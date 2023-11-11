Artificial Christmas trees are on mega sale for early Black Friday — save up to 60%

We'll all be decking the halls soon, and if you play your cards right you can be decorating a very affordable tree this year. Amazon's got a ton of artificial Christmas trees on sale ahead of that special shopping day after Thanksgiving, with savings up to 60% off. Sure, you could wait to order a faux fir on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but by the time it ships and arrives at your door, you'll be out a few weeks of festive joy. So why not buy now and have a few more weeks with cute ornaments and sparkling lights in the living room?

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best fake trees on sale, making sure to include options in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). There are some stress-free pre-lit options, available in all-white, multicolor or a mix of the two. And while you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a discounted storage bag to properly protect your tree during the off-season.

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees

Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights

Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees

Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $32 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter $54 $100 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $43 $90 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $14 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Tvwio Cordless Vacuum $140 $700 Save $560 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $770 Save $590 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $179 $700 Save $521 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum $260 $400 Save $140 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $127 $345 Save $218 with coupon See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $33 Save $20 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $22 $43 Save $21 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $150 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aikoper Space Heater $24 $30 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

SinkShroom Drain Protector $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon