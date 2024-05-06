Best beach in Florida? Cast your vote for 4 sandy spots in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida beachgoers, it’s time to make your voice heard as part of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 10Best Awards, a contest that seeks out the top destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do.

Stretching 825 miles up and down the coastlines, Florida’s beautiful beaches are a sun-worshipper’s paradise. They offer opportunities for secluded sunbathing, seashell collecting, snorkeling, fishing, wading and wave riding for everyone. And don’t forget the amenities: picnic areas, boardwalks, camping and boat ramps.

Four South Florida beaches — two in Palm Beach County, and one each in Broward and Miami-Dade — are on the list of 20 finalists for “Best Beach in Florida,” as chosen by 10Best editors who received nominations from a panel of travel writers, according to USA Today.

So who made the cut? In South Florida, it’s all about Delray Beach, Jupiter Beach Park, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and South Beach.

The 16 other finalists are:

Panama City Beach

Cape San Blas (Port St. Joe)

Clearwater Beach

Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park

Anastasia State Park (St. Augustine)

Destin

Stuart Beach

Cocoa Beach

Daytona Beach

Grayton Beach State Park (Santa Rosa Beach)

Bowman’s Beach (Sanibel)

Venice Beach

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park (Key West)

Henderson Beach State Park (Destin)

Treasure Island Beach

Calusa Beach (Bahia Honda State Park)

Cast your vote once a day through noon ET on May 20 at 10best.usatoday.com. Ten winners will be announced on May 29.

This is the second recent nod for Delray’s Municipal Beach, which has been leading USA Today’s contest after receiving a Blue Flag designation for the second consecutive year. The international eco-award is “offered to beaches, marinas, and tourism boats meeting more than 30 criteria for water quality, environmental education and information, environmental management, safety and services, sustainable tourism, and social responsibility,” according to the organization.

“The beach in Delray Beach is special not only because of its crystal blue tropical water and golden sand, but also because of its history,” said Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority executive director Laura Simon. “This stretch of coastline … has welcomed residents and visitors alike for decades to access, enjoy and play – all for free. We are extremely proud of our beach’s history and how the city of Delray Beach has honored this gift by continuously investing and bettering it.”

Here’s how USA Today’s poll described other finalists:

Jupiter Beach Park has 3 miles of “idyllic shoreline, soft white sand, clear aqua-blue water, and mellow waves,” with lifeguards, picnic areas, a jetty, and fishing and snorkeling opportunities.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is “known for its clear waters, making it a prime spot for snorkeling and diving, especially with the Shipwreck Snorkel Trail just a swim away.”

South Beach is “far more than just a nightlife destination. In addition to serving as a major hub for LGBTQ+ tourism, the area also earns abundant acclaim for its sandy beach. Stay beachfront at a number of hotels or check out a beach club to enjoy lounging by the sea in luxury.”

