $36 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best beauty tool Prime Day deals

Xsoul Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon This hair removal device — 65% off for Prime Day — uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Plus, it comes with a pair of shades to protect you from its hair-zapping rays — and so you can look your very coolest while sporting those smooth gams. Save $30 with coupon $70 at Amazon

“Words cannot express how much this has changed my life. For years I’ve struggled with 'manly' stubby black facial hair on my chin and mustache area,” wrote one shopper. “I used it on my chin, mustache area and armpits so far. I 'zapped' each spot three times twice a day on level 5 … I was so pleased with the results that I bought my sister one so I wouldn’t have to share mine! I feel so much more confident!”

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $34 $70 Save $36 See at Amazon

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush $110 $219 Save $110 See at Amazon

Loveps Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit $165 $250 Save $85 See at Amazon

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool $5 $7 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best makeup Prime Day deals

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $8 $12 Save $4 Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her makeup artist. Over 83,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one. $8 at Amazon

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I have been blessed to try many high end mascara's. Nothing else is as good as this. I like waterproof black. After I curl mine this creates a flutter and length that is amazing.”

NYX Epic Ink Liner $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4 $5 Save $1 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick June Gloom $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Urban Decay All Nighter Longwear Face Primer $25 $38 Save $13 See at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $18 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Happy $18 $29 Save $11 See at Amazon

NYX Butter Gloss $3 $5 Save $2 See at Amazon

Rimmel Powder Natural Bronzer $4 $10 Save $6 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser $7 $11 Save $4 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Best dental care Prime Day deals

Aquasonic AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $32 $60 Save $28 with coupon As one of Amazon’s topselling sonic toothbrushes, this AquaSonic toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque. Its motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. Another impressive number: It's earned over 77,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! Save $28 with coupon $32 at Amazon

“No lie, a game changer. Love love love how sleek and relatively silent it is. Super powerful, absolutely can feel the difference,” raved one shopper.

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence $100 $200 Save $100 See at Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush $135 $170 Save $35 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

