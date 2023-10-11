Last chance on the best Prime Day artificial Christmas tree deals — save up to 60%
From flocked to pre-lit, in sizes ranging from 4.5 to 12 feet.
We'll all be decking the halls soon, and if you play your cards right you can be decorating a very affordable tree for Christmas this year. You can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees during Amazon's October Prime Day, but hurry because the sale ends tonight!
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$232$450Save $218
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, 6.5 Feet$90$170Save $80
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$90$170Save $80
Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$258$448Save $190
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet$569$670Save $101
Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 9 Feet$443$527Save $84
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet$488$1,010Save $522
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet$742$1,360Save $618
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet$95$210Save $115
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$116$280Save $164
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 7 Feet$150$310Save $160
Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet$85$187Save $102
Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$201$391Save $190
Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag$29$38Save $9
MaidMAX Christmas Ornament Storage Box$23$29Save $6
Sure, you could wait to order an artificial tree on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but by the time those ship and arrive at your door, you'll be out a few weeks of festive joy. So why not buy now and have a few more days or weeks with ornaments and lights in the living room leading up to the big day?
Plus, there are some awesome deals going on right now for select ornaments and twinkle lights.
We’ve scoured Amazon for the best of the fake trees on sale now and we were sure to include trees in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). There are also some stress-free pre-lit options, available in all-white, multicolor or a mix of the two. And while you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a storage bag to properly protect your tree during the off-season.
Best Prime Day Deals deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees
Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year, so get it before it's gone!
Trying to squeeze a Christmas tree into a small space? Look no further than this slim offering, which measures 28 inches wide. "The tree was easy to assemble and fluff. The lights are just right and it is a good value for the price," one Amazon shopper wrote.
The same tree, but with multicolor lights. "The fold-down branches are genius and there are no gaps anywhere," wrote a satisfied shopper, who dubbed it the "prettiest artificial tree ever."
Coming in at nearly 50% off, this pre-lit tree has a "wonderful classic noble fir look" (this five-star reviewer's words, not ours).
Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do.
Big and beautiful, this 9-foot-tall tree is made with tall yet narrow spaces in mind. "Great blend of faux branches and perfectly slender without looking too slim," one elated customer wrote.
Save over $500 by picking up this 10-footer during the sale. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights.
Save big — we're talking over 45% off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"
Small but mighty, this multicolor wonder will add tons of cheer to your holiday — especially since it's half off and all. If you prefer white lights, you can get 42% off right now (but, let's face it, the mulitcolor tree is a way better deal).
Best Prime Day deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights
More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for nearly 60% off. “This tree is the most realistic I've bought and I own about five Christmas trees. It feels real too,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it was “very easy to assemble” and “doesn’t smell” like other artificial trees on the market.
This one’s over $150 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another tree. Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.
Best October Prime Day deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees
Spruce up (get it?) your entryway or front porch with this pre-potted tree, which is over 50% off right now.
If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price has nearly been slashed in half.
Best Prime Day deals on Christmas tree storage accessories
Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer, and is currently on sale for 24% off.
Pack your ornaments in this stackable organizer, which has 64 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $20, so you're ready once the season wraps.
