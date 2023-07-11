The best Prime Day Apple deals — $89 AirPods, a $750 MacBook, and so much more

These Prime Day Apple deals fall far from the tree — in terms of prices! (Photo: Amazon)

Apple is undeniably the most popular fruit-based tech brand on the planet. Unfortunately, all too often its price points have made it seem like forbidden fruit. Ah, but this Prime Day, you may dabble in the forbidden all you like — Amazon's gathered together a bushelful of incredible bargains on all of your favorite Apple products, from a Macbook Air to Airpods. But be warned: These deals are only going to last for the two days of Prime Day, so make sure you act fast!

The best Prime Day 2023 AirPod deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $89 $129 Save $40 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. $89 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $149 $169 Save $20 Not only will you get six hours of listening and talk time on a single charge, or up to 30 hours total with the charging case; these buds come with Personalized Spatial Audio to give you an even more immersive listening experience. $149 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 MacBook deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $750 $999 Save $249 One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 Macbook Air might be a few years old, but still stands alongside the best Windows laptops — and this price is the lowest we've ever seen. $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,399 $1,499 Save $100 When you need a ton of power, you can't go wrong with the latest version of the MacBook Air. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and enough power to handle even the most rigorous video and image editing jobs. $1,399 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 iPad deals

Apple Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $379 $499 Save $120 Want all the functionality of an iPad in a handheld? At 8.3 inches, the iPad Mini provides just that — it's packed with an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and many, many more features. $379 at Amazon

Apple Apple iPad (9th Generation) $519 $609 Save $90 Packed with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad provides users with a gorgeous display, compatibility with the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, and the power needed to handle nearly any task. $519 at Amazon

Apple Apple iPad (10th Generation) $529 $599 Save $70 A 10.9-inch screen gives you plenty of real estate, whether you're watching Netflix, playing something from Apple Arcade, or just trying to get some work done. $529 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229 $279 Save $50 The new Apple Watch SE comes fully equipped with all the features you could ask for, including crash detection, better fitness tracking, and Emergency SOS. Oh, something else you've been asking for: a $40 markdown. $229 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $299 $399 Save $100 In an absolutely unbelievable deal, the latest version of the Apple Watch is down to just $299 for Prime Day. Enjoy perks like Crash and Fall Detection, advanced health features and seamless compatibility. $299 at Amazon

