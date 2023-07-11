Prime Day appliance deals 2023: Save up to $250 on Roomba, Instant Pot and Vitamix

Ready to score some incredible Prime Day appliance deals? Grab 'em before they're toast. (Photo: Amazon)

In need of a new vacuum? Blender? Air fryer? Well, you're in the right place at the right time. Prime Day offers the perfect opportunity to score major savings on spiffy new replacements for these home essentials, and we've narrowed down the best Prime Day appliance deals so you don't have to. Our findings include a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76 and a highly rated Roomba robo-vac for $165 (that's 45% off!) — and there's a whole lot more where those came from. Want to save even more? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Happy shopping and saving!

Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals!

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $165 $290 Save $125 Hate vacuuming your floors? Let this top-selling Roomba do the heavy lifting for you! Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts and suctions messes for a better clean while an edge-sweeping brush gets into those tight corners. Plus, it's equipped with advanced sensors to help it maneuver around furniture, and a cliff detection feature means it knows not to go down stairs. Best of all? You can control it via Google Home or Alexa devices and even schedule cleanings! $165 at Amazon

"Best thing I ever bought in my life," declared a thrilled shopper. "I cannot believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting. You start it and let it do its thing. It'll remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. It does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like crazy) ... It is an amazing tool!"

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 $650 Save $200 See at Amazon

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $100 $230 Save $130 See at Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $86 $124 Save $38 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $175 See at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $350 $500 Save $150 See at Amazon

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum $220 $320 Save $100 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $525 $600 Save $75 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Powerseries+ Cordless Vacuum $140 $150 Save $10 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $140 $230 Save $90 See at Amazon

Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $560 $800 Save $240 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum $86 $100 Save $14 See at Amazon

See our roundup of all the best vacuum Prime Day deals

Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Quart $76 $100 Save $24 With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its five-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean. $76 at Amazon

One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals and cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a big bonus! The size is perfect — it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender $69 $100 Save $31 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Food Processor $56 $70 Save $14 See at Amazon

Breville Smart Toaster Oven $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $170 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

See our roundup of all the best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Best home appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon Farberware ‎Portable Countertop Dishwasher $304 $400 Save $96 Don't have room for a full-size dishwasher in your kitchen? No problem! This little wonder sits right on your counter and has a built-in five-liter water tank, meaning you don't need a special hookup to use it. It can fit dishes up to 12 inches in diameter and has a little cutlery rack. Plus, there are five wash cycles to choose from, which will have your dishes cleaned in just 40 minutes. The little window even lets you watch all the action. Did doing the dishes just become ... fun?! $304 at Amazon

P.S. It would also be perfect for RVs!

"I love it," exclaimed a five-star fan. "There is nothing to dislike. It can handle four dinner plates, three coffee cups, three bowls and a ton of silverware. I would encourage everyone to buy this if you need it. I fill it up with hot water, wait for the beep and push the start button. And 29 minutes later, the dishes are sparkling clean."

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $142 $230 Save $88 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $45 $66 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Comfee Portable Washing Machine $199 $259 Save $60 See at Amazon

Costway Portable Air Conditioner $232 $320 Save $88 See at Amazon

Comfee Countertop Dishwasher $260 $290 Save $30 See at Amazon

Thermacell Lighted E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Frigidaire Mini Fridge with Built-In Speaker $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

Comfee Portable Washing Machine $279 $349 Save $70 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner $57 $70 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $337 $674 Save $337 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $63 $160 Save $97 See at Amazon

Corelle Stoneware 16-Pc Dinnerware Set, Handcrafted $71 $85 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes $68 See at Amazon

Home

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $21 $37 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper, Queen $68 $100 Save $32 See at Amazon

Aroeve Air Purifier $47 $70 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell MYair Purifiers, Two-Pack $160 $175 Save $15 See at Amazon