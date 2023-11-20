Stimulate your little ones senses (and get them smiling) with the best baby toys of 2023.

Parents

Babies learn about their world through play. Often times it's also where they hit developmental milestones. Through play, babies are able to acquire many new skills, like reaching, pinching, holding, grasping, and learning cause and effect. So it's no wonder choosing the right toy your little one can feel arduous.

To help take the guesswork out of your search, our parent testers and resident experts rolled up their sleeves, got down to “work,” and watched their little ones’ faces light up. These are the winners of the 2023 Parents Best Toy Awards in the baby category.









Parents' 2023 Best Toy Awards features 47 toys for children of all ages, from babies and toddlers to big kids, tweens, and teens. The products selected were vetted and tested by Parents Editor's and real life testers. This year's winners highlight some of the latest and greatest toys on the market and you'll find toys for every budget. Learn more about how we chose this year's winners and explore our top picks in each category:



Best Toddler Toys

Best Big Kid Toys

Best Toys for Tweens and Teens







Best Stuffed Toy for Baby

Fisher-Price® Flap & Wobble Penguin

Courtesy Fisher Price

Designed to grow with your baby, the Fisher-Price® Flap & Wobble Penguin is perfect for newborns and older infants. This cuddly pal will engage your child whether they are on their tummy or sitting unassisted, thanks to music and movement. It is responsive to touch, which is great for older children, and the crinkly textures on the penguin’s wings and feet, along with a black-and-white soft body, provide plenty of visual and tactile stimulation. Two modes play up to 10 minutes of music, so your baby can delight in a steady stream of melodious sounds. “It was super easy to use right out of the box and was a hit for both tummy time and sitting up,” one parent said.



Price: $39.99



Shop

Best Learning Toy for Baby

Skillmatics High Contrast Flash Cards

Courtesy Skillmatics

As your baby’s eyesight develops, your child will begin to notice more complex patterns and shapes. This set of 30 double-sided flash cards contains a variety of black-and-white images, offering plenty of visual stimulation. Start by sitting with your baby and holding up the cards featuring simple shapes. When your child advances to tummy time, simply prop up the cards using the wooden stands. "I haven’t seen these types of cards with stands," one parent said, noting this feature made the cards particularly unique. And older babies can hold the cards on their own, since they are perfectly sized for small hands. Their tear-resistant design also stands up to repeated play, so your kid can use them over and over.

Price: $19.97



Shop

Best Lovey for Baby

Kids for Culture Positive Pals Blanket Dolls

Courtesy Kids for Culture

It’s never too early to teach your child about the importance of self-empowerment. These soft, gender-neutral dolls are embroidered with uplifting phrases like “I Am Kind” and “I Am Loved." Their soft, lovey-style body is perfect for snuggling, and a teething ring and crinkly texture provide your baby with lots of opportunities for sensory play. One parent of a 20-month-old loved that these dolls encouraged communication and interaction, saying that their child called out for their “baby!” The parent tester also liked the variation of skin tones.

Price: $5.97 each



Shop

Best Toy to Inspire Creative Play

GUND My Little Food Truck Playset

Courtesy GUND

Cultivate your future little foodie with this portable plush playset for ages 0 and up. A colorful truck opens to reveal four developmentally friendly toys: a crinkly taco, burger squeaker, boba tea rattle, and mini chef bear. After playing with them, your child can load them into the truck and take their food “to go.” This traveling playset teaches hand-eye coordination and dexterity while reminding your little one that it’s okay to play with your food. We also liked that the fondness for this toy lasted beyond the baby years. One parent of a 16-month-old noted that the toy earned a spot in his 3-year-old sister’s play kitchen. She also liked the durability of the plush food.

Price: $25.00



Shop

Best Activity Mat

Tiny Love Black & White Gymini

Courtesy Tiny Love

Your curious baby is eager to explore their surroundings, and this play gym will surely give them a head start. It’s a self-contained stationary activity center with 18 interactive toys to keep your child entertained and occupied, including a play mat and mirror for tummy time, soft take-along book, and a teether. You can swap out the adjustable arches to switch up the play pattern and consult the 36-page parent guide for age-appropriate tips. “I love how simple this activity center is, yet it keeps my nearly 3-month-old engaged for long periods of time,” remarks one parent. “My baby loves using it for both play and tummy time.”

