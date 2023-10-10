Upgrade your ride with these car gadgets — up to 70% off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and it's already epic. Amazon is offering massive sales across a huge range of categories, including auto gear. Meaning now is the perfect time to score things to make your drive that much more comfortable, like a Hotor trash can and a bestselling car vacuum — both over 50% off —plus a phone mount at the lowest price ever.

There's a ton on sale right now (because Prime Day), but these are the deals you definitely don't want to miss for your car. While you're at it, check out our roundups of the best Prime Day home deals and Prime Day tech deals too.

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon's No.1 bestselling car vacuum is a whopping 51% off right now, with one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. This handy vacuum has three attachments — a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle — along with a carrying case to store it all. The 106-watt motor easily sucks up crumbs, dirt, sand and whatever else is lurking between your seats. "Powerful for its size," said a five-star fan. "No problem with removing dirt from carpeting, especially with the brush attachment. The crevice extension is the perfect length. All tools fit securely and well." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $50 Save $36 Prime members can snag this bestselling phone holder at an all-time low — a jaw-dropping 73% off. It's a cinch to install on your dashboard, windshield or vent with a three-layer gel and locking mechanism that won't leave a mark on your car. A 360-degree ball joint and extendable telescopic arm allow you to pivot it as needed. The holder adjusts to fit nearly every kind of phone. "It has exceeded all of my expectations," said a happy customer. "I used the AC vent mount and it is very sturdy and remains intact while driving. The adjustable arms firmly hold my phone, even during bumpy roads or sudden stops. It is easily adjustable and super easy to install, so I was able to rotate it to get the perfect angle for my needs." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 Dealing with trash in your car can be tricky. Keep it all organized with this fan-favorite Hotor trash can — it's over 50% off right now. It's waterproof and leakproof, and zips shut to seal in odors. There are even mesh pockets around the exterior for extra storage. The whole thing clips to the back of your seat to free up floor space. "I liked it so much I bought four more for gifts!" said a five-star reviewer. "Everyone was thrilled with such a cool gift that was actually something they could USE! Don’t pass this up, it’s well made, not huge but will hold quite a bit of garbage! I hung it from the back of my center console and it fit perfect." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Fortem Car Storage Organizer $21 $35 Save $14 Let's face it: Your car is a little messy. Fortem's bestselling organizer — now at its lowest price ever — has several compartments to stash a slew of stuff, including snacks, books, blankets and more. It features a nonslip bottom and adjustable straps to secure it in place. When it's not in use, just fold it flat. All four colors and four sizes are on sale. Shared a fan: "Once unfolded, this thing has the strength of a suitcase. Plenty of storage and love the fact they have a lid with velcro closure to keep things inside." $21 at Amazon

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit $6 $8 Save $2 To clean those in-between spots, you need a good cleaning gel. The Pulidiki kit has an impressive army of more than 41,000 fans who rave about its ability to clean air vents, cup holders and storage panels. Just put it into a space that needs cleaning, pull it up and check out the impressive results. "Obsessed with this gel," said a satisfied shopper. "I’ve had this gel putty for a few months now and I can confidently say that I really love this gel for cleaning the interior of my car. It's easy to pick up any little bit of dust with it and it stays in the putty so there’s no need to go over the area multiple times." $6 at Amazon

Amazon Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit $112 $160 Save $48 Chemical Guys are huge in the auto world thanks to the brand's impressive cleaning tools. This kit's got what you need to get a car detailing shop-level clean, including a foam cannon, bucket, wheel cleaner, detailer, speed cleaner, wheel gel, wet wax and more. It even comes with brushes and cloths, so you can get straight to work. "Everything you need to detail a car," said a five-star reviewer. "The brushes are great; the foamer is probably the best part of this kit. Lots of bubbles and it does a great job cleaning. I’m super thrilled every time I get to wash the truck." $112 at Amazon

Amazon Seven Sparta Expander Car Cup Holder Organizer $18 $23 Save $5 It's an unfortunate fact of car cup holders — they don't hold everything. This extender from Seven Sparta stretches to accommodate bottles up to 40 ounces, including Yeti Ramblers, Hydro Flasks and even large Nalgene bottles. Just pop it in your standard cup holder and enjoy. "This cup extender works perfectly!" said a happy user. "I can now have a 20-ounce bottle in my car without worrying about spills. I've tested it in sharp corners and my drinks stay put. I was worried about the size blocking my shifter but there's no problem." $18 at Amazon

Amazon Helteko Backseat Car Organizer $18 $41 Save $23 with coupon Get your car in order with these backseat organizers. Just strap 'em behind your seats and enjoy. Each organizer — you get two — features nine storage pockets with room for water bottles, tablets, books, toys and more. Choose from black and gray shades. "They are excellent and we put all sorts of stuff we want easy quick access to — flashlights, bug spray, sunscreen, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, tools, etc," said a self-described "happy camper." Save $23 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon EcoNour 2-in-1 Car Steering Wheel Desk $13 $26 Save $13 Odds are high that you're going to do more in your car than just drive. This steering wheel tray doubles as a desk and dinner table, allowing you to expand your space as needed. There's even a cupholder and pen holder built in. Just hook it onto your wheel when you're parked and enjoy. "I work a lot from my car and need something to hold my iPad when not driving to do some work," said a fan. "This works great. It is easy to install, and there is plenty of room on the tabletop to do my work and have a snack or two." $13 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

