Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Last chance on the best Prime Day artificial Christmas tree deals — save up to 60%

From flocked to pre-lit, in sizes ranging from 4.5 to 12 feet.

Amanda Garrity
·2 min read
0
Bring on the holiday cheer (minus the pine needles and sap) with a faux Christmas tree — on sale for Prime Day.
Bring on the holiday cheer (minus the pine needles and sap) with a faux Christmas tree — on sale for Prime Day.

We'll all be decking the halls soon, and if you play your cards right you can be decorating a very affordable tree for Christmas this year. You can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees during Amazon's October Prime Day, but hurry because the sale ends tonight!

Quick Overview

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $232$450
    Save $218
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, 6.5 Feet

    $90$170
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $90$170
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $258$448
    Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

    $569$670
    Save $101
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 9 Feet

    $443$527
    Save $84
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

    $488$1,010
    Save $522
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

    $742$1,360
    Save $618
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet

    $95$210
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $116$280
    Save $164
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 7 Feet

    $150$310
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet

    $85$187
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $201$391
    Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

    $29$38
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • MaidMAX Christmas Ornament Storage Box

    $23$29
    Save $6
    See at Amazon
See 10 more

Sure, you could wait to order an artificial tree on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but by the time those ship and arrive at your door, you'll be out a few weeks of festive joy. So why not buy now and have a few more days or weeks with ornaments and lights in the living room leading up to the big day?

Plus, there are some awesome deals going on right now for select ornaments and twinkle lights.

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best of the fake trees on sale now and we were sure to include trees in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). There are also some stress-free pre-lit options, available in all-white, multicolor or a mix of the two. And while you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a storage bag to properly protect your tree during the off-season.

Best Prime Day Deals deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees

National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$232$450Save $218

Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year, so get it before it's gone!

$232 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, 6.5 Feet

$90$170Save $80

Trying to squeeze a Christmas tree into a small space? Look no further than this slim offering, which measures 28 inches wide. "The tree was easy to assemble and fluff. The lights are just right and it is a good value for the price," one Amazon shopper wrote. 

$90 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$90$170Save $80

The same tree, but with multicolor lights. "The fold-down branches are genius and there are no gaps anywhere," wrote a satisfied shopper, who dubbed it the "prettiest artificial tree ever." 

$90 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$258$448Save $190

Coming in at nearly 50% off, this pre-lit tree has a "wonderful classic noble fir look" (this five-star reviewer's words, not ours).

$258 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

$569$670Save $101

Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do. 

$569 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 9 Feet

$443$527Save $84

Big and beautiful, this 9-foot-tall tree is made with tall yet narrow spaces in mind. "Great blend of faux branches and perfectly slender without looking too slim," one elated customer wrote. 

$443 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

$488$1,010Save $522

Save over $500 by picking up this 10-footer during the sale. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights. 

$488 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

$742$1,360Save $618

Save big — we're talking over 45% off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"

$742 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet

$95$210Save $115

Small but mighty, this multicolor wonder will add tons of cheer to your holiday — especially since it's half off and all. If you prefer white lights, you can get 42% off right now (but, let's face it, the mulitcolor tree is a way better deal).

$95 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights

National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$116$280Save $164

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for nearly 60% off. “This tree is the most realistic I've bought and I own about five Christmas trees. It feels real too,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it was “very easy to assemble” and “doesn’t smell” like other artificial trees on the market.

$116 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 7 Feet

$150$310Save $160

This one’s over $150 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another tree. Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.

$150 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees

Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet

$85$187Save $102

Spruce up (get it?) your entryway or front porch with this pre-potted tree, which is over 50% off right now. 

$85 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$201$391Save $190

If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price has nearly been slashed in half. 

$201 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on Christmas tree storage accessories

Navtue

Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

$29$38Save $9

Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer, and is currently on sale for 24% off.

$29 at Amazon
MaidMAX

MaidMAX Christmas Ornament Storage Box

$23$29Save $6

Pack your ornaments in this stackable organizer, which has 64 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $20, so you're ready once the season wraps. 

$23 at Amazon

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Recommended Stories