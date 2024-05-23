Best beach in Florida? One's in Naples, No. 1 'Best Place to Live' by U.S. News

It's been quite a week for Naples.

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday ranked Naples at No. 1 on its annual "Best Places to Live" list. And now the town has received another distinction: It's home to a Top 10 beach in the U.S.

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park was rated at No. 8, one of two state beaches named in Top 10 by "Dr. Beach," or coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University in Miami.

What did Dr. Beach say about the popular Delnor-Wiggins Pass

Waves push onto the beach at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park as Hurricane Idalia passes Naples during a king tide on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Leatherman released his list Thursday. Here's what he said about Delnor-Wiggins, 11135 Gulf Shore Drive.

"This barrier island beach boasts of beautiful white sand beaches and crystal-clear Gulf waters," Leatherman wrote in the news release.

"Activities include swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding, shelling, and fishing. Wildlife in the park includes bald eagles, ospreys, and manatees. Pine trees provide welcome shade. The park is still recovering from Hurricane Ian in 2022 so some areas are still closed."

What other beaches made the list

Leatherman chose Duke Kahanamoku Beach on Oahu, Hawaii, as the No. 1 beach. It's on the west end of Waikiki Beach and it's "the widest beach on this stretch of world-famous sands and protected by an offshore coral reef, making it a good beach for families with children," he said.

Others in the Top 10: Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York (No. 2); Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii (third); Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater (fourth); Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina (fifth); Main Beach, East Hampton, New York (sixth); Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii (seventh); Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts (ninth); and Coronado Beach, San Diego (10th).

"Caladesi is reached by pedestrian ferry boat, private boats or a long walk north from Clearwater Beach; the inlet is closed so Caladesi is no longer a true island, but still a great getaway," Weatherman said.

"The white beach is composed of crystalline quartz sand, which is soft and cushy at the water’s edge, inviting one to take a dip in the sparkling clear waters. There are boardwalk trails, but my favorite is the kayak and canoe trails through the mangroves to see the large blue herons and other birds that frequent this wonderful natural area."

Caladesi also was No. 4 in 2023. What was rated the No. 1 beach in 2023? St. George Island State Park in the Panhandle.

Who is Dr. Beach?

As “Dr. Beach," Leatherman has selected the annual Top 10 Beaches since 1991.

Leatherman is an internationally known coastal scientist who has published 20 books and hundreds of scientific articles and reports about storm impacts, coastal erosion and ways to improve beach health and safety, the news release said.

How did he determine his Top 10 beaches

"Fifty criteria are used to evaluate beaches, which include water and sand quality as well as safety and management," the news release said.

"Bonus points are awarded for prohibition of smoking on beaches, and Florida joined the list of growing states that recognizes the importance of keeping their beaches clear of cigarette butts."

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Best beach in Florida? Naples' Delnor-Wiggins Pass ranked Top 10 in US