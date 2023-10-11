Last chance on the best Prime Day artificial Christmas tree deals — save up to 60%

Bring on the holiday cheer (minus the pine needles and sap) with a faux Christmas tree — on sale for Prime Day.

We'll all be decking the halls soon, and if you play your cards right you can be decorating a very affordable tree for Christmas this year. You can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees during Amazon's October Prime Day, but hurry because the sale ends tonight!

Sure, you could wait to order an artificial tree on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but by the time those ship and arrive at your door, you'll be out a few weeks of festive joy. So why not buy now and have a few more days or weeks with ornaments and lights in the living room leading up to the big day?

Plus, there are some awesome deals going on right now for select ornaments and twinkle lights.

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best of the fake trees on sale now and we were sure to include trees in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). There are also some stress-free pre-lit options, available in all-white, multicolor or a mix of the two. And while you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a storage bag to properly protect your tree during the off-season.

