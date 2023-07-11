The best Prime Day Apple deals — $89 AirPods, a $750 MacBook, and so much more
Apple is undeniably the most popular fruit-based tech brand on the planet. Unfortunately, all too often its price points have made it seem like forbidden fruit. Ah, but this Prime Day, you may dabble in the forbidden all you like — Amazon's gathered together a bushelful of incredible bargains on all of your favorite Apple products, from a Macbook Air to Airpods. But be warned: These deals are only going to last for the two days of Prime Day, so make sure you act fast!
The best Prime Day 2023 AirPod deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$89$129Save $40
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$149$169Save $20
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip$750$999Save $249
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip$1,399$1,499Save $100
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)$379$499Save $120
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$519$609Save $90
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$529$599Save $70
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$229$279Save $50
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch$299$399Save $100
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Not only will you get six hours of listening and talk time on a single charge, or up to 30 hours total with the charging case; these buds come with Personalized Spatial Audio to give you an even more immersive listening experience.
The best Prime Day 2023 MacBook deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 Macbook Air might be a few years old, but still stands alongside the best Windows laptops — and this price is the lowest we've ever seen.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip
When you need a ton of power, you can't go wrong with the latest version of the MacBook Air. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and enough power to handle even the most rigorous video and image editing jobs.
The best Prime Day 2023 iPad deals
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Want all the functionality of an iPad in a handheld? At 8.3 inches, the iPad Mini provides just that — it's packed with an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and many, many more features.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Packed with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad provides users with a gorgeous display, compatibility with the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, and the power needed to handle nearly any task.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
A 10.9-inch screen gives you plenty of real estate, whether you're watching Netflix, playing something from Apple Arcade, or just trying to get some work done.
The best Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The new Apple Watch SE comes fully equipped with all the features you could ask for, including crash detection, better fitness tracking, and Emergency SOS. Oh, something else you've been asking for: a $40 markdown.
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch
In an absolutely unbelievable deal, the latest version of the Apple Watch is down to just $299 for Prime Day. Enjoy perks like Crash and Fall Detection, advanced health features and seamless compatibility.
