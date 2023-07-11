Prime Day appliance deals 2023: Save up to $250 on Roomba, Instant Pot and Vitamix
In need of a new vacuum? Blender? Air fryer? Well, you're in the right place at the right time. Prime Day offers the perfect opportunity to score major savings on spiffy new replacements for these home essentials, and we've narrowed down the best Prime Day appliance deals so you don't have to. Our findings include a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76 and a highly rated Roomba robo-vac for $165 (that's 45% off!) — and there's a whole lot more where those came from. Want to save even more? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Happy shopping and saving!
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$165$290Save $125
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$86$124Save $38
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Quart$76$100Save $24
Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher$304$400Save $96
Best vacuum Prime Day deals
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Hate vacuuming your floors? Let this top-selling Roomba do the heavy lifting for you! Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts and suctions messes for a better clean while an edge-sweeping brush gets into those tight corners. Plus, it's equipped with advanced sensors to help it maneuver around furniture, and a cliff detection feature means it knows not to go down stairs. Best of all? You can control it via Google Home or Alexa devices and even schedule cleanings!
"Best thing I ever bought in my life," declared a thrilled shopper. "I cannot believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting. You start it and let it do its thing. It'll remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. It does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like crazy) ... It is an amazing tool!"
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$86$124Save $38
Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Quart
With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its five-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean.
One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals and cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a big bonus! The size is perfect — it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."
Best home appliance Prime Day deals
Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher
Don't have room for a full-size dishwasher in your kitchen? No problem! This little wonder sits right on your counter and has a built-in five-liter water tank, meaning you don't need a special hookup to use it. It can fit dishes up to 12 inches in diameter and has a little cutlery rack. Plus, there are five wash cycles to choose from, which will have your dishes cleaned in just 40 minutes. The little window even lets you watch all the action. Did doing the dishes just become ... fun?!
P.S. It would also be perfect for RVs!
"I love it," exclaimed a five-star fan. "There is nothing to dislike. It can handle four dinner plates, three coffee cups, three bowls and a ton of silverware. I would encourage everyone to buy this if you need it. I fill it up with hot water, wait for the beep and push the start button. And 29 minutes later, the dishes are sparkling clean."