Price: $69.99



Shop

Best Musical Instrument for Baby

Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® Mix & Learn DJ Table™

Courtesy Fisher Price

Is it a turntable? Is a piano? Well, it's both. Removable legs provide a stationary spot for seated music makers. Once your kid can stand, this toy transforms into a pretend DJ table, and a play piano with three modes of lights and sounds, along with a spinning turntable, helps your baby keep the beat. Parents can get in on the action by adding a personalized message that’s mixed into a song. You can also turn this activity table into an educational toy using three adjustable levels for teaching colors, numbers, shapes, and basic vocabulary (including Spanish words). “We didn’t need to show [our daughter] how to play with it,” one parent said. “She was able to explore and figure out what she wanted to do with it.” And because this toy encourages movement, this kid was dancing through each play session.

Price: $44.99



Shop

Best Subscription Service for Baby

LALO Play Box

Courtesy LALO

Subscriptions are truly the gift that keeps on giving, and these Play Boxes by LALO are no exception. Inside each box (shipped bi-monthly) are carefully curated, non-toxic toys that correlate with your child’s developmental stage. They range from black-and-white soft books for 0-12 weeks to a beautifully constructed wooden shape sorter for 11-12 months. And once your kid has outgrown the box, you can donate these toys to a family in need through LALO’s Re-Play program. They've really thought of everything. “I remember being super overwhelmed by how to approach playtime when I first had my kids,” recalls one parent, who appreciates that these boxes are stocked with age-appropriate playthings. “Perfect for new parents.”

Price: $90 (monthly subscription); $80 (individual)



Shop

Best Classic Baby Toy

Skip Hop Farmstand Push & Spin Baby Toy

Courtesy Skip Hop

A whimsical take on a classic play concept, this corn cob push-and-spin toy really pops. When your baby pushes on the sun at the top of the toy, they can see colorful corn cobs spin round and round as popcorn kernels pop. This toy demonstrates cause and effect and boosts dexterity and fine motor skills. One parent of a 3-month-old appreciates the overall design: “This toy is cute and well made, and while my little one is a little too young to engage with this toy, he loves watching the popcorn spin and pop about."

Price: $16.00



Shop

Best Stacking Toy

Melissa & Doug Pineapple Soft Stacker

Courtesy Melissa & Doug

Say aloha to this sweet plush pineapple that’s ripe for playtime. Each textured piece features playful patterns and crinkle or rattle as your child grasps, squeezes, and stacks. The oversized parts are easy to grasp, helping to build your little one’s fine motor skills. This toy’s eye-catching design feels fresh, not to mention adorable. Who wouldn’t love a smiling pineapple staring at them from across the room? One parent confirmed the pineapple isn't just all looks. “It crinkles, it rattles, and the big pieces are easy to manipulate.” A win-win.

Price: $22.99



Shop

Best Toy for Active Babies

Baby Einstein Go Opus Go™ 4-in-1 Crawl & Chase Pal

Courtesy Baby Einstein

Toys that can keep pace with your busy baby are also a hit with your budding toddler, and with four modes of play for three months to five years, this motion-activated toy is perfect for early learning through preschool. During tummy time, your baby can gently squeeze Opus’ plush arms to activate lights, sounds, and spinning. In sit and play mode, Opus will teach shapes and numbers. And when your tot's old enough they can move on to the toy’s chase and dance modes. Even with all that fun, it's worth noting that music toys can be tough on sensitive ears. Luckily, this one has a volume control for quiet play.

Price: $39.99



Shop

Best Teether for Baby

Ingenuity Sylvi Natural Rubber Teether

Courtesy Ingenuity

Teething is no fun for anyone, and while a toy that soothes sore gums is one thing, one that’s safe for babies and the environment is a true bonus. This all-natural, rubber rabbit is sized just for little hands and squeaks when your baby gives it a squeeze—a welcome distraction for your teething tot—and parents aren’t the only ones falling in love with this adorable teether. “Oh my, this is the sweetest little rabbit. Can’t wait to give it to my baby grandson,” says one grandparent.

Price: $10.69

Shop

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.