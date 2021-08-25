These are the best backpacks, according to high school students

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who said backpacks have to be boring? (Photo: Amazon)

Between classes, jobs, extracurricular activities and everything else, high school students need the best backpack to house everything from laptops and books to gym clothes and their uniforms for after-school jobs. Not only should the ideal backpack have ample space and a padded tech compartment, but it also needs to be water-resistant, durable and have considerable back support — and style, too.

Dr. Neel Anand, a professor of orthopedic surgery and director of spine trauma at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center in Los Angeles, recommends keeping a backpack at 10 to 15 percent of your total body weight as well as using a bag with wide, padded shoulder straps, a padded back panel, and sternum or waist straps for even weight distribution.

He adds that bags with multiple compartments can help better distribute weight, and that bags themselves should be made of lightweight material.

"Pay close attention to... complaints of back pain or numbness or weakness in the arms or legs so you can be sure to address these concerns with a doctor," he advises.

Trying to address practical considerations can make shopping for a backpack tricky, since most high school students just want a backpack that's stylish. Thankfully, there are plenty of styles that combine both function and fashion — they look good, and won't break any backs, either.

Here are our picks:

Best Budget: Jansport Superbreak

Who could resist a classic Jansport in this bright red? (Photo: Amazon)

Jansport has been creating versions of its classic backpack for over 50 years, so this icon absolutely needed to be included. The standard Superbreak features two zippered pockets: One large main compartment, one small front pocket and a side pouch for a water bottle. It's lightweight, too: It only weighs 12 ounces when empty. Plus, you'll be in good company: It's Amazon's No. 1 best-selling kids' backpack.

"I've had this backpack since the beginning of the semester (it is now finals week) and I have loved it!" a shopper shared. "It has shown absolutely zero signs of wear, and has carried my load of books, notebooks, folders, my lunch, and a laptop since the beginning. It is easy to wash if you ever spill anything on it and has been super convenient to have. I also love the lifetime warranty! I haven't had to use it yet but it definitely puts me at ease to know that if I ever did break the backpack, I could have it fixed or have a new one sent to me!"

Best Convertible: Carhartt Legacy Convertible Backpack

It's a backpack. And a tote. And a purse! (Photo: Amazon)

As a work brand, Carhartt products are built to withstand an incredible amount of abuse. It's made entirely from polyester treated with a powerful water repellant. It can be carried as a backpack, a tote or a purse, and it has a padded laptop sleeve, two zippered pockets and three exterior pouches for easy access to pens, pencils, ID cards, wallets and other knick-knacks.

"Bought this for my daughter and now I want one!" writes a happy parent. "LOVE this bag. Roomier than we thought. Durable as well. Simple but very handy."

Best for Outdoors: North Face Jester

This marigold yellow is perfect for kids that over-pack. (Photo: Amazon)

North Face isn’t just for adventurous types: It's great for kids that have to carry a ton of textbooks or athletic gear with them. It has two zippered compartments for tablets and laptops, two water bottle pockets, and the front lacing can hold jackets, hats or a sweater. Its FlexVent suspension system, padded mesh back panel and sternum strap balances weight well enough to earn it an endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association.

Best for Travel: Osprey Farpoint

The Farpoint is ready for take off! (Photo: Amazon)

If you travel a lot — or spend all day on the go — Osprey’s Farpoint is designed for you. Capable of holding up to 40 pounds of gear, it opens in a duffel bag U shape to provide easy access to the bag’s contents. Constructed from 210 Denier ripstop nylon, it has a dedicated, lockable tablet and a 15" laptop pocket as well as a scratch-proof pocket for sunglasses or other knick-knacks.

It even meets airline restrictions for most airlines so it can fly with you, and it has a sternum strap and a hip belt to distribute weight evenly. If you’d rather carry it like a duffel, the back panel can get neatly zipped up.

Best Classic: Fjallraven Kanken

Shoppers can't stop raving about this stylish backpack. (Photo: Amazon)

A classic becomes a classic for a reason.

The 18L Fjallraven Kanken was developed in 1977 for Swedish school children who were developing back problems from carrying other backpacks. Square and simple, the Kanken is available in 11 colors. Constructed from dirt-resistant, water-resistant and easy-to-clean material, it's designed to last years. This updated version features a 15" laptop pocket, a zippered main compartment and small zippered accessories bag — and padded shoulder straps for extra comfort.

"We bought these bags for our kids for our recent trip to Paris," shared a shopper. "We have LOVED the bags and have used them so far for our trip to Paris and for overnight stuff. They hold a LOT more than it looks like it would. Love that the bag zips all the way down both sides so you can load the entire bag instead of having to dig in the whole bag like you would a regular backpack."

Best for the Gym: Lululemon City Adventurer

Perfect for sporty kids. (Photo: Amazon)

Lululemon’s 17L City Adventurer is making a lot of waves lately and it’s easy to see why — the sleekly designed satchel is simple, elegant and soft enough to stuff a whole lot of gear inside.

Designed for exercise buffs (or kids with after-school sports), it has a built-in zippered pocket for damp gear as well so it's the best backpack for wet weather or wet clothes. And the water-repellent nylon fabric is easy to clean. The exterior pocket can hold laptops up to 15” and the straps are padded.

"Love it! We already had one and loved it so much we got another one," a shopper noted. "Great pockets for computer, clothes, shoes... great bag!!"

