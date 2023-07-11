Why you can trust us
Prime Day appliance deals 2023: Save up to $250 on Roomba, Instant Pot and Vitamix

Britt Ross
·3 min read
prime day appliance deals: roomba robot vacuum, air purifier, air fryer, kitchenaid stand mixer
Ready to score some incredible Prime Day appliance deals? Grab 'em before they're toast. (Photo: Amazon)

In need of a new vacuum? Blender? Air fryer? Well, you're in the right place at the right time. Prime Day offers the perfect opportunity to score major savings on spiffy new replacements for these home essentials, and we've narrowed down the best Prime Day appliance deals so you don't have to. Our findings include a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76 and a highly rated Roomba robo-vac for $165 (that's 45% off!) — and there's a whole lot more where those came from. Want to save even more? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Happy shopping and saving!

Quick Overview

  • iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

    $165$290
    Save $125
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $450$650
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

    $100$230
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX

    $130$250
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

    $86$124
    Save $38
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum

    $175
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $350$500
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

    $220$320
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $525$600
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Powerseries+ Cordless Vacuum

    $140$150
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

    $140$230
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $560$800
    Save $240
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum

    $86$100
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Quart

    $76$100
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $110$170
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

    $69$100
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

    $21$30
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

    $300$350
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $50$80
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer

    $90$140
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $260$380
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Food Processor

    $56$70
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Breville Smart Toaster Oven

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $130$170
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor

    $80$100
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Farberware ‎Portable Countertop Dishwasher

    $304$400
    Save $96
    See at Amazon

  • Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

    $142$230
    Save $88
    See at Amazon

  • ToLife Air Purifier

    $45$66
    Save $21 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Comfee Portable Washing Machine

    $199$259
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Costway Portable Air Conditioner

    $232$320
    Save $88
    See at Amazon

  • Comfee Countertop Dishwasher

    $260$290
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Thermacell Lighted E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

    $40$50
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Frigidaire Mini Fridge with Built-In Speaker

    $28$50
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Comfee Portable Washing Machine

    $279$349
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $13$50
    Save $37 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash

    $4$14
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car

    $7$13
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $20$45
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Car Cache Purse Holder for Car

    $10$27
    Save $17 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110$600
    Save $490 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $120$350
    Save $230 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum

    $100$200
    Save $100 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $25$30
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner

    $57$70
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $337$674
    Save $337 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

    $170$237
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $100$266
    Save $166 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $125$345
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

    $25$65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

    $9$16
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

    $100$185
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $63$160
    Save $97
    See at Amazon

  • Corelle Stoneware 16-Pc Dinnerware Set, Handcrafted

    $71$85
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes

    $68
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

    $24$60
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $10$20
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $21$37
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper, Queen

    $68$100
    Save $32
    See at Amazon

  • Aroeve Air Purifier

    $47$70
    Save $23 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell MYair Purifiers, Two-Pack

    $160$175
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage

    $15$42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon
Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals!

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$165$290Save $125

Hate vacuuming your floors? Let this top-selling Roomba do the heavy lifting for you! Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts and suctions messes for a better clean while an edge-sweeping brush gets into those tight corners. Plus, it's equipped with advanced sensors to help it maneuver around furniture, and a cliff detection feature means it knows not to go down stairs. Best of all? You can control it via Google Home or Alexa devices and even schedule cleanings!

$165 at Amazon

"Best thing I ever bought in my life," declared a thrilled shopper. "I cannot believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting. You start it and let it do its thing. It'll remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. It does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like crazy) ... It is an amazing tool!"

  • Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $450$650
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

    $100$230
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

    $86$124
    Save $38
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $350$500
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

    $220$320
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $525$600
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Powerseries+ Cordless Vacuum

    $140$150
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

    $140$230
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $560$800
    Save $240
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum

    $86$100
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Quart

$76$100Save $24

With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its five-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean. 

$76 at Amazon

One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals and cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a big bonus! The size is perfect — it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $110$170
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

    $21$30
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $50$80
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer

    $90$140
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $260$380
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $130$170
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

Best home appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon

Farberware ‎Portable Countertop Dishwasher

$304$400Save $96

Don't have room for a full-size dishwasher in your kitchen? No problem! This little wonder sits right on your counter and has a built-in five-liter water tank, meaning you don't need a special hookup to use it. It can fit dishes up to 12 inches in diameter and has a little cutlery rack. Plus, there are five wash cycles to choose from, which will have your dishes cleaned in just 40 minutes. The little window even lets you watch all the action. Did doing the dishes just become ... fun?!

$304 at Amazon

P.S. It would also be perfect for RVs!

"I love it," exclaimed a five-star fan. "There is nothing to dislike. It can handle four dinner plates, three coffee cups, three bowls and a ton of silverware. I would encourage everyone to buy this if you need it. I fill it up with hot water, wait for the beep and push the start button. And 29 minutes later, the dishes are sparkling clean."

  • Thermacell Lighted E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

    $40$50
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Frigidaire Mini Fridge with Built-In Speaker

    $28$50
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

