The 10+ best Prime Day Apple deals — $89 AirPods, a $750 MacBook and a bushel more

These Prime Day Apple deals fall far from the tree — in terms of prices! (Photo: Amazon)

Let's face it: Apple is undeniably the most popular tech brand on the planet. Unfortunately, though, all too often its price points make it hard to justify a purchase. Well, lucky for you, Amazon has tons of incredible deals on all of your favorite Apple products this Prime Day. We're talking everything from AirPods for $90 (yes, really!) to an iPad for as low as $379. Oh, and did we mention you can even scoop up AirTags for just $22 each? There's truly something for everyone. Our advice: Act fast. These deals are only open until midnight tonight, unless they sell out first!

The best Prime Day 2023 AirPod deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $89 $129 Save $40 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. $89 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $140 $169 Save $29 Not only will you get six hours of listening and talk time on a single charge, or up to 30 hours total with the charging case; these buds come with Personalized Spatial Audio to give you an even more immersive listening experience. $140 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 The second-gen AirPod Pros not only block out almost all outside noise, but they bring the party straight to your ear with above-and-beyond sound quality. Right now, they're $50 off for Prime Day. $199 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Max Wireless $450 $549 Save $99 If earbuds aren't your jam, these over-ear headphones can give you the same experience with a much cushier feel. You'll still get dynamic head tracking, computational audio, and multiple transparency modes. $450 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 MacBook deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $750 $999 Save $249 One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 Macbook Air might be a few years old, but still stands alongside the best Windows laptops — and this price is the lowest we've ever seen. $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip $1,099 $1,299 Save $200 This powerhouse is $200 off and packs 8GB of RAM (enough for even the most zealous Google Chrome user), 256GB SSD, and so much more. $1,099 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 iPad deals

Apple Apple iPad (9th Generation) $250 $329 Save $79 With 64GB of storage and the A13 Bionic chip powering it, there's little this iPad can't do. $250 at Amazon

Apple Apple iPad (9th Generation) $380 $459 Save $79 Packed with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad provides users with a gorgeous display, compatibility with the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, and the power needed to handle nearly any task. $380 at Amazon

Apple Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $379 $499 Save $120 Want all the functionality of an iPad in a handheld? At 8.3 inches, the iPad Mini provides just that — it's packed with an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and many, many more features. $379 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $219 $289 Save $70 The new Apple Watch SE comes fully equipped with all the features you could ask for, including crash detection, better fitness tracking, and Emergency SOS. Oh, something else you've been asking for: a $60 markdown. $219 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $280 $399 Save $119 In an absolutely unbelievable deal, the latest version of the Apple Watch is down to just $279 for Prime Day. Enjoy perks like Crash and Fall Detection, advanced health features and seamless compatibility. $280 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 other Apple products deals

Apple Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $15 $19 Save $4 Let's face it: we all lose a charging brick from time to time. Now's your chance to snatch up a new one for just $15. $15 at Amazon

Apple Apple MagSafe Charger $31 $39 Save $8 Apple chargers are notoriously expensive, but now is a great time to invest in a few spares if you need to. This MagSafe charger is 20% off. $31 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $88 $99 Save $11 AirTags are on sale once more, down 11% from their usual price. Is it a huge drop? No — but it's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them at just $22 each. $88 at Amazon

Apple Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 The Apple Pencil is one of the most popular styluses out there, but it can cost a pretty penny. Snag it now while it's $40 off! $89 at Amazon

Apple 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation) $119 $199 Save $80 Want to use Siri to stream? The Apple TV makes that possible with one of the easiest to use smart remotes out there. Stream your favorite shows in 4K resolution from all of your favorite services. $119 at Amazon

