Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Artificial Christmas trees are on mega sale for early Black Friday — save up to 60%

O, Tannenbaum! Find flocked, pre-lit and more winners, in sizes ranging from 4.5 to 12 feet.

Amanda Garrity
Updated ·2 min read
3
3 different kinds of artificial Christmas trees (thin and multicolored lights, wide and white lights, flocked with white lights)
Bring on the holiday cheer (minus the pine needles and sap) with a faux Christmas tree on sale. (Amazon)

We'll all be decking the halls soon, and if you play your cards right you can be decorating a very affordable tree this year. Amazon's got a ton of artificial Christmas trees on sale ahead of that special shopping day after Thanksgiving, with savings up to 60% off. Sure, you could wait to order a faux fir on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but by the time it ships and arrives at your door, you'll be out a few weeks of festive joy. So why not buy now and have a few more weeks with cute ornaments and sparkling lights in the living room?

Quick Overview

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $229$450
    Save $221
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, 6.5 Feet

    $83$170
    Save $87
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $97$170
    Save $73
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $221$448
    Save $227
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

    $403$670
    Save $267
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 9 Feet

    $421$443
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

    $514$1,010
    Save $496
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

    $849$1,360
    Save $511
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet

    $104$210
    Save $106
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $110$280
    Save $170 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 7 Feet

    $141$310
    Save $169
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet

    $91$197
    Save $106
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $191$391
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

    $18$36
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • MaidMAX Christmas Ornament Storage Box

    $28$29
    Save $1 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator

    $22$46
    Save $24 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

    $7$12
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum

    $22$32
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Mount

    $14$17
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $42$79
    Save $37 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter

    $54$100
    Save $46 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nexpow Car Jump Starter

    $43$90
    Save $47 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • AstroAI Tire Inflator

    $22$45
    Save $23 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Car Trash Can

    $5$14
    Save $9 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Inse Cordless Vacuum

    $100
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $160$220
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum

    $100
    See at Amazon

  • Tvwio Cordless Vacuum

    $140$700
    Save $560 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $180$770
    Save $590
    See at Amazon

  • Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $179$700
    Save $521
    See at Amazon

  • Yeedi Robot Vacuum

    $120$300
    Save $180 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

    $180$230
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum

    $260$400
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

    $90$100
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener

    $12$30
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

    $127$345
    Save $218 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

    $48$130
    Save $82 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $13$33
    Save $20 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack

    $22$43
    Save $21 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set

    $200$440
    Save $240
    See at Amazon

  • Carote Pots and Pans Set

    $150
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $24$50
    Save $26 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool

    $10$20
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

    $28$60
    Save $32 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Aikoper Space Heater

    $24$30
    Save $6 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

    $15$33
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • SinkShroom Drain Protector

    $11$19
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment

    $10$15
    Save $5
    See at Amazon
See 47 more

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best fake trees on sale, making sure to include options in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). There are some stress-free pre-lit options, available in all-white, multicolor or a mix of the two. And while you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a discounted storage bag to properly protect your tree during the off-season.

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees

National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$229$450Save $221

Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

$229 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, 6.5 Feet

$83$170Save $87

Trying to squeeze a Christmas tree into a small space? Look no further than this slim offering, which measures 28 inches wide. "The tree was easy to assemble and fluff. The lights are just right and it is a good value for the price," one Amazon shopper wrote. 

$83 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$97$170Save $73

The same tree, but with multicolor lights. "The fold-down branches are genius and there are no gaps anywhere," wrote a satisfied shopper, who dubbed it the "prettiest artificial tree ever." 

$97 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$221$448Save $227

Coming in at over 50% off with Prime, this pre-lit tree has a "wonderful classic noble fir look" (this five-star reviewer's words, not ours).

$221 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

$403$670Save $267

Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do. 

$403 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 9 Feet

$421$443Save $22

Big and beautiful, this 9-foot-tall tree is made with tall yet narrow spaces in mind. "Great blend of faux branches and perfectly slender without looking too slim," one elated customer wrote. 

$421 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

$514$1,010Save $496

Save nearly $500 by picking up this 10-footer during the sale. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights. 

$514 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

$849$1,360Save $511

Save big — we're talking over 45% off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"

$849 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet

$104$210Save $106

Small but mighty, this multicolor wonder will add tons of cheer to your holiday — especially since it's half off and all. If you prefer white lights, you can get 50% off right now (but, let's face it, the multicolor tree is a way better deal).

$104 at Amazon

Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights

National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$110$280
Save $170 with coupon

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for 60% off. “This tree is the most realistic I've bought and I own about five Christmas trees. It feels real too,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it was “very easy to assemble” and “doesn’t smell” like other artificial trees on the market.

Save $170 with coupon
$110 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 7 Feet

$141$310Save $169

This one’s over $130 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another tree. Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.

$141 at Amazon

Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees

Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet

$91$197Save $106

Spruce up (get it?) your entryway or front porch with this pre-potted tree, which is over 50% off right now. 

$91 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$191$391Save $200

If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price has been slashed in half (for Prime members).

$191 at Amazon

Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories

Navtue

Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

$18$36
Save $18 with coupon

Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer, and is currently on sale for 24% off.

Save $18 with coupon
$18 at Amazon
MaidMAX

MaidMAX Christmas Ornament Storage Box

$28$29
Save $1 with coupon

Pack your ornaments in this stackable organizer, which has 64 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $20, so you're ready once the season wraps. 

Save $1 with coupon
$28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • VacLife Tire Inflator

    $22$46
    Save $24 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $42$79
    Save $37 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter

    $54$100
    Save $46 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • AstroAI Tire Inflator

    $22$45
    Save $23 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $160$220
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

    $180$230
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

    $127$345
    Save $218 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

    $48$130
    Save $82 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $13$33
    Save $20 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack

    $22$43
    Save $21 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $24$50
    Save $26 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

    $28$60
    Save $32 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

    $15$33
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories