The 10+ best Prime Day Apple deals — $89 AirPods, a $750 MacBook and a bushel more
Let's face it: Apple is undeniably the most popular tech brand on the planet. Unfortunately, though, all too often its price points make it hard to justify a purchase. Well, lucky for you, Amazon has tons of incredible deals on all of your favorite Apple products this Prime Day. We're talking everything from AirPods for $90 (yes, really!) to an iPad for as low as $379. Oh, and did we mention you can even scoop up AirTags for just $22 each? There's truly something for everyone. Our advice: Act fast. These deals are only open until midnight tonight, unless they sell out first!
The best Prime Day 2023 AirPod deals
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)$379$499Save $120
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Not only will you get six hours of listening and talk time on a single charge, or up to 30 hours total with the charging case; these buds come with Personalized Spatial Audio to give you an even more immersive listening experience.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
The second-gen AirPod Pros not only block out almost all outside noise, but they bring the party straight to your ear with above-and-beyond sound quality. Right now, they're $50 off for Prime Day.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless
If earbuds aren't your jam, these over-ear headphones can give you the same experience with a much cushier feel. You'll still get dynamic head tracking, computational audio, and multiple transparency modes.
The best Prime Day 2023 MacBook deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 Macbook Air might be a few years old, but still stands alongside the best Windows laptops — and this price is the lowest we've ever seen.
Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip
This powerhouse is $200 off and packs 8GB of RAM (enough for even the most zealous Google Chrome user), 256GB SSD, and so much more.
The best Prime Day 2023 iPad deals
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
With 64GB of storage and the A13 Bionic chip powering it, there's little this iPad can't do.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Packed with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad provides users with a gorgeous display, compatibility with the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, and the power needed to handle nearly any task.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Want all the functionality of an iPad in a handheld? At 8.3 inches, the iPad Mini provides just that — it's packed with an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and many, many more features.
The best Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The new Apple Watch SE comes fully equipped with all the features you could ask for, including crash detection, better fitness tracking, and Emergency SOS. Oh, something else you've been asking for: a $60 markdown.
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch
In an absolutely unbelievable deal, the latest version of the Apple Watch is down to just $279 for Prime Day. Enjoy perks like Crash and Fall Detection, advanced health features and seamless compatibility.
The best Prime Day 2023 other Apple products deals
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Let's face it: we all lose a charging brick from time to time. Now's your chance to snatch up a new one for just $15.
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple chargers are notoriously expensive, but now is a great time to invest in a few spares if you need to. This MagSafe charger is 20% off.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
AirTags are on sale once more, down 11% from their usual price. Is it a huge drop? No — but it's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them at just $22 each.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The Apple Pencil is one of the most popular styluses out there, but it can cost a pretty penny. Snag it now while it's $40 off!
2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation)
Want to use Siri to stream? The Apple TV makes that possible with one of the easiest to use smart remotes out there. Stream your favorite shows in 4K resolution from all of your favorite services.
